Attractive Opportunities In Global System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation

RISING ADOPTION OF AUTOMATION AND NEED TO INCREASE PRODUCTIVITY TO BOOST GROWTH OF SYSTEM INTEGRATOR FOR INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION MARKET DURING 2021–2026

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report " System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation by Service Outlook, Technology(HMI, SCADA, MES, IIoT, PAM, DCS, PLC, Machine Vision, Industrial Robotics, Industrial PC),Industry, and Geography (2021-2026)", The major factors driving the market growth include the growing Internet of Things (IoT) in industrial automation, increasing safety and security concerns propelling the demand for automation systems, and demand for low-cost, energy-efficient production processes by manufacturing plants.

John Wood Group PLC (UK), ATS Automation (Canada), Avanceon Limited (US), JR Automation (US), Tesco Controls, Inc. (US), Burrow Global LLC (US), Prime Controls LP (US), MAVERICK Technologies LLC (US), Barry-Wehmiller Design Group (US), and INTECH Process Automation (US) are the major players operating in the system integrator market for industrial automation. These players have adopted various growth strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, and contracts to increase their presence in the global market.

“The system integrator market size is expected to grow from USD 23.6 billion in 2021 to USD 31.5 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.0%..”

John Wood Group PLC (UK)

John Wood Group is an independent provider of automation, control, and consultancy services to a variety of industries, including oil & gas, chemicals, refining, pulp & paper, and power. The company also works in discrete manufacturing industries, such as logistics, aerospace, and automotive. Wood operates as a full-service system integrator. The company designs and implements fully integrated process control and safety systems. The company has rich experience in providing complete end-to-end solutions for control systems of any size and complexity, including control panel and remote instrument enclosures (RIEs) in the power, process, manufacturing, and other industries.

ATS Automation (Canada)

ATS Automation provides end-to-end technology and automation solutions to most of the world’s major companies. The company provides solutions and products that optimize performance, including conveyance systems, advanced vision systems, assembly platforms, specialized multi-staged robotic assembly, aseptic processing and containment technologies, and process and other automation equipment. ATS Automation serves customers in 4 key industrial markets, namely energy, life sciences, transportation, and consumer. ATS Automation’s subsidiaries include several brands that include Process Automation Solutions (provides automation solutions for process and production sectors), sortimat (specializes in the life sciences market), IWK (specializes in the packaging market), KMW (specializes in custom micro-assembly systems, and test equipment solutions), MARCO (provides yield control and recipe formulation systems in the nutraceuticals, food, and cosmetics sectors), and Comecer (provides high-tech automation systems for the nuclear medicine and pharmaceutical industries).

System Integrator Market for Industrial Automation Dynamics

Driver: Increasing safety and security concerns stimulating demand for automation systems

In industries such as oil & gas, energy and power, and chemicals and petrochemicals, safety and security is a high priority. Companies involved in these industries need to strategize their plans in accordance with the regulations and environmental norms set by the different countries. Oil & gas refineries are generally located in extremely harsh areas. These manufacturing units require automation systems to avoid accidents and equipment malfunctioning. Process automation helps monitor and analyze these instruments and faults. Automation also helps collect relevant data and make strategies to increase efficiency.

Restraint: High investment required for automation implementation and maintenance

High initial investment is an important factor that restricts the growth of process automation . High investments are required for the installation of supervisory solutions, such as MES, advanced process control (APC), DCS, and SCADA, along with devices such as process analyzer, control valves, actuators, smart sensors, and communication network. Devices such as process analyzers, smart sensors, and actuators require high installation and maintenance costs, increasing the cost for customers. Although automation offers benefits in the long run, the high initial investments prevent companies from availing complete automation. This restricts the market for system integrators in the process industry.

Opportunity: Opportunities offered by Industry 4.0 and digitization

Industry 4.0 is the transition of the technology from embedded systems to internet-connected physical systems. Cyber-physical systems (CPS) need standard protocols to communicate with each other and analyze data to predict failure. Industry 4.0 offers fast, flexible, and efficient data collection between multiple devices, thereby allowing companies to offer high-quality products at a reduced cost. The adoption of Industry 4.0 promotes the concept of CPS, thereby driving cloud computing and Internet of Things (IoT). The various technologies included in Industry 4.0 are autonomous robots, cybersecurity, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and augmented reality. These technologies have witnessed high adoption across industries, indicating that Industry 4.0 is a major opportunity for system integrators.

Challenge: System interoperability – a major challenge for system integrators

Currently, communication between components and the supervisory system plays a major role in establishing automation at plants. During the initial installation of the system, integrators can easily design the architecture with components that support unique communication protocols. However, during retrofits and machine upgrades, interoperability presents challenges for system integrators. The prevailing technology restricts components such as programmable automation controllers (PAC), sensors, and control valves from running autonomously without human interference. As a result, there is a growing demand for supervisory systems, such as SCADA and DCS, to monitor and control these components. Standardization of the communication protocol will allow system integrators to interconnect any device in existing architecture.

