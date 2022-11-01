Submit Release
Donlin Gold Reports 2022 Drill Assay Results Yielding More High-Grade Intercepts

/EIN News/ -- ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donlin Gold LLC (“Donlin Gold”), owned 50/50 by Barrick Gold Corporation (“Barrick”) (TSX: ABX) (NYSE: GOLD) and NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (“NOVAGOLD”) (TSX, NYSE American: NG), is pleased to report additional assay results from the 2022 drill program, including 64 completed drill holes plus partial results for 9 holes. Key takeaways include:

  • The drilling was completed ahead of schedule in September, with assay results received to date representing approximately 70% or 29,600 meters (m) of drilling
    • The top five intervals in this release come from four of the 30 holes drilled in the 20x20 m spaced Divide grid, and with 97% of the assays from these 30 holes received, results demonstrate the potential for favorable local reconciliation with the resource model
    • During the 2022 drill program, 141 exploration drill holes were completed at 42,331 m, with the final assay results expected to be released in early 2023
  • The 2022 field season and Donlin Gold owners’ workshop in September advanced key project efforts including the geological model which confirms the size and continuity of the orebody and paves the way for the next steps such as optimizing different mining scenarios, refining engineering studies, continuing community outreach, and advancing permitting actions
  • With these additional assay results, the owners are advancing Donlin Gold up the value chain and are working toward a feasibility study decision

Statements by the Owners

Barrick President and Chief Executive Mark Bristow said: “I am encouraged by the progress that we are making at Donlin and in particular the understanding that our teams are accruing with regards to the orebodies and associated mineralization. Our recent workshop in Anchorage which also involved meetings with our Native Corporation partners, and the visit to the project helped us to set priorities for the next steps towards optimization work and studies.”

Greg Lang, NOVAGOLD’s President and CEO, said: “The 2022 drill campaign has proven rewarding for all of us at NOVAGOLD. The latest set of assays reported have delivered outstanding gold intercepts, especially for an open pit deposit that include, among others, drill hole DC22-2068 that intersected 42.28 m grading 30.68 g/t gold, with a sub-interval of 23.16 m grading 54.22 g/t gold located in the Divide domain which overlaps both the ACMA and Lewis deposits, making it one of the most significant intercepts in terms of grade-thickness ever reported at the Donlin Gold project”.

Dan Graham, General Manager of Donlin Gold added, “The 2022 Donlin Gold drill program has been a great success because of the truly remarkable work performed by the Donlin Gold team, including Calista and The Kuskokwim Corporation (TKC), and because of our collective dedication to the health and safety of everyone at site. We are thankful for our 150 contractors and employees, the majority of which are local hires from 24 Yukon-Kuskokwim (Y-K) communities, as they exceeded productivity rates and were able to complete the drilling ahead of schedule.”

Delivering Results

The prime focus of our activities this year was to undertake a drill program of 42,331 m with tight-spaced grid drilling in structural domains, in-pit and below-pit exploration in sparsely drilled areas, platform mapping to further confirm mineralization continuity and key geological controls in representative areas of the deposit with the results informing and supporting the global resource estimate, recent modelling concepts, and strategic mine planning work. Donlin Gold also completed additional condemnation drilling for the waste rock facility and 14 geotechnical drill holes for the Alaska Dam Safety certificates. In June, the Donlin Gold LLC Board approved an additional 43 drill holes totaling 8,380 more meters than originally planned to infill the Lewis 20x20 m grid to 10x10 m spacing.

The tight-spaced grid drilling program was initiated in 2021, beginning in East ACMA and expanded into West ACMA, Divide, and Lewis in 2022. The focus of the grid drilling program was to increase confidence in the extent and continuity of gold mineralization and structural controls over short-scale distances. The results received from the ACMA grids have confirmed recent geological modelling at wider drill-spacings in the immediate area surrounding the grid and have identified additional short-scale controls that will be employed to update and improve the geological domains used for resource estimation. Along with results from the Divide and Lewis grids, this will enable us to determine the best path forward toward an updated feasibility study, subject to a formal decision by the Donlin Gold LLC Board.

We are most encouraged by the expanded drill program for 2022, directed at the upside prospects in areas of the ACMA and Lewis pits where drilling had been limited to date. The new assays received have thus far yielded positive intercepts. The top five intervals in this release come from four of the 30 holes drilled in the Divide grid. With 97% of the assays from these holes received, the Divide grid results demonstrate the potential for favorable local reconciliation with the resource model. One of the top intervals (DC22-2068, 117.52-159.80 m) is shown on the cross section in Figure 1, and details on the geological context of occurrence for each are below:

  • DC22-2068 intersected 42.28 m grading 30.68 g/t gold starting at 117.52 m drilled depth, including a sub-interval of 23.16 m grading 54.22 g/t gold starting at 124.97 m drilled depth; the drill-hole is sub-parallel to a mineralized intrusive and the true widths of the interval and sub-interval are estimated to be 29 m and 16 m, respectively (e.g., Figure 1)
  • DC22-2077 intersected 48.96 m grading 20.61 g/t gold starting at 150.11 m drilled depth, including sub-intervals of 9.08 m grading 13.27 g/t gold starting at 152.60 m drilled depth and 31.29 m grading 27.09 g/t gold starting at 167.78 m drilled depth; the true widths of the mineralization across this interval and sub-intervals are estimated to be 32 m, 6m and 21 m, respectively
  • DC22-2063 intersected 60.96 m grading 12.35 g/t gold starting at 236.22 m drilled depth, including sub-intervals of 33.37 m grading 13.80 g/t gold starting at 247.06 m drilled depth and 8.79 m grading 26.73 g/t gold starting at 287.15 m drilled depth; the true widths of mineralization across this interval and sub-intervals are estimated to be 44 m, 24m and 6 m, respectively
  • DC22-2063 intersected 19.74 m grading 34.17 g/t gold starting at 162.18 m drilled depth, including a sub-interval of 11.35 m grading 57.93 g/t gold starting at 165.38 m drilled depth; the true widths of mineralization across this interval and sub-interval are estimated to be 13 m and 8 m, respectively
  • DC22-2092 intersected 41.19 m grading 6.64 g/t gold starting at 116.12 m drilled depth, including a sub-interval of 8.51 m grading 16.47 g/t gold starting at 147.47 m drilled depth; the true widths of mineralization across this interval and sub-interval are estimated to be 29 m and 6m, respectively
  • Drill-hole collar locations and the top five intervals in this release are shown in Figure 2
  • Drill-hole orientations, depths and significant intervals are shown in Tables 1 and 2, respectively, in the Appendix at the end of this release

Permitting & Stakeholder Engagement

Donlin Gold is a federally permitted project on private land with excellent and longstanding Native Corporation partners. Permitting in Alaska has represented a substantial undertaking over several years to ensure a diligent, thorough, transparent, and inclusive process for all involved, including stakeholders from the Y-K region. In the third quarter, Donlin Gold applied for a new air quality permit from ADEC. A draft permit is expected to be issued for public comment by the end of 2022. Donlin Gold is also preparing an updated Alaska Pollutant Discharge Elimination System application for a regularly scheduled renewal by ADEC. Furthermore, Donlin Gold is working with Calista, TKC, ADNR, and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management on re-locating easements and public ROWs in the project area. ADNR issued the proposed re-location plan for public comment in the summer of 2022.

Donlin Gold, its owners, and its partners Calista and TKC are intimately familiar with the permitting and regulatory processes applicable to the project and will continue to support the State in its defense of the thorough and diligent permitting process. Together, they will also continue working to secure the various remaining state-level permits and certificates required for the project.

Donlin Gold continues to work with Calista and TKC in all aspects of outreach and engagement throughout the Y-K region in the areas of education, health and safety, cultural traditions, and environmental initiatives, including creating a subsistence committee comprised of independent regional stakeholders reflecting diverse views on development initiatives, among other activities.

Some of these activities included the Backhaul Project, “In It for the Long Haul”. This was the fifth annual backhaul project to collect, remove, and safely dispose of household hazardous and electronic waste from 30 remote villages throughout the Y-K region, removing nearly 400,000 lbs. of waste during the last five years that would otherwise have ended up in landfills and waterways. Sustained efforts are also underway to promote youth education and healthy activities in the Y-K region through the Alaska School Activities Association and programs such as Alaska EXCEL, which provides life-changing educational and professional opportunities for rural Alaska students and young adults.

