Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Germany

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Munster, Germany on November 3-4 for the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the U.S.-German Futures Forum. The G7 ministers will discuss a range of pressing global challenges, including the G7’s sustained support for a democratic, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine, strengthened economic and democratic resilience in Africa and the Indo-Pacific, tackling the climate crisis, global health security, and the food and energy crises caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine. Secretary Blinken will also join German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at the Futures Forum for a moderated discussion on the future of democracy in a digital world.