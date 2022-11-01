WSFS Names Michael A.H. Griffe, CPA, Senior Vice President, Controller

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), is pleased to announce that Michael A.H. Griffe, CPA, has been named Senior Vice President, Controller, reporting to Charles K. Mosher, Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer.

In his new role, Griffe will oversee all aspects of corporate and operational accounting functions, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting, ensuring an appropriate internal controls framework and environment are in place, and optimizing the accounting functions and SEC reporting structures to continue supporting the Company’s strategic objectives and drive efficiencies.

“Mike is a skilled financial professional who has played a key role in the growth of WSFS since he joined the team in 2016, including serving as the finance integration leader for the combination with Bryn Mawr Trust earlier this year,” said Mosher. “His leadership, experience and technical accounting acumen are great assets to WSFS and we look forward to his continued contributions to our Company.”

Most recently, Griffe served as Vice President, Director of Financial Projects at WSFS and prior to that was Vice President, Manager of Technical Accounting. Before joining WSFS, Griffe worked at Santander Bank N.A., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, and Ally Bank.

Griffe graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance. He later earned an Executive MBA from Drexel University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). He serves as treasurer of the WSFS CARES Foundation, the charitable giving arm of WSFS Bank, is active in his local church and volunteers with its mobile food truck ministry, Thy Kingdom Crumb. Griffe and his wife currently reside in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-headquartered bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of September 30, 2022, WSFS Financial Corporation had $20.0 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $61.4 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 119 offices, 92 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (61), Delaware (39), New Jersey (17), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Bryn Mawr Trust®, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact: Kyle Babcock

(215) 864-1795

kbabcock@wsfsbank.com