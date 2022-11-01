Submit Release
Việt Nam and China continue to accelerate people-to-people exchanges

VIETNAM, November 1 - BEIJING — Việt Nam and China pledged to continue to promote people-to-people exchanges at all levels through new models and formats to solidify relations between the two countries.

The statement was made as Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng met with Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee on Tuesday during the former’s official visit to China.

During talks, Wang congratulated the great achievements that the Vietnamese people, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam have gained in the cause of socialism building and country development.

Wang expressed his delight at the continuous development of relations between the two countries and parties which are people-centred while affirming that the Chinese Party and Government attached great importance to the friendly neighbourly relationship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Việt Nam.

CPPCC National Committee would work with the Việt Nam Fatherland Front to actively promote exchanges and cooperation relations between the two countries; constantly innovating forms of people-to-people exchanges in order to contribute to consolidating and strengthening a solid social foundation, bringing the two countries' relations to a healthy and stable development.

Trọng expressed his appreciation for the Chinese official for his important contributions to Việt Nam-China relations and emphasised that the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and the CPPCC National Committee played a very important role in the socio-political life of each country.

He said Việt Nam attached great importance to the role of the two organisations in the relationship between the two countries, and highly appreciated the effectiveness of cooperation between the two sides in the past.

He suggested continuing to strengthen exchanges and contacts at all levels; promote practical and more effective cooperation through flexible and creative forms, expand people-to-people exchanges in order to contribute to enhancing mutual understanding and cultivating a solid foundation of friendship between the two peoples. — VNS

