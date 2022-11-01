Submit Release
MEDIA ALERT: B-ROLL & PHOTO OPPORTUNITY : ATHLETA TO CELEBRATE CF CHINOOK CENTRE OPENING NOVEMBER 1, 2022

JOIN US ON NOVEMBER 1, 2022 10am MST WITH GIVEAWAYS, DISCOUNTS AND MORE

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, AB, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
WHAT: This week, Athleta welcomed its new CF Chinook Centre store located at 6455 Macleod Trail SW in Calgary, AB. The CF Chinook Centre store features over 2,900 square feet of dedicated retail space, showcasing the brand’s full selection of versatile, on-trend performance lifestyle product, including its Athleta Girl assortment. 

Athleta will celebrate its CF Chinook Centre grand opening with the following:

Tuesday, November 1: 

  • 10:00am: Ribbon cutting and doors open to the public
  • 10:00-12:00pm: Grand Opening Event with a local wellness pop-up and goodie bags
  • Be one of the first 50 customers to sign up for Athleta Rewards and receive a custom tote designed by local artist
  • Snacks, refreshments
  • First to shop the new Alicia Keys x Athleta Holiday Collection

Thursday, November 4 – Sunday, November 7:

WHEN: November 1, 2022
             10:00 AM – Ribbon Cutting and Doors open to the public

WHERE: Athleta CF Chinook Centre, 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary, AB T2H 0K8                                  

MORE: Athleta (pronounced ath·leh·tuh) is a performance and lifestyle brand for women and girls. The brand, which has more than 220 stores across the country, looks forward to introducing the Calgary, AB community to what makes Athleta and its new store unique:

  • Product Versatility: Athleta offers multi-generational, performance and lifestyle outfitting for women’ active lifestyles—from workout to workday and everything in between—with novelty in color and product details, and exclusive collaborations with VIP partners like Allyson Felix, Simone Biles and Alicia Keys.

  • Personalized Service: The new CF Chinook Centre store will provide customers with unique offerings including BOPIS (Buy Online, Pickup in Store), Order in Store, alterations, and in-store education about the brand and its product selection.

  • B Corp Commitments: Athleta is driven by its mission to unleash the limitless potential of women and girls. The brand is proud to be recognized as a certified B Corp in the U.S. and Canada for putting people and planet right up there with profit.

VISUALS: Please visit the Gap Inc. newsroom for Athleta store photos and b-roll.

CONTACT: Denise Chow, Athleta Canada PR
                   Denise_chow@gap.com, 416-710-8186

**Media will not be admitted into Athleta stores or event  without advance notification and approval**


Denise Chow
Athleta
416-710-8186
denise_chow@gap.com

