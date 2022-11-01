Ambient.ai Announces Integration Partnership with Axis Communications’ Camera Systems to Provide Advanced Threat Detection Solutions and Enhance Physical Security

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambient.ai , the computer vision intelligence company transforming physical security, today announced a partnership with Axis Communications , a leading provider of solutions improving security and business performance, to seamlessly integrate the Ambient.ai Platform and Axis Network Cameras. The partnership, extending from Axis’ Technology Integration Partner Program, provides advanced threat detection and response solutions to enhance physical security for numerous joint Axis and Ambient.ai customers, including many Fortune 500 companies.

Axis Network Cameras are ideal for the Ambient.ai Platform for several reasons, including their ongoing support for open standards and extensible solutions. Adherence to these open standards, including ONVIF, enables solutions to quickly integrate to allow seamless configuration of stream profiles and AI-optimized video.

For instance, Ambient.ai not only integrates with Axis’ video feeds but also leverages Axis’ VAPIX APIs to integrate with Axis speakers. This integration allows joint customers to enable external speaker-based alerts for perimeter security breaches. These optional external audio alerts are in addition to Ambient.ai’s sophisticated computer vision-powered internal alerting systems that utilize the Ambient.ai Platform to notify security teams via multiple channels – both desktop- and mobile-based – according to organizations’ security operations protocols.

“For our customers that rely on Axis camera systems, we have seen fast and seamless deployments due to the easy interoperability with Ambient.ai’s platform,” said Yash Bajpai, Head of Sales Engineering at Ambient.ai. “The security teams at these joint customers now benefit from the best of both worlds – state of the art cameras combined with the leading AI-powered computer vision intelligence platform to optimize automated response capabilities in their commitment to proactive security.”

“Every second counts when it comes to mitigating and preventing security threats,” said Drew Pacino, Business Development Manager at Axis Communications. “Ambient.ai is able to efficiently process visual data from Axis network cameras and provide insights that ensure our mutual customers have the most advanced threat detection and response capabilities available – enabling their teams to meaningfully improve the security and safety of their organizations.”

Ambient.ai and Axis Communications will host a webinar discussing the integration capabilities of their solutions as well as the enhanced security performance experienced by their customers on November 3rd. To register for the webinar, visit Ambient.ai’s website . To learn more about how Ambient.ai’s computer vision intelligence is helping transform enterprise security from reactive to proactive, schedule a demo with our team.

