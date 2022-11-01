Danish Crown Prince, Princess pay official visit to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, November 1 - HÀ NỘI — Danish Crown Prince Frederik André Henrik Christian and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth on Tuesday paid an official visit to Việt Nam.

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc said during a reception for the Crown Prince that friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Denmark was in a positive development stage across many fields.

Denmark is an important partner of Việt Nam in Europe. Two-way trade turnover last year reached nearly US$600 million.

This year, Denmark ranked third among countries investing in Việt Nam, with a Lego plant project worth $1 billion bringing the total investment capital to Việt Nam to $1.78 billion.

The President emphasised that the two countries had a lot of fields to expand cooperation and hoped that the Danish Royal Family and Government would continue to support the two sides' comprehensive partnership in the future.

He proposed Denmark support Việt Nam with experience, technology and finance in implementing climate commitments.

He suggested Danish enterprises increase investment in Việt Nam, effectively taking advantage of opportunities brought by the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Crown Prince Frederik said that many big Danish businesses accompanied him to visit Việt Nam. They wanted to find opportunities to cooperate with the Vietnamese business community, especially in green growth, renewable energy and energy use.

The Crown Prince said that Denmark shared Việt Nam's vision of sustainable development.

He expressed his impression of Việt Nam's efforts to fulfil its commitments to reducing emissions to zero by 2050 and believed that the two countries would have many opportunities to develop green growth and energy transition.

The Crown Prince expressed his desire to promote a green strategic partnership to raise effective and practical cooperation between the two countries.

President Phúc respectfully asked Crown Prince Frederik to convey his invitation to Queen Margrethe II to visit Việt Nam.

Earlier the official welcome ceremony for the Crown Prince was hosted by Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân.

Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân then held talks with the Crown Prince.

She affirmed that the visit was meaningful, marking half a century of outstanding development in the two countries' traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation.

The visit also opened new cooperation prospects between the two countries.

Vice President Xuân expected that Việt Nam-Denmark's comprehensive partnership would continue to be consolidated and developed in all fields.

The two countries would expand cooperation in education, culture and labour, creating a driving force for the two countries' relations in the future.

She thanked Denmark for supporting and creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live, work, do business and study in Denmark.

They had a stable and integrated life with the host country and become an important bridge to consolidate and strengthen relations between the two countries. — VNS