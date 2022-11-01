Carolina, an OFS Company, Commits to Presenting Sponsor Role for 2023 Healthcare Design Conference + Expo

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a trusted name in the world of healthcare design, Carolina, an OFS company, will once again be Presenting Sponsor at the 2023 Healthcare Design Conference + Expo.

"We are excited to have Carolina and OFS Brands return as the 2023 HCD Presenting Sponsor," said Kristin Zeit, Healthcare Design Portfolio Director. "Their expertise has clearly been demonstrated and attendees over the past five years have been able to see this firsthand. With this significant investment, it's obvious that Carolina sees the value in this show. Carolina is interested in the growth of this industry, and their continued commitment reflects that optimism."

As a multi-year presenting sponsor, Carolina, an OFS company, will provide considerable financial support for industry events during the show, while their logo and marketing message will maintain a significant presence throughout.

"For the 5th year running, Carolina is proud to be the presenting sponsor for Healthcare Design Conference & Expo—demonstrating our company's long-term commitment to the healthcare design community to create better environments to support caregivers, patients and their guests," said Stan Gray, Vice President, Healthcare and Hospitality at Carolina, an OFS company. "Nothing beats the opportunity to meet face-to-face with our clients in the healthcare community. HCD provides the ideal opportunity to present our latest product innovations and insights to the top leaders and decision-makers in the healthcare design industry."

The 2023 edition of the Healthcare Design Conference + Expo (with Carolina, an OFS company as Presenting Sponsor) is set to take place Nov. 4-7, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana.



About Healthcare Design Conference + Expo (HCD)

Produced with the support of partners like the Center for Health Design, the Healthcare Design Conference + Expo (HCD) is the industry's best-attended and most respected event focusing on design for healthcare. Devoted to increasing knowledge of how design directly impacts the safety, operations, clinical outcomes, and financial success of healthcare facilities, HCD brings together industry leaders for continuing education and networking opportunities. HCD is owned by Emerald Expositions, the largest operator of business-to-business trade shows in the United States, with most of our shows dating back several decades. We currently operate more than 50 trade shows, including 31 of the top 250 trade shows in the country as ranked by TSNN, as well as numerous other events. Our events connect over 500,000 global attendees and exhibitors and occupy more than 6.9 million NSF of exhibition space. We have been recognized with many awards and accolades that reflect our industry leadership as well as the importance of our shows to the exhibitors and attendees we serve.

