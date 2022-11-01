RFPIO Recognized as Honoree for Inc.’s Inaugural Power Partner Awards

Response management platform honored in business products and service category

/EIN News/ -- BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFPIO , the leading response management platform enabling go-to-market teams to drive efficient revenue, has been named an honoree for the Inc. inaugural Power Partner Awards . This list of the best B2B companies across the globe recognizes organizations which have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow.



RFPIO was named a leader in the business products and service category for empowering entrepreneurs and enterprises in the areas of workplace efficiency, response management and automation. RFPIO provides business leaders with the tools and resources they need to run and grow their businesses.

“To be named to Inc.’s Power Partner Awards further exemplifies our overall mission to bring increased productivity and efficiency to teams,” said Ganesh Shankar, CEO and co-founder of RFPIO. “RFPIO’s robust solutions improve daily, monotonous tasks so teams can manage, respond and execute proposal requests and enterprise responses in a timely manner.”

The list recognizes more than 250 firms across a host of industries for receiving top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping organizations grow. Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform, Meltwater, to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

“Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization’s journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business media.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022

About RFPIO

RFPIO is the market leader in response management software and the industry's first AI-enabled RFP software, trusted by some of the world's smartest companies to manage responses to RFPs, RFIs, RFQs, Security Questionnaires, and DDQs. Through robust and bi-directional integrations, with an open API, teams can connect their people and improve content quality and accessibility — enabling collaboration without boundaries. RFPIO supports response management for growing organizations of all sizes including Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Microsoft, Tenable, Zoom Video and others. For more information, visit rfpio.com or follow @rfpioinc on Twitter.

About Inc. Business Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