Donlin Gold signed two additional Shared Value Statements in the last three months with villages in the Y-K region for a total of 11 that formalize current engagement with key local communities, expand upon the long-term relationships already established with them, and address specific community needs including: water, sewer, and solid waste projects; the ice road that connects remote villages in the Y-K region; salmon and other aquatic life studies; and suicide and public safety prevention programs.

Calista and Donlin Gold also continued their proactive, bipartisan outreach in Alaska and Washington, D.C. to highlight the thoroughness of the project’s environmental review and permitting processes, in addition to the considerable benefits that the project would deliver to Native Alaskans. As a result, Alaska’s U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan have been long term supporters of the Donlin Gold project.

Donlin Gold 2022 Project Expenditures

The 2022 expenditure for Donlin Gold LLC (on a 100% basis) is expected to be $64 million, split equally between the two owners. The budget’s focus is to refresh geologic modelling and interpretation work for an updated resource model, as well as engineering activities to inform an updated feasibility study decision. In addition to the 42,331 meters of exploration drilling, the 2022 expenditures include fieldwork for the Alaska Dam Safety certificates, environmental studies, and external affairs activities.

Consistent with their longstanding track record, the owners will continue to advance the Donlin Gold project in a financially disciplined manner while emphasizing a strong safety culture, environmental stewardship, engineering excellence, and active community engagement.

About Donlin Gold

The Donlin Gold project is located in Alaska, the second largest gold-producing state in the United States. With approximately 39 million ounces of gold grading 2.24 grams per tonne in the measured and indicated mineral resource categories (100 percent basis)1, Donlin Gold hosts one of the largest and highest-grade undeveloped open-pit gold endowments in the world. The planned pits in which the existing resources are sited occupy only three kilometers of an eight-kilometer mineralized belt, which itself is located on less than 5% of Donlin Gold’s land position. Current activities at Donlin Gold are focused on the drill program, optimization efforts, community outreach, and advancing the remaining State permitting actions.

Donlin Gold is a committed partner to the Alaska Native communities both surrounding the project and within the State as a whole. This commitment underpins our approach and is also reflected in the way in which the asset itself is structured. An important factor that distinguishes Donlin Gold from most other mining assets in Alaska is that the project is located on private land designated for mining activities under the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA). Donlin Gold has entered into life-of-mine agreements with Calista, which owns the subsurface mineral rights and some surface land rights, and TKC, a collection of ten village corporations, which owns the majority of surface land rights. Donlin Gold is committed to providing employment opportunities, scholarships, and preferential contract considerations to Calista and TKC shareholders. The life-of-mine agreements include a revenue-sharing structure established in the context of the ANCSA, which resolved Alaska Native land claims and allotted some 44 million acres of land for use by Alaska Native Corporations. Additionally, our long-term commitment to economic development in the Y-K region is exemplified by Donlin Gold’s support of TKC’s initiative to launch energy and infrastructure projects in middle Kuskokwim villages. These partnerships, activities, and programs are illustrative of Donlin Gold’s commitment to sustainable and responsible development of the project for the benefit of all stakeholders.

FIGURE 1 Section View A – A’ Looking Southwest – Divide grid significant interval example from DC22-2068

2022-11-01 NOVAGOLD Figure 1

Geological cross section in Divide grid showing downhole assay results from six drill holes superimposed on interpreted lithology and structure, including an example significant interval from DC22-2068 from 117.52-159.8 m. DC22-2068 is drilled sub-parallel to a faulted and mineralized mafic dyke.

FIGURE 2 Drill Hole Collar Locations

2022-11-01 NOVAGOLD Figure 2

Depicted grid system is based on NAD83 UTM zone 4N coordinates. The location of the cross section shown in Figure 1 is indicated by A – A’.

QA/QC Procedures

The QA/QC procedures for the 2022 Donlin Gold project drill program and sampling protocol were developed and managed by Donlin Gold and overseen by Barrick and NOVAGOLD. The chain of custody from the drill site to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. All samples are HQ-diameter core. Approximately 95% core recovery has been achieved during the 2022 drill program. Core was logged, cut, and sampled at site by Donlin Gold employees. Samples were primarily collected on one- to two-meter lengths. Sampled half-core was crushed in Bureau Veritas’ Juneau and Fairbanks, Alaska sample preparation facilities. Crushed samples were sent to Bureau Veritas’ lab in Vancouver, British Columbia for pulverizing and gold assays and pulverized splits to an ALS Limited lab in Vancouver, British Columbia for multi-element analysis. Quality control samples were inserted (standards at 5% of primary samples, blanks at 5% of primary samples and duplicates at 2.5% of primary samples) into each batch of samples. The review of the quality control samples did not indicate any bias or error. Out of bounds quality control samples were handled with appropriate reruns and investigations. There are no known factors that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the drill program data referred to in this media release.

Downhole directional surveys were completed on all reported completed holes by Boart Longyear drill operators, and collar surveys were completed by Donlin Gold staff under the supervision of Professional Licensed Surveyors from Brice Engineering LLC.

Each of Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, Boart Longyear, and Brice Engineering LLC are independent of Donlin Gold, Barrick, and NOVAGOLD.

Scientific and Technical Information

In mid-2021, NOVAGOLD engaged Wood Canada Limited (“Wood”) to update the Second Updated Feasibility Study on Donlin Gold completed in 2011 (the “2011 Technical Report”). This update resulted in a report titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Donlin Gold Project, Alaska, USA” with an effective date of June 1, 2021 (the “2021 Technical Report”). In 2021, NOVAGOLD also engaged Wood to prepare a Donlin Gold technical report summary in accordance with Subpart 229.1300 of Regulation S-K – Disclosure by Registrants Engaged in Mining Operations (“S-K 1300”) as of November 30, 2021. The resulting report is titled “S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary on the Donlin Gold Project, Alaska, USA” (“S-K 1300 Report”), current as of November 30, 2021. Wood incorporated 2020 costs and new gold price guidance to meet the NOVAGOLD’s reporting requirements. The resultant 2021 Technical Report and S-K 1300 Report showed no material change to the previously reported mineral resources or mineral reserves.

NOVAGOLD is a registrant with the SEC and is reporting its Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves in accordance with S-K 1300 as of November 30, 2021. While the S-K 1300 rules are similar to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) rules in Canada, they are not identical and therefore two reports have been produced for the Donlin Gold project.

Certain scientific and technical information contained herein with respect to the Donlin Gold project is derived from the 2021 Technical Report and the S-K 1300 Report. Henry Kim, P.Geo., Senior Resource Geologist, Wood Canada Limited; Mike Woloschuk, P.Eng., VP Global Business Development & Consulting, Wood Group USA, Inc.; and Kirk Hanson, MBA, P.E., Technical Director, Open Pit Mining, Wood Group USA, Inc. are the Qualified Persons responsible for the preparation of the 2021 Technical Report, and each is an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”). Wood prepared the S-K 1300 Report.

Paul Chilson, P.E., who is the Manager of Mine Engineering for NOVAGOLD and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has approved and verified the scientific and technical information related to the 2021 and 2022 Donlin Gold project drill programs, the 2021 Technical Report and the S-K 1300 Report contained in this media release. To verify the information related to the drilling programs, he has visited the property in the past year; discussed logging, sampling, and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations.

Octavia Bath, P.Geo., who is a Barrick Mineral Resource Manager and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the assay results for the Donlin Gold project contained in this media release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This media release includes certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “potential”, “possible”, and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results “will”, “may”, “could”, “would” or “should” occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on several opinions, estimates and assumptions that management of Barrick and NOVAGOLD considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding assay results; the anticipated timing of a decision by the Board of Donlin Gold LLC to prepare a feasibility study update; anticipated benefits from recent drill programs including an improved geological model for Donlin Gold; the continuing priorities of Donlin Gold, including the health and safety of our people; ongoing support provided to key stakeholders including Native Corporation partners; the potential impact of the coronavirus global pandemic (COVID-19) on the development of Donlin Gold; the potential development and construction of Donlin Gold; the sufficiency of funds to continue to advance development of Donlin Gold; perceived merit of properties; mineral reserve and resource estimates; Donlin Gold’s ability to secure the permits needed to construct and operate the Donlin Gold project in a timely manner, if at all; and legal challenges to Donlin Gold’s existing permits. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent the management expectations of Donlin Gold’s, Barrick’s and NOVAGOLD’s estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances on the date the statements are made.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the need to obtain additional permits and governmental approvals; the timing and likelihood of securing permits; the need for additional financing to explore and develop properties and availability of financing in the debt and capital markets; the spread and impact of COVID-19; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drill results and geological tests and the estimation of reserves and resources; exploitation and exploration successes; the outcome of legal challenges to Donlin Gold’s permits; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices, expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in the United States or Canada; the need for continued cooperation between Barrick and NOVAGOLD for the continued exploration, development and eventual construction of the Donlin Gold project; the need for cooperation of government agencies and native groups in the development and operation of properties; risks of construction and mining projects such as accidents, equipment breakdowns, bad weather, disease pandemics, non-compliance with environmental and permit requirements, unanticipated variation in geological structures, ore grades or recovery rates; unexpected cost increases, which could include significant increases in estimated capital and operating costs; fluctuations in metal prices and currency exchange rates; whether a positive construction decision will be made regarding Donlin Gold; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Barrick’s most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Canadian provincial securities authorities, and NOVAGOLD’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly the "Risk Factors" sections of those reports and other documents filed by Barrick and NOVAGOLD with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Copies of these filings may be obtained by visiting NOVAGOLD’s website at www.novagold.com, Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com, or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections of Donlin Gold, NOVAGOLD, and Barrick on the date the statements are made. Donlin Gold, NOVAGOLD and Barrick assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.


