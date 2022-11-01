Vintage Wine Estates’ California Estate Wineries And Vineyards All Certified Sustainable by California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ROSA, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vintage Wine Estates (Nasdaq: VWE and VWEWW) is proud to announce that all of its California estate wineries and vineyards have been certified sustainable through the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance (CSWA). These certifications are a direct reflection of Vintage Wine Estates ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship through sustainable practices including water and energy efficiency, waste management, supply chain oversight, healthy soils and low risk, cultural pest management.



“Certifying our wineries and vineyards was one of our major goals for 2022 and in line with our sustainability strategy which focuses on people, climate, water, packing and waste,” shares the President of Vintage Wine Estates, Terry Wheatley. “This certification promises continuous improvements in both vineyard and winery. Our sustainability and production teams and our vineyard management partner invested significant time and energy to achieve the certifications across our California properties and we expect that investment to demonstrate value for all of our stakeholders over the long term.”

Founded nearly two decades ago to promote sustainable winegrowing practices, the CSWA boasts the largest wine certification program in the United States. Recipients of the CCSW (Certified California Sustainable Wine) certifications must satisfy certain requirements spanning energy efficiency, water efficiency, sustainable business strategy, waste management, the health and wellbeing of workers and sustainable pest management. Independent third-party audits are key in ensuring accountability to buyers, consumers and the wider wine industry.

Clos Pegase and Girard received both Winery and Vineyards certification while the Laetitia vineyards, already SIP certified (Sustainability in Practice), earned an additional winery certification. Kunde was one of the first wineries certified through the Alliance’s program in 2010, and all Sonoma vineyards are similarly CCSW certified. The CCSW certifications also encompass estate brands Viansa, BR Cohn, Delectus and Cosentino.

