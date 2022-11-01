Stop & Shop to Donate 25,000 Thanksgiving Turkeys to Hunger Relief Organizations Across the Northeast through Annual Turkey Express Program

/EIN News/ -- The grocer’s month-long holiday initiative begins with a ‘Giant’ kickoff and help from Shady Brook Farms®



QUINCY, Mass., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced the launch of its annual Turkey Express program, a month-long initiative dedicated to donating holiday meals to hunger relief organizations and families in need ahead of Thanksgiving. Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the communities it serves with a focus on fighting hunger, an issue that continues to be prevalent amidst inflation and rising food costs. According to Feeding America ® , in 2021 alone, 53 million people turned to food banks and community programs for help.

With many challenged to put food on the table for their families this holiday season, Stop & Shop will deliver 25,000 Thanksgiving turkeys, equaling a total of nearly 400,000 pounds, to 30 community partners and hunger relief organizations across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. Stop & Shop’s Turkey Express program has helped communities put a warm Thanksgiving meal on their tables for over a decade. Shady Brook Farms ® has also generously donated thousands of turkeys this year to amplify Stop & Shop’s efforts to assist its 12 regional partner food banks and other local hunger relief organizations. The donation is part of Shady Brook’s Farm ‘Guide to Good’ campaign, which underscores giving back and inspires those with a reinvigorated love for the kitchen, whether wanting traditional tips or new recipes.

“With many of our neighbors facing continued hardship, the work that food banks and hunger relief organizations continue to do for our communities is essential, especially during the holiday season,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “We are thankful for their partnership and that of our supplier partner Shady Brook Farms as we work together to help ensure more families are able to enjoy a holiday meal with loved ones this year.”

Stop & Shop’s annual Turkey Express program will have a ‘Giant’ kickoff today at the Nanuet, NY, Stop & Shop. With support from Shady Brook Farms, 500 Thanksgiving turkeys will be donated to the Food Bank of Hudson Valley with the help of New York Football Giant alumni Joe Morris and Stephen Baker "The Touchdown Maker". Turkey Express donation events will continue across the Northeast throughout the month of November with the help of more celebrities and surprise guests at Stop & Shop stores, regional food banks, and other community partners.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Stop & Shop this year, working together to meaningfully give back and support local communities in need,” said Hannah Kern, Shady Brook Farms Marketing Manager. “Families continue to face hardships and if we can make their holiday a bit brighter with a delicious and nutritious turkey meal, we know we’ve made an impact that goes beyond fighting hunger.”

To learn more about Stop & Shop’s efforts to support hunger relief and give back to the communities it serves, please visit https://stopandshop.com/pages/our-purpose .

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop's GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com .

About Shady Brook Farms®

Whether on the Thanksgiving table or the backyard grill, Shady Brook Farms® is a brand filled with good bounty. It’s great-tasting turkey with a purpose to promote well-being, bring people together and benefit communities. Shady Brook Farms offers a variety of family farm-raised turkey products including ground turkey, seasoned patties, whole turkeys, and turkey breasts. Shady Brook Farms turkeys are raised without growth-promoting antibiotics and no added hormones or steroids†, exclusively on independent family farms. We are committed to raising our turkeys to the highest standards and providing transparency about food production practices to ensure consumers know more about the food they eat and where it comes from. When you enjoy Shady Brook Farms turkey, you’re a part of how good feeds good. For more information, visit ShadyBrookFarms.com.

†- Antibiotics responsibly used only when needed for treatment or prevention of illness. Turkeys raised with no added hormones or steroids. Federal regulations prohibit the use of hormones and steroids in poultry

