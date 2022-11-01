Seafood Market Analysis by Top Key Players Focusing on Growth Strategies - Pacific Seafood, Kangamiut Seafood A/S

Seafood Industry

Seafood Market by Type (Fish, Crustaceans, Mollusca, Others), By Application (Retail, Institutions, Food Service) : Global Opportunity Analysis, Forecast, 2027.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seafood is a low-calorie food, which is high in proteins, vitamins, minerals, and essential fatty acids, thereby offering numerous health benefits. The growth of the global seafood market is driven by increase in awareness about the health benefits associated with seafood. In addition, upsurge in population and extensive availability of different species of fish are expected to boost the demand for seafood during the forecast period. However, depletion of wild stock of fishes in seas act as the major restraint for the market. Conversely, rise in collaboration between manufacturers and food service providers is expected to provide potential growth opportunities for the global market. The global seafood market is segmented into type, application, and region.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2693

Seafood Market by Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” The seafood market size was valued at $159,311.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $193,913.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.5% from 2020 to 2027. The fish segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $100,187.2 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $123,909.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

Depletion of sea species has restrained the seafood market growth; however, sustainable fishing may increase the supply of seafood to meet the emerging demand. Collaboration of fishermen and fish farmers with processors, distributors, retailers, restaurants, and food service providers is expected to provide a solution to resolve the environmental issues and further help in making the seafood market environmentally, economically, and socially sustainable.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2693

The key players operating in the seafood industry include Pacific Seafood, Kangamiut Seafood A/S, American Seafoods Company, Phillips Foods, Inc., Trident Seafoods Corporation., Marine Harvest ASA, Thai Union Group PCL, Lee Fishing Company, and Leigh Fisheries.

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the fish segment dominated the global seafood market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By application, the retail application segment accounted for highest share in the face mask market growth in 2019, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2020 to 2027.

By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for highest seafood market share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7%.

Buy Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2b19a0fc72166b3d77e5d8d906de9c75

Reasons to Buy This Seafood Market Report:

> Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.

> Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you're looking for.

> Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.

> Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.

> To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.

> Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.

> To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors

Other Trending Reports:

Seafood Processing Equipment Market

Seaweed Market

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research