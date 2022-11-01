Video Production Company, Vidico Win Platinum Award From Muse Creative Awards For Their Video For E-commerce Brand Smart Nora

/EIN News/ -- Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leader in the ecommerce video production industry, Vidico, renowned for producing award-winning and compelling narratives for innovative start-ups and tech enterprises, have now won the Muse Creative Awards Platinum Award for their video for ecommerce brand Smart Nora.

“Our team has worked hard every day of the year to provide stellar service to each of our customers and we couldn’t be any happier to receive this award. This is testament that great works pays off, even in a commoditised industry,” says Michael Pirone, co-founder of Vidico.

Equipped with the goal to create a large-scale awareness campaign to be distributed through YouTube Pre-Roll Ads, Facebook, and Instagram, Vidico took this opportunity to redefine the ecommerce sleep and wellness company’s brand appearance and voice.

Titled ‘No Sleep For The Wicked,’ the video was a cinematic documentation of sleep-deprived snorers falling asleep during everyday tasks with the unique angle of snoring itself playing the antagonist.

With its light-hearted nature and ability to show how snoring affects the whole family, Smart Nora was shown as an effective, non-evasive solution for snorers and their partners to get a good night’s sleep.

“Our team went the cinematic route because we knew it’d be engaging and fun to watch. Also, we made sure the scenes and scripts reflected the viewers everyday’s lives — this way they could relate and buy into Smart Nora’s products,” says Laura Chaves, Marketing Director at Vidico.

Purpose-built for ecommerce

Consisting of an expert team of talented writers, directors, producers, designers, and editors, who all have experience working on well-known YouTube commercials (The Oodie Koala), and national TV campaigns (Square, Temple & Webster), Vidico has the knowledge and talent to engage audiences and inspire action.

Their customer-focused approach to video production is end-to-end and designed to meet your exact specifications and preference. No surprise the company has a continuously growing community of 720+ clients, including category leaders like Spotify, Vimeo, Amazon, Uber, Samsung, and Digital Ocean.

With the firm belief that video is the visual language that combines innovation with story, and unites the world in understanding, Vidico use tried-and-tested models for storytelling that have proven success rates across hundreds of videos, work with some of the most recognised illustrators in the world, and shoot videos with industry leading cameras to ensure high quality and clarity – so that you receive video content that performs well above expectations.

“High-quality work has always been part of our DNA and we’re continuously trying to push our limits in terms of creativity, scriptwriting, filming, and client satisfaction. At Vidico, we thrive most when clients push us to challenge the status quo,” states Michael Pirone.

Vidico’s affordable product videos are custom-made to aid ecommerce stores in selling more of their unique products with memorable video content that have shown to increase product page conversations up to 80% and a 3-5x lift in CTR on social media sites over static ads.

This complete video production solution has been purpose-built for ecommerce stores to boost brand awareness, online traffic, and sales through strategies, such as:

Product Video – With elements like size, colour, utility, and scale, you can create an unforgettable video to show customers how to use your product then scale it across all channels from social media sites to Shopify.

– With elements like size, colour, utility, and scale, you can create an unforgettable video to show customers how to use your product then scale it across all channels from social media sites to Shopify. Brand Campaigns – Create a winning brand campaign for channels like YouTube, Facebook, and TV, to get people talking about your product.

– Create a winning brand campaign for channels like YouTube, Facebook, and TV, to get people talking about your product. Testimonial Videos – Let your customers do the selling for you and produce a variety of compelling video content.

– Let your customers do the selling for you and produce a variety of compelling video content. “Whatever scenario or video format you can think of, at Vidico, we have the tools and processes to make it happen. Over the years, we not only revamped our processses but also equipped our team with Netflix-like equipment so they can push the boundaries of creativity,” says Michael Pirone.

In their six-year history Vidico have only received five-star reviews, have produced over 320+ product videos, accumulated more than 1.4 billion views, and have worked with some of the leading ecommerce brands, like The Oodie, Temple & Webster, and Bailey Nelson who saw a +97% lift in brand awareness after working with Vidico’s talented team.

“Unlike most agencies, we don’t just stop at producing videos, we also use consumer psychology, behavioral thinking, and emotions to create content that makes an impact. If you ever watched our videos, chances are you ended up smiling, laughing out loud or feeling heartwarmed,” says Laura Chaves.

So, if you are looking to produce explainer videos, product videos, brand videos, and TV commercials to the highest possible standard and that guarantees to generate results – choose Vidico to make something memorable.

