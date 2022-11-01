Global Recreation Clubs Market Is Expected to Reach $91.4Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Growing public awareness related to fitness and a healthy lifestyle, a rise in healthcare expenditure, asurge in popularity of golf, sports clubs, and yoga, and the increase in the popularity of leisure and sports activities drive the growth of the global recreation clubs market. On a regional level, LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, 2022-2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global recreation clubs market generated $48.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit $91.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $48.9 Billion Market Size in 2031 $91.4 Billion CAGR 6.5% No. of Pages in Report 287 Segments covered Category, Age Group, Travelers Type, and Region Drivers Growing public awareness related to fitness and a healthy lifestyle. Rise in healthcare expenditureismaking people turn to exercise as a preventative approach. Rising popularity of golf, sports clubs, and yoga. The increase in popularity of leisure and sports activities. Opportunities Promotion of sports and launch of campaigns by governments to raise awareness regarding recreational activities and sports. Restraints Highly fragmented and unorganized nature of the market. Busy work schedules lead to a lack of any leisure activity and high membership costs resulting in lower registrations.

The COVID-19 outbreak led to the cancellation of almost all recreational travel across the globe. Various stakeholders involved in recreational travel tourism include caterers, transport operators, and amusement parks/water park companies, most of which are small and medium enterprises.

The cancellation of recreational travel led to the closure of these small & medium scale stakeholders. It was anticipated that the demand for recreational clubs might not be fully recovered even after everything gets normal in the post-pandemic situation.

However, the demandfor recreational sports gained momentum once the restriction on traveling waslifted by governments across various regions.



The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global recreation clubs market based on category, age group, travelers type, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped into achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on category, therecreational sports clubs segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the overall recreation clubs market share in 2021, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. However, the non-sports recreational clubs segment is likely to portray a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Based on age group, the millennialssegment contributed to around two-fifths of the global recreation clubs market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. However, the generation z segment is likely to garner the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the baby boomers and generation X segments.

Based ontravelers type, the group segment captured the largest share of more than four-fifths of the global recreation clubs market in 2021, and is likely to exhibit a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. However, the solo segment is expected to display a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.The report also analyzes the supermarkets and hypermarkets segments.

Based on region, the market across North America contributed to nearly one-third of the total recreation clubs market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.However, the LAMEA recreation clubs marketwould grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031. The other two provinces discussed in the report include Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The key market players analyzed in the global recreation clubs market report include Bounds Green Bowls and Tennis Club, Braidwood Recreation Club, Bretton Woods RecreationCenter, Calne Recreation Club, Carolina Country Club, Disneyland Paris, Jebel Ali Recreation Club,New York Yacht Club, Northwood Club, StowmarketMeadlands Recreation Club, TewkesburyCruising & Sailing Club, The Lenches Sports and Recreation Club, Troydale Recreational Club Ltd.,Tuckahoe Swim & Tennis Club, andTumbleweed Recreation Center.

The report analyzes these key players of the global recreation clubs market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.



