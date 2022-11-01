Submit Release
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. to Acquire Stake in Privately Held Dynamic Cell Therapies as Part of Overall CAR-T Strategy

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), announces today that it is investing in privately-held developer of CAR-T therapies, Dynamic Cell Therapies, Inc. (DCT). Atossa is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology with a current focus on breast cancer and lung injury caused by cancer treatments.

“This investment in DCT is an important step in pursuing our strategy to develop CAR-T therapies or adjacent opportunities within the immuno-oncology space,” commented Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D., Atossa’s CEO, Chairman and President. “We believe that as an active investor in the development of DCT we will be well positioned to evaluate future opportunities while strategically managing our cash position.”

Atossa will acquire shares equal to 19.99% of the outstanding capital stock of DCT as of today for a cash payment of $2 million (in addition to $3 million previously paid to DCT). The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

About Dynamic Cell Therapies

Dynamic Cell Therapies is venture capital backed and based in Boston, MA. DCT is in the pre-clinical phase of developing controllable CAR-T cells to address difficult-to-treat cancers. Its platform technology of dynamic control of engineered T-cells is designed to improve the safety, efficacy, and durability of CAR-T cell therapies. This system should find initial applications in hematological cancers, with future approaches in solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. The company’s platform technology uncouples tumor targeting from CAR-T cell activation. Each CAR-T cell recognizes an inert small molecule. This small molecule is conjugated to a tumor-specific antibody. By dosing a small molecule-antibody conjugate, the physician could dynamically control CAR-T cell activity and potentially minimize the risk of life-threatening side effects. Increasing the dose of the small molecule-antibody conjugate should strengthen the immune attack against tumor cells. In addition, the same small molecule can be coupled to different tumor targeting antibodies, allowing the physician to maximize on-target on-tumor efficacy and reduce off-tumor toxicities. To learn more, please visit www.dynamiccelltherapies.com.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology with a current focus on breast cancer and lung injury caused by cancer treatments.

For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com

Contact:

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.
Kyle Guse, General Counsel and Chief Financial Officer
kyle.guse@atossainc.com