APPENDIX

TABLE 1
Drill Hole Orientations* and Depths

Hole ID Azimuth
(°) 		Inclination
(°) 		Depth
(meters)
DC22-2033 331 61 254.51
DC22-2034 331 62 287.43
DC22-2035 238 45 877.52
DC22-2036 328 59 245.06
DC22-2037 335 59 289.86
DC22-2038 331 61 248.72
DC22-2039 331 56 289.26
DC22-2040 333 60 309.37
DC22-2041 331 61 261.82
DC22-2042 336 58 264.57
DC22-2043 329 60 230.12
DC22-2044 331 59 288.34
DC22-2045 331 60 224.94
DC22-2046 333 60 239.57
DC22-2047 331 59 230.12
DC22-2048 331 61 166.73
DC22-2049 331 61 145.24
DC22-2050 333 59 219.46
DC22-2051 242 52 851.61
DC22-2052 335 61 139.90
DC22-2053 334 59 292.91
DC22-2054 334 60 188.37
DC22-2055 335 62 215.19
DC22-2056 334 60 184.40
DC22-2057 335 59 244.45
DC22-2058 332 61 196.90
DC22-2059 339 60 234.85
DC22-2060 330 59 157.28
DC22-2061 331 59 247.80
DC22-2062 332 60 239.88
DC22-2063 334 58 300.38
DC22-2064 334 58 230.12
DC22-2065 332 59 225.55
DC22-2066 334 59 225.55
DC22-2067 246 52 777.54
DC22-2068 333 62 240.18
DC22-2069 333 61 260.60
DC22-2070 332 60 240.79
DC22-2071 330 61 225.55
DC22-2072 333 59 223.88
DC22-2073 330 61 233.17
DC22-2074 332 61 240.03
DC22-2075 330 59 233.78
DC22-2076 333 60 227.99
DC22-2077 330 61 211.68
DC22-2078 333 59 230.12
DC22-2079 334 61 235.00
DC22-2080 332 58 256.34
DC22-2081 332 59 239.88
DC22-2082 245 54 789.43
DC22-2083 328 64 220.07
DC22-2084 335 62 209.09
DC22-2085 334 57 249.94
DC22-2086 334 58 210.31
DC22-2087 332 56 220.37
DC22-2088 334 59 219.46
DC22-2089 332 59 243.84
DC22-2090 330 58 220.07
DC22-2091 334 60 260.30
DC22-2092 333 59 225.55
DC22-2093 334 59 235.00
DC22-2094 327 63 915.10
DC22-2095 335 58 199.95
DC22-2096 332 60 275.84
DC22-2097 256 70 483.11
DC22-2098 337 58 199.95
DC22-2099 333 58 227.38
DC22-2100 334 57 216.56
DC22-2101 311 64 522.43
DC22-2102 331 60 227.08
DC22-2103 330 61 291.08
DC22-2104 330 60 239.57
DC22-2105 336 59 275.84
DC22-2106 324 62 920.95
DC22-2107 334 60 265.18
DC22-2108 294 67 557.78
DC22-2109 334 62 303.28
DC22-2110 331 61 289.56
DC22-2111 332 61 245.36
DC22-2112 316 58 559.31
DC22-2113 334 63 259.99
DC22-2114 334 61 256.95
DC22-2115 334 60 311.05
DC22-2116 283 57 900.68
DC22-2118 332 61 280.87
DC22-2119 333 60 191.41
DC22-2120 335 60 188.06
DC22-2121 300 59 599.54
DC22-2122 325 58 249.93
DC22-2123 333 60 190.50
DC22-2124 332 59 116.13
DC22-2125 332 59 123.29
DC22-2126 333 60 130.76
DC22-2127 332 57 149.35
DC22-2128 242 59 249.94
DC22-2129 334 59 175.26
DC22-2130 285 56 949.91
DC22-2131 333 57 192.63
DC22-2132 334 62 623.01
DC22-2133 58 56 260.30
DC22-2134 336 55 312.88
DC22-2135 300 59 550.47
DC22-2136 334 58 210.01
DC22-2137 333 58 243.54
DC22-2138 334 61 257.25
DC22-2139 221 74 924.46
DC22-2140 332 60 109.73
DC22-2141 335 58 295.05
DC22-2142 337 63 551.69
DC22-2143 333 60 179.83
DC22-2144 332 60 192.02
DC22-2145 50 61 831.19
DC22-2146 332 60 281.94
DC22-2147 335 60 309.37
DC22-2149 334 57 325.83
DC22-2151 293 77 920.50
DC22-2153 334 59 342.90
DC22-2155 334 60 132.74
DC22-2156 334 60 149.35
DC22-2158 329 60 160.02
DC22-2160 333 58 184.40
DC22-2162 228 73 800.10
DC22-2163 329 59 213.06
DC22-2165 338 59 210.31
DC22-2167 331 58 240.49
DC22-2168 331 62 96.62
DC22-2170 326 58 81.08
DC22-2171 336 61 300.84
DC22-2172 331 59 70.10
DC22-2173 332 58 163.22
DC22-2176 331 62 300.84
DC22-2177 334 58 252.22
DC22-2178 330 61 144.17
DC22-2179 335 59 237.44
DC22-2181 330 61 163.37
DC22-2182 333 58 242.32
DC22-2183 333 60 105.77
DC22-2184 336 61 304.80
DC22-2185 335 60 190.50
DC22-2186 332 62 291.69
DC22-2187 332 60 214.27

* Note that azimuth and inclination values vary as each hole progresses. The stated values are hole averages, rounded to the nearest degree.


TABLE 2
2022 Donlin Gold Significant Assay Intervals

Hole ID



 Area



 From
(meters) 		To
(meters) 		Length
(meters) 		Au Grade (g/t)  
DC22-2033 ACMA 33.04 36.50 3.46 1.24  
DC22-2033   42.17 50.01 7.84 2.79 Reported 7/28
DC22-2033   105.65 126.32 20.67 2.76 Reported 7/28
DC22-2033   172.08 176.43 4.35 1.03 Reported 7/28
DC22-2033   185.79 189.64 3.85 1.87  
DC22-2033   TOTAL   40.17 2.36  
DC22-2034 ACMA 44.35 48.16 3.81 1.78 Reported 7/28
DC22-2034   116.29 129.32 13.03 6.40 Reported 7/28
including   121.31 127.97 6.66 10.51 Reported 7/28
DC22-2034   140.80 145.80 5.00 10.39 Reported 7/28
DC22-2034   208.38 220.88 12.50 2.18 Reported 7/28
DC22-2034   TOTAL   34.34 4.93  
DC22-2035 ACMA 433.53 440.95 7.42 6.30 Reported 7/28
DC22-2035   651.24 682.65 31.41 3.81 Reported 7/28
DC22-2035   751.88 756.10 4.22 8.15 Reported 7/28
DC22-2035   TOTAL   43.05 4.67  
DC22-2036 ACMA 137.33 144.48 7.15 3.39 Reported 7/28
DC22-2036   152.57 159.29 6.72 2.94 Reported 7/28
DC22-2036   TOTAL   13.87 3.17  
DC22-2037 ACMA 109.24 119.58 10.34 3.07 Reported 7/28
DC22-2037   TOTAL   10.34 3.07  
DC22-2038 ACMA 114.50 126.63 12.13 3.24 Reported 7/28
DC22-2038   185.16 190.15 4.99 4.90 Reported 7/28
DC22-2038   TOTAL   17.12 3.72  
DC22-2039 ACMA 122.46 126.13 3.67 3.46 Reported 7/28
DC22-2039   TOTAL   3.67 3.46  
DC22-2040 ACMA 97.26 105.21 7.95 2.77 Reported 7/28
DC22-2040   114.45 122.41 7.96 1.50 Reported 7/28
DC22-2040   139.25 154.84 15.59 3.64 Reported 7/28
DC22-2040   197.60 216.25 18.65 10.78 Reported 7/28
including   199.35 207.03 7.68 19.69 Reported 7/28
DC22-2040   232.95 285.22 52.27 14.63 Reported 7/28
including   232.95 246.89 13.94 33.95 Reported 7/28
including   257.18 273.63 16.45 13.50 Reported 7/28
DC22-2040   TOTAL   102.42 10.31  
DC22-2041 ACMA 75.03 81.99 6.96 4.60 Reported 7/28
DC22-2041   86.43 101.36 14.93 1.82 Reported 7/28
DC22-2041   105.74 113.42 7.68 4.43 Reported 7/28
DC22-2041   174.29 187.45 13.16 7.47 Reported 7/28
DC22-2041   TOTAL   42.73 4.48  
DC22-2042 ACMA 19.80 34.44 14.64 3.09 Reported 7/28
DC22-2042   95.10 102.28 7.18 3.71 Reported 7/28
DC22-2042   152.80 162.62 9.82 2.93 Reported 7/28
DC22-2042   168.21 187.81 19.60 4.06 Reported 7/28
DC22-2042   196.04 205.46 9.42 5.22 Reported 7/28
DC22-2042   TOTAL   60.66 3.78  
DC22-2043 ACMA 49.61 58.38 8.77 7.23 Reported 7/28
DC22-2043   144.97 168.48 23.51 6.20 Reported 7/28
DC22-2043   TOTAL   32.28 6.48  
DC22-2044 ACMA 26.21 30.14 3.93 2.78 Reported 7/28
DC22-2044   157.31 166.42 9.11 3.62 Reported 7/28
DC22-2044   171.95 176.69 4.74 4.55 Reported 7/28
DC22-2044   TOTAL   17.78 3.69  
DC22-2045 ACMA 12.53 18.23 5.70 3.95 Reported 7/28
DC22-2045   41.42 58.40 16.98 1.56 Reported 7/28
DC22-2045   63.84 73.05 9.21 2.40 Reported 7/28
DC22-2045   128.03 133.50 5.47 3.18 Reported 7/28
DC22-2045   138.75 146.20 7.45 1.74 Reported 7/28
DC22-2045   158.22 170.45 12.23 1.93 Reported 7/28
DC22-2045   205.38 213.77 8.39 1.92 Reported 7/28
DC22-2045   TOTAL   65.43 2.16  
DC22-2046 ACMA 24.38 32.42 8.04 5.25 Reported 7/28
DC22-2046   109.52 135.25 25.73 5.22 Reported 7/28
DC22-2046   176.88 194.04 17.16 3.48 Reported 7/28
DC22-2046   207.43 212.14 4.71 1.32 Reported 7/28
DC22-2046   220.58 223.77 3.19 1.02 Reported 7/28
DC22-2046   TOTAL   58.83 4.18  
DC22-2047 ACMA 37.19 47.66 10.47 2.37 Reported 7/28
DC22-2047   135.33 140.13 4.80 9.08 Reported 7/28
including   136.37 140.13 3.76 11.06 Reported 7/28
DC22-2047   151.83 176.24 24.41 3.76 Reported 7/28
DC22-2047   TOTAL   39.68 4.04  
DC22-2048 ACMA 6.44 10.48 4.04 5.16 Reported 7/28
DC22-2048   23.77 30.48 6.71 7.43 Reported 7/28
DC22-2048   36.88 43.61 6.73 3.48 Reported 7/28
DC22-2048   94.64 106.83 12.19 3.11 Reported 7/28
DC22-2048   111.17 143.61 32.44 1.18 Reported 7/28
DC22-2048   TOTAL   62.11 2.74  
DC22-2049 ACMA 10.97 16.20 5.23 6.51 Reported 7/28
DC22-2049   95.70 112.44 16.74 2.76 Reported 7/28
DC22-2049   TOTAL   21.97 3.65  
DC22-2050 ACMA 38.40 42.93 4.53 1.22 Reported 7/28
DC22-2050   98.40 123.70 25.30 2.82 Reported 7/28
DC22-2050   137.98 162.88 24.90 2.74 Reported 7/28
DC22-2050   TOTAL   54.73 2.65  
DC22-2051 ACMA 69.70 80.01 10.31 1.27 Reported 7/28
DC22-2051   119.52 126.19 6.67 1.72 Reported 7/28
DC22-2051   343.75 356.05 12.30 3.24 Reported 7/28
DC22-2051   437.45 474.88 37.43 2.35 Reported 7/28
DC22-2051   533.86 565.30 31.44 4.63 Reported 7/28
including   545.90 550.40 4.50 11.45 Reported 7/28
DC22-2051   693.27 708.65 15.38 6.81 Reported 7/28
including   698.89 703.53 4.64 16.59 Reported 7/28
DC22-2051   746.67 767.93 21.26 3.74 Reported 7/28
DC22-2051   TOTAL   134.79 3.58  
DC22-2052 ACMA 6.36 17.07 10.71 2.43 Reported 7/28
DC22-2052   100.72 104.92 4.20 1.93 Reported 7/28
DC22-2052   TOTAL   14.91 2.29  
DC22-2053 ACMA 39.82 43.55 3.73 2.24 Reported 7/28
DC22-2053   50.55 59.82 9.27 2.09 Reported 7/28
DC22-2053   169.41 172.63 3.22 3.72 Reported 7/28
DC22-2053   286.82 290.15 3.33 2.57 Reported 7/28
DC22-2053   TOTAL   19.55 2.47  
DC22-2054 ACMA 10.05 13.42 3.37 3.44 Reported 7/28
DC22-2054   108.52 148.31 39.79 3.37 Reported 7/28
DC22-2054   152.89 179.89 27.00 2.70 Reported 7/28
DC22-2054   TOTAL   70.16 3.11  
DC22-2055 ACMA 12.19 35.77 23.58 2.36 Reported 7/28
DC22-2055   115.85 124.30 8.45 5.11 Reported 7/28
DC22-2055   131.99 152.88 20.89 4.12 Reported 7/28
DC22-2055   181.66 187.45 5.79 2.03 Reported 7/28
DC22-2055   TOTAL   58.71 3.35  
DC22-2056 ACMA 2.44 13.33 10.89 17.55 Reported 7/28
including   7.01 11.13 4.12 44.11 Reported 7/28
DC22-2056   83.31 86.37 3.06 8.51 Reported 7/28
DC22-2056   99.82 173.80 73.98 4.21 Reported 7/28
including   109.12 115.28 6.16 18.20 Reported 7/28
DC22-2056   TOTAL   87.93 6.02  
DC22-2057 ACMA 10.97 21.25 10.28 2.59 Reported 7/28
DC22-2057   40.56 48.17 7.61 1.97 Reported 7/28
DC22-2057   52.57 60.64 8.07 1.05 Reported 7/28
DC22-2057   118.89 123.88 4.99 2.23 Reported 7/28
DC22-2057   135.23 142.04 6.81 6.04 Reported 7/28
DC22-2057   147.74 160.25 12.51 3.91 Reported 7/28
DC22-2057   166.47 173.36 6.89 2.48 Reported 7/28
DC22-2057   186.43 194.98 8.55 4.04 Reported 7/28
DC22-2057   TOTAL   65.71 3.09  
DC22-2058 ACMA 5.18 14.02 8.84 2.81 Reported 7/28
DC22-2058   21.46 33.01 11.55 3.50 Reported 7/28
DC22-2058   112.19 118.57 6.38 3.84 Reported 7/28
DC22-2058   124.23 138.62 14.39 8.18 Reported 7/28
including   130.24 136.99 6.75 15.15 Reported 7/28
DC22-2058   151.79 172.17 20.38 2.83 Reported 7/28
DC22-2058   TOTAL   61.54 4.31  
DC22-2059 Divide 57.65 76.04 18.39 3.64 Reported 7/28
DC22-2059   81.48 86.56 5.08 1.01  
DC22-2059   95.38 109.70 14.32 2.75 Reported 7/28
DC22-2059   118.26 131.88 13.62 2.74  
DC22-2059   170.43 191.11 20.68 5.89  
including   171.24 180.64 9.40 10.03  
DC22-2059   195.86 203.33 7.47 2.01  
DC22-2059   TOTAL   79.56 3.59  
DC22-2060 ACMA 10.02 16.48 6.46 7.99 Reported 7/28
DC22-2060   116.69 121.75 5.06 2.26 Reported 7/28
DC22-2060   TOTAL   11.52 5.47  
DC22-2061 Divide 22.80 25.91 3.11 2.36 Reported 7/28
DC22-2061   32.72 41.90 9.18 2.10 Reported 7/28
DC22-2061   55.87 66.97 11.10 2.59 Reported 7/28
DC22-2061   73.76 81.30 7.54 1.80 Reported 7/28
DC22-2061   91.09 129.15 38.06 3.08 Reported 7/28
DC22-2061   172.94 176.31 3.37 2.49 Reported 7/28
DC22-2061   186.10 196.08 9.98 2.51 Reported 7/28
DC22-2061   TOTAL   82.34 2.67  
DC22-2062 Divide 54.25 87.49 33.24 1.02 Reported 7/28
DC22-2062   110.99 115.21 4.22 4.76 Reported 7/28
DC22-2062   126.31 132.65 6.34 9.68 Reported 7/28
DC22-2062   147.06 197.82 50.76 3.28 Reported 7/28
DC22-2062   TOTAL   94.56 2.98  
DC22-2063 Divide 9.14 15.75 6.61 1.32 Reported 7/28
DC22-2063   61.13 75.81 14.68 3.12 Reported 7/28
DC22-2063   130.04 142.14 12.10 22.15 Reported 7/28
including   135.48 140.91 5.43 47.17 Reported 7/28
DC22-2063   162.18 181.92 19.74 34.17  
including   165.38 176.73 11.35 57.93  
DC22-2063   193.29 197.40 4.11 10.69  
DC22-2063   204.49 230.12 25.63 4.42  
DC22-2063   236.22 297.18 60.96 12.35  
including   247.06 280.43 33.37 13.80  
including   287.15 295.94 8.79 26.73  
DC22-2063   TOTAL   143.83 13.26  
DC22-2064 Divide 13.74 21.04 7.30 2.31  
DC22-2064   61.87 68.61 6.74 1.76  
DC22-2064   82.80 91.43 8.63 3.25  
DC22-2064   95.92 100.36 4.44 13.49  
DC22-2064   110.95 124.94 13.99 1.97  
DC22-2064   TOTAL   41.10 3.51  
DC22-2065 Divide 3.96 18.66 14.70 3.14  
DC22-2065   22.79 33.41 10.62 1.47  
DC22-2065   45.88 53.81 7.93 2.85  
DC22-2065   85.26 89.98 4.72 4.16  
DC22-2065   99.53 122.27 22.74 4.52  
DC22-2065   156.22 159.79 3.57 3.33  
DC22-2065   170.43 181.65 11.22 7.88  
including   170.43 176.55 6.12 10.72  
DC22-2065   TOTAL   75.50 4.07  
DC22-2066 Divide 92.41 103.40 10.99 1.19  
DC22-2066   154.06 174.62 20.56 2.48  
DC22-2066   182.95 193.33 10.38 3.82  
DC22-2066   TOTAL   41.93 2.47  
DC22-2067 ACMA 83.17 92.99 9.82 1.43 Reported 7/28
DC22-2067   123.01 130.91 7.90 2.41 Reported 7/28
DC22-2067   145.78 160.87 15.09 5.49 Reported 7/28
DC22-2067   251.68 260.64 8.96 1.05 Reported 7/28
DC22-2067   273.14 288.11 14.97 1.94 Reported 7/28
DC22-2067   340.72 345.16 4.44 2.67  
DC22-2067   416.80 434.50 17.70 4.26 Reported 7/28
DC22-2067   464.06 508.64 44.58 4.50 Reported 7/28
including   464.06 467.17 3.11 10.79 Reported 7/28
including   496.00 502.35 6.35 10.26 Reported 7/28
DC22-2067   582.22 592.53 10.31 2.82 Reported 7/28
DC22-2067   614.40 626.58 12.18 1.16 Reported 7/28
DC22-2067   644.08 652.25 8.17 1.79 Reported 7/28
DC22-2067   673.18 676.70 3.52 1.10  
DC22-2067   724.00 730.65 6.65 1.05 Reported 7/28
DC22-2067   TOTAL   164.29 3.11  
DC22-2068 Divide 41.52 45.77 4.25 2.86  
DC22-2068   56.77 64.31 7.54 1.65  
DC22-2068   117.52 159.80 42.28 30.68  
including   124.97 148.13 23.16 54.22  
DC22-2068   167.34 174.82 7.48 23.01  
DC22-2068   180.11 222.73 42.62 3.59  
DC22-2068   TOTAL   104.17 15.81  
DC22-2069 Divide 16.43 22.20 5.77 1.64  
DC22-2069   142.83 155.46 12.63 8.58  
DC22-2069   163.29 172.93 9.64 5.37  
DC22-2069   226.46 238.12 11.66 6.41  
DC22-2069   TOTAL   39.70 6.16  
DC22-2070 Divide 14.99 18.06 3.07 2.34  
DC22-2070   29.49 35.35 5.86 6.38  
DC22-2070   41.28 56.47 15.19 4.03  
DC22-2070   63.62 68.36 4.74 3.66  
DC22-2070   83.16 95.71 12.55 3.87  
DC22-2070   101.29 108.20 6.91 5.12  
DC22-2070   147.06 152.44 5.38 2.19  
DC22-2070   163.87 187.84 23.97 2.05  
DC22-2070   TOTAL   77.67 3.45  
DC22-2071 Divide 10.99 15.05 4.06 2.57  
DC22-2071   22.86 45.63 22.77 1.40  
DC22-2071   80.34 86.02 5.68 3.10  
DC22-2071   92.16 100.26 8.10 8.80  
DC22-2071   145.66 156.44 10.78 4.43  
DC22-2071   160.95 171.40 10.45 9.88  
including   162.46 166.73 4.27 19.17  
DC22-2071   176.69 180.92 4.23 1.17  
DC22-2071   TOTAL   66.07 4.35  
DC22-2072 Divide 41.52 54.86 13.34 1.64  
DC22-2072   65.07 92.02 26.95 3.04  
DC22-2072   140.67 148.61 7.94 24.65  
including   142.57 148.61 6.04 30.23  
DC22-2072   206.25 211.56 5.31 7.28  
DC22-2072   TOTAL   53.54 6.32  
DC22-2073 Divide 33.57 64.40 30.83 3.82  
including   55.29 59.23 3.94 13.65  
DC22-2073   81.25 88.21 6.96 2.04  
DC22-2073   111.08 119.04 7.96 1.61  
DC22-2073   157.00 191.98 34.98 4.73  
DC22-2073   TOTAL   80.73 3.84  
DC22-2074 Divide 56.36 60.49 4.13 2.08  
DC22-2074   68.12 81.49 13.37 2.12  
DC22-2074   92.93 103.34 10.41 4.58  
DC22-2074   117.22 121.14 3.92 12.53  
including   117.80 121.14 3.34 13.74  
DC22-2074   TOTAL   31.83 4.20  
DC22-2075 Divide 29.73 33.96 4.23 1.81  
DC22-2075   110.54 131.98 21.44 6.87  
including   119.08 125.35 6.27 10.16  
DC22-2075   TOTAL   25.67 6.04  
DC22-2076 Divide 33.53 36.85 3.32 4.02  
DC22-2076   43.73 66.08 22.35 6.53  
including   60.70 65.05 4.35 16.76  
DC22-2076   80.88 97.66 16.78 6.97  
including   80.88 84.76 3.88 12.24  
DC22-2076   173.95 184.93 10.98 2.39  
DC22-2076   194.09 203.41 9.32 2.82  
DC22-2076   TOTAL   62.75 5.24  
DC22-2077 Divide 4.57 30.32 25.75 4.53  
DC22-2077   49.32 55.16 5.84 2.54  
DC22-2077   77.11 99.43 22.32 2.58  
DC22-2077   125.98 137.25 11.27 4.12  
DC22-2077   150.11 199.07 48.96 20.61  
including   152.60 161.68 9.08 13.27  
including   167.78 199.07 31.29 27.09  
DC22-2077   TOTAL   114.14 10.90  
DC22-2078 Divide 61.30 64.58 3.28 6.15  
DC22-2078   69.86 87.27 17.41 2.97  
DC22-2078   103.62 108.05 4.43 10.08  
DC22-2078   185.47 194.20 8.73 6.14  
DC22-2078   198.33 210.77 12.44 1.68  
DC22-2078   TOTAL   46.29 4.13  
DC22-2079 Divide 10.97 16.06 5.09 3.25  
DC22-2079   20.55 27.90 7.35 2.62  
DC22-2079   85.84 94.22 8.38 3.13  
DC22-2079   100.05 112.09 12.04 5.54  
DC22-2079   120.11 123.20 3.09 5.66  
DC22-2079   135.30 143.12 7.82 2.51  
DC22-2079   149.30 156.06 6.76 8.11  
DC22-2079   160.78 167.55 6.77 1.11  
DC22-2079   175.16 187.13 11.97 4.32  
DC22-2079   192.22 210.79 18.57 4.15  
DC22-2079   216.40 219.98 3.58 2.79  
DC22-2079   TOTAL   91.42 4.01  
DC22-2080 Divide 122.00 136.32 14.32 4.78  
DC22-2080   217.21 227.38 10.17 3.95  
DC22-2080   TOTAL   24.49 4.44  
DC22-2081 Divide 36.92 63.71 26.79 5.60  
DC22-2081   97.99 106.07 8.08 10.84  
including   101.46 106.07 4.61 18.04  
DC22-2081   179.90 201.10 21.20 8.73  
including   193.37 201.10 7.73 16.96  
DC22-2081   TOTAL   56.07 7.54  
DC22-2082 ACMA 4.35 9.55 5.20 1.49  
DC22-2082   20.56 47.61 27.05 2.53 Reported 7/28
DC22-2082   60.07 68.99 8.92 2.26 Reported 7/28
DC22-2082   88.83 94.25 5.42 2.23 Reported 7/28
DC22-2082   130.34 136.86 6.52 3.71 Reported 7/28
DC22-2082   400.20 407.52 7.32 2.67 Reported 7/28
DC22-2082   423.91 427.27 3.36 7.32 Reported 7/28
DC22-2082   555.07 564.83 9.76 7.75 Reported 7/28
DC22-2082   568.85 583.94 15.09 3.35 Reported 7/28
DC22-2082   632.16 641.42 9.26 2.85 Reported 7/28
DC22-2082   648.46 655.20 6.74 2.32  
DC22-2082   660.08 668.73 8.65 2.19 Reported 7/28
DC22-2082   684.64 701.30 16.66 4.29 Reported 7/28
DC22-2082   718.02 724.88 6.86 5.77 Reported 7/28
DC22-2082   TOTAL   136.81 3.47  
DC22-2083 Divide 5.97 19.64 13.67 2.58  
DC22-2083   28.96 34.84 5.88 9.00  
DC22-2083   42.03 49.69 7.66 2.70  
DC22-2083   63.74 74.62 10.88 3.64  
DC22-2083   79.89 90.43 10.54 2.07  
DC22-2083   150.41 153.61 3.20 6.68  
DC22-2083   TOTAL   51.83 3.70  
DC22-2084 Divide 10.21 22.94 12.73 1.09  
DC22-2084   57.16 74.36 17.20 4.18  
DC22-2084   95.45 123.56 28.11 2.11  
DC22-2084   161.42 173.88 12.46 5.39  
including   164.60 168.04 3.44 11.62  
DC22-2084   193.03 204.18 11.15 5.31  
DC22-2084   TOTAL   81.65 3.33  
DC22-2085 Divide 43.41 49.26 5.85 2.61  
DC22-2085   97.09 100.47 3.38 1.88  
DC22-2085   111.86 117.68 5.82 3.09  
DC22-2085   207.62 217.71 10.09 11.46  
DC22-2085   TOTAL   25.14 6.17  
DC22-2086 Divide 26.29 31.13 4.84 2.41  
DC22-2086   53.02 91.07 38.05 2.51  
DC22-2086   96.52 99.87 3.35 2.27  
DC22-2086   160.87 170.78 9.91 22.24  
including   164.38 170.78 6.40 32.16  
DC22-2086   TOTAL   56.15 5.97  
DC22-2087 Divide 11.50 16.54 5.04 1.56  
DC22-2087   48.03 76.86 28.83 1.65  
DC22-2087   82.94 91.59 8.65 2.49  
DC22-2087   102.20 118.33 16.13 4.49  
DC22-2087   177.92 183.78 5.86 1.03  
DC22-2087   TOTAL   64.51 2.41  
DC22-2088 Divide 34.00 57.90 23.90 3.56  
DC22-2088   65.44 74.45 9.01 4.53  
DC22-2088   79.44 96.06 16.62 5.40  
DC22-2088   147.23 160.93 13.70 1.77  
DC22-2088   TOTAL   63.23 3.79  
DC22-2089 Lewis 50.90 72.00 21.10 5.20  
including   57.63 62.04 4.41 12.52  
DC22-2089   84.00 89.45 5.45 2.57  
DC22-2089   121.79 125.19 3.40 1.69  
DC22-2089   195.68 201.29 5.61 12.87  
DC22-2089   218.02 226.37 8.35 4.21  
DC22-2089   230.58 234.85 4.27 3.19  
DC22-2089   TOTAL   48.18 5.20  
DC22-2090 Divide 4.15 13.86 9.71 1.64  
DC22-2090   44.94 66.56 21.62 3.29  
DC22-2090   75.81 86.17 10.36 7.95  
DC22-2090   95.62 101.40 5.78 2.66  
DC22-2090   TOTAL   47.47 3.89  
DC22-2091 Lewis 26.97 30.80 3.83 13.61  
DC22-2091   105.46 121.74 16.28 6.80  
including   113.63 120.70 7.07 11.34  
DC22-2091   214.13 234.51 20.38 4.71  
DC22-2091   253.96 257.45 3.49 6.10  
DC22-2091   TOTAL   43.98 6.37  
DC22-2092 Divide 19.63 23.19 3.56 3.30  
DC22-2092   30.69 35.00 4.31 1.23  
DC22-2092   57.38 72.38 15.00 1.77  
DC22-2092   104.75 111.77 7.02 7.89  
DC22-2092   116.12 157.31 41.19 6.64  
including   147.47 155.98 8.51 16.47  
DC22-2092   161.86 188.97 27.11 5.40  
DC22-2092   204.22 223.72 19.50 6.96  
including   204.22 207.79 3.57 26.36  
DC22-2092   TOTAL   117.69 5.57  
DC22-2093 Divide 54.25 59.03 4.78 1.79  
DC22-2093   66.53 72.54 6.01 4.62  
DC22-2093   79.23 97.63 18.40 4.36  
DC22-2093   107.70 135.02 27.32 3.36  
DC22-2093   174.89 192.75 17.86 2.20  
DC22-2093   TOTAL   74.37 3.33  
DC22-2094 Lewis 80.82 87.56 6.74 1.22  
DC22-2094   143.39 150.23 6.84 5.27  
DC22-2094   167.20 170.69 3.49 6.50  
DC22-2094   265.09 275.93 10.84 2.41  
DC22-2094   317.34 325.07 7.73 1.82  
DC22-2094   339.68 345.64 5.96 3.09  
DC22-2094   724.58 732.28 7.70 1.03  
DC22-2094   853.45 861.10 7.65 3.02  
DC22-2094   867.81 872.53 4.72 1.12  
DC22-2094   TOTAL   61.67 2.63  
DC22-2095 Lewis 100.67 111.35 10.68 1.04  
DC22-2095   182.75 187.05 4.30 2.76  
DC22-2095   TOTAL   14.98 1.53  
DC22-2096 Lewis 22.09 40.03 17.94 2.59  
DC22-2096   53.34 63.94 10.60 1.58  
DC22-2096   113.96 120.40 6.44 4.31  
DC22-2096   132.13 138.40 6.27 7.43  
DC22-2096   155.75 161.67 5.92 13.95  
DC22-2096   166.79 170.54 3.75 2.83  
DC22-2096   178.76 191.05 12.29 6.58  
DC22-2096   216.87 221.36 4.49 8.31  
DC22-2096   230.30 235.80 5.50 6.40  
DC22-2096   TOTAL   73.20 5.25  
DC22-2097 ACMA 9.35 19.81 10.46 2.11  
DC22-2097   327.27 330.93 3.66 2.02  
DC22-2097   408.58 414.92 6.34 2.60  
DC22-2097   434.23 442.38 8.15 1.51  
DC22-2097   TOTAL   28.61 2.04  
DC22-2098 Lewis 40.84 53.21 12.37 1.61  
DC22-2098   92.52 108.58 16.06 3.87  
DC22-2098   189.64 193.09 3.45 4.49  
DC22-2098   TOTAL   31.88 3.06  
DC22-2099 Lewis 38.37 42.55 4.18 1.36  
DC22-2099   97.48 107.64 10.16 4.40  
DC22-2099   135.03 139.55 4.52 5.09  
DC22-2099   166.85 171.27 4.42 9.37  
DC22-2099   214.53 223.42 8.89 6.35  
DC22-2099   TOTAL   32.17 5.32  
DC22-2100 Lewis 50.90 54.72 3.82 4.95  
DC22-2100   83.92 98.85 14.93 5.54  
including   93.07 98.85 5.78 10.82  
DC22-2100   115.26 127.76 12.50 1.46  
DC22-2100   159.71 168.98 9.27 4.86  
DC22-2100   181.95 186.61 4.66 4.38  
DC22-2100   192.31 195.65 3.34 13.31  
DC22-2100   205.75 212.17 6.42 2.88  
DC22-2100   TOTAL   54.94 4.52  
DC22-2101 ACMA 78.24 96.79 18.55 2.32  
DC22-2101   222.57 226.12 3.55 1.53  
DC22-2101   330.29 337.33 7.04 2.62  
DC22-2101   401.94 406.60 4.66 6.55  
DC22-2101   TOTAL   33.80 2.88  
DC22-2102 Lewis 27.80 35.34 7.54 1.46  
DC22-2102   79.01 90.25 11.24 1.67  
DC22-2102   130.67 139.58 8.91 1.60  
DC22-2102   192.24 215.38 23.14 5.34  
including   198.21 203.53 5.32 10.60  
DC22-2102   TOTAL   50.83 3.30  
DC22-2103 Lewis 16.78 42.75 25.97 2.47  
DC22-2103   47.05 53.75 6.70 3.25  
DC22-2103   102.34 105.78 3.44 2.95  
DC22-2103   121.33 124.73 3.40 2.12  
DC22-2103   198.42 208.18 9.76 2.24  
DC22-2103   225.82 243.50 17.68 7.93  
including   231.98 235.89 3.91 26.64  
DC22-2103   259.95 266.44 6.49 6.48  
DC22-2103   TOTAL   73.44 4.19  
DC22-2104 Lewis 47.19 57.37 10.18 2.54  
DC22-2104   75.74 84.26 8.52 3.45  
DC22-2104   188.55 203.57 15.02 2.00  
DC22-2104   209.85 213.48 3.63 9.56  
DC22-2104   TOTAL   37.35 3.21  
DC22-2105 Lewis 5.12 13.94 8.82 1.95  
DC22-2105   19.51 30.48 10.97 3.15  
DC22-2105   58.39 61.66 3.27 3.83  
DC22-2105   81.20 86.06 4.86 1.44  
DC22-2105   93.54 103.65 10.11 4.97  
DC22-2105   135.61 142.54 6.93 1.83  
DC22-2105   190.50 195.68 5.18 4.83  
DC22-2105   214.74 219.90 5.16 9.60  
including   215.70 219.90 4.20 10.84  
DC22-2105   227.08 230.68 3.60 2.34  
DC22-2105   240.33 264.84 24.51 3.08  
DC22-2105   TOTAL   83.41 3.51  
DC22-2106 Lewis 311.93 319.53 7.60 1.32  
DC22-2106   346.70 353.51 6.81 1.32  
DC22-2106   359.33 364.54 5.21 1.92  
DC22-2106   527.11 533.19 6.08 1.78  
DC22-2106   783.23 791.28 8.05 2.35  
DC22-2106   831.41 841.07 9.66 1.13  
DC22-2106   861.25 865.46 4.21 1.37  
DC22-2106   887.25 890.32 3.07 1.91  
DC22-2106   907.60 915.26 7.66 1.68  
DC22-2106   TOTAL   58.35 1.61  
DC22-2107 Lewis 51.42 58.74 7.32 4.66  
DC22-2107   94.04 99.36 5.32 1.43  
DC22-2107   172.78 178.31 5.53 3.56  
DC22-2107   191.34 194.48 3.14 6.30  
DC22-2107   218.52 236.11 17.59 5.83  
DC22-2107   TOTAL   38.90 4.73  
DC22-2108 ACMA 92.60 108.72 16.12 1.57  
DC22-2108   264.23 281.36 17.13 2.33  
DC22-2108   290.14 346.54 56.40 2.97  
DC22-2108   350.71 360.79 10.08 1.80  
DC22-2108   399.70 408.81 9.11 1.76  
DC22-2108   421.74 425.39 3.65 4.92  
DC22-2108   434.84 438.65 3.81 3.72  
DC22-2108   452.70 461.60 8.90 3.19  
DC22-2108   479.15 504.77 25.62 3.62  
DC22-2108   TOTAL   150.82 2.79  
DC22-2109 Lewis 44.52 47.71 3.19 1.01  
DC22-2109   58.34 72.76 14.42 7.37  
including   67.97 72.76 4.79 16.36  
DC22-2109   94.22 120.70 26.48 6.65  
including   114.84 120.06 5.22 17.28  
DC22-2109   160.32 172.22 11.90 4.85  
DC22-2109   215.13 219.67 4.54 1.38  
DC22-2109   224.01 229.20 5.19 2.84  
DC22-2109   246.94 260.39 13.45 7.54  
DC22-2109   266.62 279.25 12.63 6.91  
DC22-2109   287.32 298.74 11.42 7.11  
including   289.14 295.77 6.63 10.99  
DC22-2109   TOTAL   103.22 6.14  
DC22-2110 Lewis 38.40 55.49 17.09 3.45  
DC22-2110   77.58 89.08 11.50 5.84  
including   82.91 86.71 3.80 13.66  
DC22-2110   157.98 164.53 6.55 28.96  
including   160.07 164.53 4.46 39.78  
DC22-2110   171.74 176.73 4.99 1.53  
DC22-2110   203.52 220.68 17.16 4.39  
DC22-2110   240.47 261.14 20.67 7.66  
DC22-2110   TOTAL   77.96 7.14  
DC22-2111 Lewis 32.61 47.31 14.70 2.83  
DC22-2111   51.61 55.60 3.99 1.63  
DC22-2111   59.89 69.53 9.64 4.80  
DC22-2111   83.73 95.01 11.28 2.90  
DC22-2111   100.65 104.67 4.02 2.30  
DC22-2111   TOTAL   43.63 3.12  
DC22-2112 ACMA 38.60 45.11 6.51 1.06  
DC22-2112   69.57 72.78 3.21 3.50  
DC22-2112   168.20 181.71 13.51 5.94  
including   168.20 171.69 3.49 13.83  
DC22-2112   226.32 230.69 4.37 11.89  
DC22-2112   298.79 302.22 3.43 1.44  
DC22-2112   349.76 356.62 6.86 1.06  
DC22-2112   482.40 489.66 7.26 5.36  
DC22-2112   551.82 556.71 4.89 6.93  
DC22-2112   TOTAL   50.04 4.70  
DC22-2113 Lewis 16.86 22.86 6.00 1.77  
DC22-2113   54.04 62.79 8.75 3.66  
DC22-2113   69.98 79.00 9.02 2.09  
DC22-2113   169.43 180.60 11.17 4.17  
DC22-2113   184.85 201.17 16.32 4.17  
DC22-2113   211.14 225.62 14.48 5.35  
DC22-2113   TOTAL   65.74 3.86  
DC22-2114 Lewis 63.33 69.07 5.74 1.51  
DC22-2114   73.46 92.17 18.71 5.21  
DC22-2114   96.60 102.14 5.54 6.29  
DC22-2114   134.11 144.35 10.24 4.53  
DC22-2114   177.27 184.35 7.08 6.13  
DC22-2114   191.43 197.22 5.79 1.87  
DC22-2114   212.84 217.65 4.81 7.89  
DC22-2114   231.30 235.64 4.34 2.52  
DC22-2114   240.68 252.65 11.97 10.73  
including   240.68 252.65 11.97 10.73  
DC22-2114   TOTAL   74.22 5.65  
DC22-2115 Lewis 67.64 75.99 8.35 1.57  
DC22-2115   90.30 104.02 13.72 1.98  
DC22-2115   112.36 132.70 20.34 4.79  
DC22-2115   156.51 173.33 16.82 2.05  
DC22-2115   239.27 247.37 8.10 4.35  
DC22-2115   TOTAL   67.33 3.08  
DC22-2116 Lewis 766.44 770.18 3.74 2.57  
DC22-2116   807.03 811.93 4.90 8.00  
DC22-2116   829.64 842.47 12.83 1.61  
DC22-2116   TOTAL   21.47 3.24  
DC22-2118 Lewis 21.14 26.21 5.07 1.79  
DC22-2118   32.30 40.70 8.40 2.16  
DC22-2118   60.69 75.27 14.58 5.72  
DC22-2118   83.67 88.58 4.91 4.87  
DC22-2118   218.52 225.77 7.25 1.53  
DC22-2118   243.39 247.67 4.28 16.98  
DC22-2118   262.28 274.05 11.77 2.20  
DC22-2118   TOTAL   56.26 4.34  
DC22-2119 Lewis 124.64 130.00 5.36 4.14  
DC22-2119   179.11 189.20 10.09 1.41  
DC22-2119   TOTAL   15.45 2.36  
DC22-2120 Lewis 41.86 71.73 29.87 6.96  
including   52.68 70.93 18.25 10.36  
DC22-2120   78.20 101.04 22.84 6.17  
including   80.33 86.61 6.28 12.66  
DC22-2120   127.00 132.71 5.71 2.14  
DC22-2120   TOTAL   58.42 6.18  
DC22-2121 ACMA 59.50 82.42 22.92 1.59  
DC22-2121   87.79 94.75 6.96 1.54  
DC22-2121   182.26 188.91 6.65 1.12  
DC22-2121   397.61 402.83 5.22 12.80  
including   399.35 402.83 3.48 14.99  
DC22-2121   408.92 412.38 3.46 9.85  
DC22-2121   566.27 571.73 5.46 2.89  
DC22-2121   TOTAL   50.67 3.38  
DC22-2122 Far East 84.62 88.83 4.21 2.67  
DC22-2122   95.55 101.11 5.56 1.08  
DC22-2122   141.57 145.08 3.51 2.06  
DC22-2122   TOTAL   13.28 1.84  
DC22-2123 Lewis 30.56 34.64 4.08 1.16  
DC22-2123   45.70 62.94 17.24 3.42  
DC22-2123   70.46 73.76 3.30 1.29  
DC22-2123   107.21 111.69 4.48 2.19  
DC22-2123   TOTAL   29.10 2.67  
DC22-2124 Lewis 69.53 72.95 3.42 2.17  
DC22-2124   91.14 100.00 8.86 1.07  
DC22-2124   TOTAL   12.28 1.38  
DC22-2125 Lewis 38.18 57.38 19.20 3.60  
DC22-2125   64.65 69.40 4.75 2.01  
DC22-2125   TOTAL   23.95 3.29  
DC22-2126 Lewis 39.11 52.89 13.78 3.84  
DC22-2126   122.30 126.68 4.38 11.16  
DC22-2126   TOTAL   18.16 5.61  
DC22-2127 Lewis 69.80 76.16 6.36 3.09  
DC22-2127   95.08 100.90 5.82 3.94  
DC22-2127   123.47 135.60 12.13 1.51  
DC22-2127   TOTAL   24.31 2.50  
DC22-2129 Lewis 86.23 92.10 5.87 11.25  
DC22-2129   106.97 112.05 5.08 2.07  
DC22-2129   133.09 136.61 3.52 6.38  
DC22-2129   163.98 167.38 3.40 1.97  
DC22-2129   TOTAL   17.87 5.92  
DC22-2130 Lewis 548.33 552.69 4.36 8.14  
DC22-2130   575.23 579.54 4.31 2.93  
DC22-2130   609.21 615.73 6.52 3.39  
DC22-2130   620.29 648.96 28.67 5.95  
DC22-2130   653.01 656.15 3.14 2.96  
DC22-2130   677.51 684.45 6.94 3.18  
DC22-2130   TOTAL   53.94 5.04  
DC22-2131 Lewis 50.56 75.00 24.44 3.35  
DC22-2131   81.77 90.12 8.35 4.45  
DC22-2131   TOTAL   32.79 3.63  
DC22-2136 Lewis 21.47 26.65 5.18 2.45  
DC22-2136   41.60 64.68 23.08 3.61  
DC22-2136   71.28 89.05 17.77 3.72  
DC22-2136   98.76 102.27 3.51 5.19  
DC22-2136   TOTAL   49.54 3.64  
DC22-2137 Lewis 34.48 49.62 15.14 2.15  
DC22-2137   60.66 66.27 5.61 3.61  
DC22-2137   70.71 76.03 5.32 1.07  
DC22-2137   80.14 87.93 7.79 3.51  
DC22-2137   176.55 180.42 3.87 7.54  
DC22-2137   191.20 207.57 16.37 2.69  
DC22-2137   217.26 222.97 5.71 2.49  
DC22-2137   227.42 237.44 10.02 2.92  
DC22-2137   TOTAL   69.83 2.90  
DC22-2138 Lewis 68.52 79.10 10.58 9.19  
including   70.43 76.62 6.19 14.48  
DC22-2138   90.90 97.20 6.30 4.80  
DC22-2138   135.85 138.88 3.03 1.53  
DC22-2138   203.86 227.60 23.74 3.68  
DC22-2138   232.16 238.35 6.19 12.28  
DC22-2138   249.94 254.18 4.24 9.62  
DC22-2138   TOTAL   54.08 6.22  
DC22-2140 Lewis 4.20 29.88 25.68 5.07  
including   11.58 18.75 7.17 10.30  
DC22-2140   37.80 45.39 7.59 8.94  
including   37.80 44.27 6.47 10.24  
DC22-2140   TOTAL   33.27 5.95  
DC22-2141 Lewis 16.70 42.04 25.34 3.84  
DC22-2141   55.91 62.05 6.14 9.30  
DC22-2141   89.44 92.80 3.36 2.66  
DC22-2141   205.42 215.19 9.77 7.74  
DC22-2141   267.95 276.76 8.81 3.33  
DC22-2141   289.12 292.36 3.24 7.54  
DC22-2141   TOTAL   56.66 5.17  

