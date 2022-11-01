Kiteworks Accelerates Its Public Sector Business by Adding Vertosoft as New Distributor

/EIN News/ -- LEESBURG, Va., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiteworks, which delivers data privacy and compliance for sensitive content communications through its Private Content Network, has named Vertosoft as a new public sector distributor. With this new announcement, Kiteworks will begin leveraging Vertosoft's public sector eco-system of value-added re-sellers (VARs), solutions providers, and systems integrators to grow its Public Sector business.

"Across all of the Public Sector, we see a significant increase in the requirements of government and prime contractors to unify, track, control, and secure all sensitive content in alignment with the Executive Order 14028," said Josh Slattery, VP of Tech Sales at Vertosoft. "Siloed approaches that fail to employ comprehensive security and compliance tracking and controls are both inefficient and ineffective. Zero trust demands a different approach, shifting sensitive content communications into a private content network."

"We are very excited to add Vertosoft as a Kiteworks Channel First Partner," said Kurt Michael, Chief Revenue Officer at Kiteworks. "Executive Order 14028 mandates a zero-trust security approach to protect the Public Sector supply chain from malicious threats generated by rogue nation-states and cybercriminals. Kiteworks extends zero trust to the content layer through content-defined risk management using the Kiteworks Private Content Network. Vertosoft amplifies our reach in the Public Sector, enabling government agencies and suppliers to keep sensitive content private while demonstrating compliance with mandates like Executive Order 14028."

For more information on the Kiteworks Private Content Network and how government agencies and suppliers rely on it to secure every sensitive content send, share, receive, and store, click here.

About Vertosoft

Established in 2016, Vertosoft accelerates the adoption of innovative and emerging technology within the government. We bring the flexibility, agility, and responsiveness of a small company with the experience of a large organization. With our clear focus on emerging technology growth in government, Vertosoft is uniquely positioned to reduce complexity and provide scalable, cloud-ready technology solutions that enable government agencies to deliver smarter, client-centric digital transformations.

About Kiteworks

Kiteworks' mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and save of sensitive content. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a Private Content Network that delivers content governance, compliance, and protection. The platform unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive content moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all sensitive content communications.

