Reviving the Golden Age of Rock n Roll with Electrifying Rock Music- Buffalo, Jr. Evokes Nostalgia with New Album
‘Indigo Groove’ is an enrapturing album that depicts Buffalo, Jr., and Marc Ford’s splendid ability to let the groove take over and bedazzle audiencesOLD LYME, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Rock record that will undoubtedly entrance audiences, ‘Indigo Groove’ is the perfect blend by creative Connecticut-based band Buffalo, Jr. The new album features the efforts of the band’s lead artist, guitarist-singer Rick Stout. Stout is joined by Marc Ford (of The Black Crowes and The Magpie Salute fame) on lead guitar, Michael Petrucci on drums and percussion, and Eric Lichter on bass and keys. Eric was also responsible for the production of the new album.
An awe-inspiring record, ‘Indigo Groove’ echoes the wistful and evocative rhythms of the timeless ‘golden age of 1970’s Rock.’ The album’s many radio-worth singles, such as “Tuckahoe River,” “Glimmer and a Feather,” “Gonna Leave You,” and “Iriquoia,” present a hard-driving electric guitar-based instrumentation, interspersed with country-tinged acoustic tunes.
Drawing on the works of The Stones, Faces, Allman Brothers, Delaney & Bonnie, and Flying Burrito Brothers, with a taste of The Black Crowes seamlessly bleeding in, ‘Indigo Groove’ is a record unlike any other.
The album was released for listeners in February 2022 and features tracks written by Richard W. Stout III and produced by Eric M. Lichter and Rick Stout. ‘Indigo Groove’ also displays the ingenuity of recording engineer Guido “G” Falivene, and was recorded at the Dirt Floor Recording Studio in Haddam, Connecticut. The album artwork was created by Brian Wentworth, and cover photography was expertly done by Alexander Roth.
“Our goal was making music that matters and isn’t afraid to liberally tip our hat to the golden age of Rock N Roll which withstands the test of time. We tried to focus on getting similar-minded musicians together and letting the groove dictate where the music goes,” say the artists.
Several tracks on the new record were composed largely live with the goal of creating an authentic, raw, and emotion-inspiring product. The secluded and rustic log-cabin studio of River Dirt Floor Recording in Haddam proved the perfect spot for the band to fashion a sound reminiscent of some of their favorite albums.
Buffalo, Jr. is an accomplished Rock band that keeps fascinating listeners with its thoughtful compositions. The band’s latest record, ‘Indigo Groove’ features the band ensemble in all its glory, led by Richard W. Stout III – on grooves, electric rhythm parts, acoustic guitars, vocals, and backing vocals. Marc Ford joins him on lead guitar and soul, Lap Steel and 12-String Electric, Eric Lichter playing the bass, ear, keys, and backing vocals, Michael Petrucci on drums and percussion, and Krista Baroni on backing vocals.
