Read more about Upson County Man Charged with the Sexual Exploitation of Children

Thomaston, GA (November 1, 2022) – On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Brandon Ware, age 28, of Upson County, Georgia, was arrested for four counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit. The GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation into Ware’s online activity after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible online possession of child sexual abuse material. During the investigation, it was determined that Ware was incarcerated in the Butts County Jail on unrelated charges at the time. He remains in the Butts County Jail on these and the unrelated charges.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.