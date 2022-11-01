Global Syndicated Loans Market to Reach $3798.4 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Rise in the development of big projects globally has led to a huge demand for syndicate loans from borrowers and this has resulted in the expansion of the global syndicated loans market. In addition, the rampant spread of the COVID-19 prevented the lenders from financing any project owing to the incurrence of losses due to the lockdown implemented by the government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global syndicated loans market generated $1018.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $3798.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1018.7 billion Market Size in 2031 $3798.4 billion CAGR 14.2% No. of Pages in Report 368 Segments Covered Type, Use of Proceeds, Industry Vertical, and Region The rise in the development of big projects globally has led to huge demand from borrowers for syndicate loans. Opportunities Escalating demand for syndicate loans for construction of dams, buildings, and road infrastructure facilities. Restraints The growing probability of syndicate personal loans becoming a bad debt as such huge amount is difficult to be repaid by the buyer.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 negatively impacted the growth of the global syndicated loans market, owing to hindrances in the development of large-scale projects as a result of the lockdown. Apart from this, many big ventures were either put on hold or cancelled due to strict lockdowns imposed by governments across the globe.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global syndicated loans market based on type, use of proceeds, industry vertical, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the term loan segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global syndicated loans market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the underwritten transactions segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.

Based on the use of proceeds, the working capital segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global syndicated loans market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the others segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. The report also includes segments such as acquisition financing and project finance.

Based on industry vertical, the financials services segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing nearly one-fourth of the global syndicated loans market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the high technology segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across the North American region held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global syndicated loans market share. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global syndicated loans market report include Acuity Knowledge Partners, Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A., Bank of China (BOC), Bank of the West, Capital One Financial Corporation, CLAAS Group, The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., PT Bank BTPN Tbk, State Bank of India, The SILC Group, Truist Financial Corporation, Union Bank of India, AXYON.AI, and HUBX.

The report analyzes these key players in the global syndicated loans market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolios, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Key Market Segments

Type

Term Loan

Revolving Loan

Underwritten Transactions

Others

Use of Proceeds

Working Capital

Acquisition Financing

Project Finance

Others

Industry Vertical

Financials Services

Energy and Power

High Technology

Industrials

Consumer Products and Services

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest Of Europe)

(UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest Of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, Australia, India, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

