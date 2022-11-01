Corrosion Monitoring Market 2026 – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corrosion Monitoring Market size is estimated to reach $3.1 billion by 2026 at a CAGR 8.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The growth of Corrosion Monitoring Market is majorly attributed to increasing investments in inspection and continuous monitoring techniques for gaining real-time insights about the operational conditions of high-value assets including equipment component, process units, structures and facilities to mitigate accidental risks in harsh operating environment.

Key Takeaways

1. APAC is estimated to dominate the market during 2021-2026 owing to emerging economy and high investments in up-gradation of ageing infrastructure through continuous monitoring.

2. Increasing demand for power generation and increasing awareness about mitigating accidental risks in oil & gas industries are augmenting the market.

3. Corrosion coupon segment is analyzed to dominate the market during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to cost efficient solutions.

4. Oil & gas is anticipated to dominate the market between 2021 and 2026 owing to rising demand of corrosion monitoring solutions for wide range of applications where accidental safety is highly significant.

5. High capital expenditure is one of the challenges impeding the market growth.

Segmental Analysis:

Corrosion Monitoring Market Segment Analysis – By Technique:By technique, Corrosion Monitoring is segmented under Corrosion coupons, Electrical Resistance, Linear Polarization Resistance, Galvanic monitoring, Ultrasonic thickness measurement, Biological monitoring, Hydrogen penetration monitoring and others. Corrosion Coupons dominated the market in 2020 acquiring a share of 16.5% and is estimated to dominate the market during 2021-2026 with a CAGR 6.9% due to the rising demand of this cost-effective predictive maintenance tool against premature degradation of assets extending the life of material.

Corrosion Monitoring Market Segment Analysis – By Industry Vertical:By industry vertical, Corrosion Monitoring Market is segmented under Oil & gas, Petrochemical, Power, Utility, Mining, Construction, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages and Others. Oil & Gas held the largest market share in 2020 and is estimated to witness low growth with a CAGR 3.3% during 2021-2026 due to increasing demand for Corrosion Monitoring systems to modernize and upgrade aging infrastructure and components through continuous monitoring and predictive maintenance tools for optimizing plant efficiency and productivity, reducing unanticipated downtime and equipment failure, lowering maintenance costs while minimizing operational risks.

Corrosion Monitoring Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:By Geography, Corrosion Monitoring market is segmented under North America, Europe, APAC, South America and RoW. APAC dominated the market in 2020 acquiring a share of 36.5% and is estimated to account for the largest market share with the fastest growing CAGR 9.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the emerging economy and rising investments towards maintenance and monitoring of ageing infrastructure to control accidental risks.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Corrosion Monitoring industry are:

1. Intertek Group PLC,

2. SGS S.A.,

3. Applied Corrosion Monitoring Ltd.

4. BAC Corrosion Control Ltd.,

5. Parmasense Ltd.,

