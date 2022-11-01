Thesis adds to management ranks to support growth and the success of clients
Streamline your student journey with Thesis
Thesis today announced leadership growth with the addition of Jamie Morales Narvaez and Tracey JonesCHESTERFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thesis, the global provider of Student Information Management Solutions for mid-market higher education institutions, today announced leadership growth. Jamie Morales Narvaez has been promoted to Head of Professional Services from his current role as Director of European Professional Services. Additionally, Thesis has hired Tracey Jones as Director of Support and Client Success.
Reporting to CEO Paul McConville, Morales Narvaez will lead the company’s global professional services team. He will be responsible for the portfolio of implementations of our leading Student Information Systems, delivering the successful Go-Live of our systems, and for aligning processes and performance of our team.
“As leader of our European professional services organization, Jamie has shown his passion for clients”, said Paul McConville, Chief Executive Officer. “He has created unified processes, helped create our Higher Education Model standard rapid implementation framework, and motivated and engaged our teams. We are proud to promote internally for this critical role, and we know that Jamie will continue our progress for delivering on client expectations.”
Jones has joined the organization to redefine our Client Support and Success functions. She brings a wealth of metric driven, SaaS experience managing large teams that help analyze, action and resolve client needs. Most notably, Tracey ran Support for the largest business division of Hobsons, working with the largest, most complex school districts in the United States
“I had the pleasure of watching Tracey in action during our time together at Hobsons”, said McConville. “She is a superb leader that understands client needs, defines repeatable processes to solve client challenges, is metric driven in her management and is inspiring to her team. These qualities earned her Leader of the Year, and will ensure that she has an immediate impact at Thesis”.
About Thesis
Thesis provides student information management solutions for higher education institutions worldwide, focusing on the use of best-practice standards, automation, and process simplification to free faculty and staff from administrative work so they can concentrate on their core mission, which is delivering an exemplary experience to students seeking a wide variety of educational experiences. Thesis' SaaS offerings, Thesis SM and Thesis Elements, deliver a modern software suite that break free of the constraints of legacy systems, giving higher education institutions the ability to scale and evolve to meet new marketplace realities with a purpose-built software-as-a-service solution. Visit www.thesiscloud.com to learn more.
About Advent International
Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 375 private equity investments across 42 countries, and as of December 31, 2020, had €62 billion ($72 billion) in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 240 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. After 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies.
For more information, visit
Website: www.adventinternational.com
Julianne Barnes
Thesis
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn