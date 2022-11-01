Submit Release
Assistant Secretary Donfried’s Travel to Ukraine

Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Dr. Karen Donfried is visiting Ukraine November 1 and 2. The focus of her trip is to underscore unwavering and enduring U.S. support for Ukraine as it defends its freedom and territorial integrity from Russia’s brutal war.

While there, Dr. Donfried will meet with members of Ukraine’s presidential administration, foreign ministry officials, and other members of President Zelenskyy’s cabinet to discuss our ongoing efforts to provide security assistance and energy support, and help Ukraine’s reform and reconstruction efforts. Additionally, she will hear from Ukraine’s civil society leaders on how we and our partners can continue to help the Ukrainian people achieve their aspirations and unlock their country’s potential. She will also meet with members of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, whose service under extraordinary circumstances exemplifies the finest traditions of the U.S. Foreign Service.