Significant intervals represent drilled intervals and not necessarily true thickness of mineralization due to drilling at a low angle relative to the interpreted mineralization controls. True width of drill holes has been estimated based on the latest geological and ore controls model and it is subject to refinement as additional data becomes available. Except where specifically disclosed, the true width of intercepts is unknown at this stage.   Mineralized intervals meet or exceed 3 meters in length above 1 g/t. A maximum of 4 meters of continuous dilution (< 1 g/t) is permitted. Assays from DC22-2033, DC22-2034, DC22-2036 through DC22-2050, DC22-2052 through DC22-2058, and DC22-2060 represent holes from the 20x20 m spaced West ACMA grid drilling. Assays from DC22-2059, DC22-2061 through DC22-2066, DC22-2068 through DC22-2081, DC22-2083 through DC22-2088, DC22-2090, DC22-2092, and DC22-2093 represent holes from the Divide 20x20 m spaced grid drilling. Assays from DC22-2089, DC22-2091, DC22-2095, DC22-2096, DC22-2098 through DC22-2100, DC22-2102 through DC22-2105, DC22-2107, DC22-2109 through DC22-2111, DC22-2113 through DC22-2115, DC22-2118 through DC22-2120, DC22-2123 through DC22-2127, DC22-2129, DC22-2131, DC22-2134, DC22-2136 through DC22-2138, DC22-2140, DC22-2141, DC22-2143, DC22-2144, DC22-2146, DC22-2147, DC22-2149, DC22-2153, DC22-2155, DC22-2156, DC22-2158, DC22-2160, DC22-2163, DC22-2165, DC22-2167, DC22-2168, DC22-2170 through DC22-2173, DC22-2176 through DC22-2179, DC22-2181 through DC22-2187 represent holes from the Lewis 10x10 m spaced grid drilling. Assay data are not yet available from 124.94 m to 230.12 m in DC22-2064, 121.14 m to 240.03 m in DC22-2074, 122.38 m to 245.36 m in DC22-2111, 0 m to 108.51 m in DC22-2119, 344.86 m to 514.90 m and 684.45 m to 949.91 m in DC22-2130, 92.34 m to 168.25 m in DC22-2137, 0 m to 81.69 m and 139.60 m to 192.02 m in DC22-2144 and all of holes DC22-2132 through DC22-2135, DC22-2139, DC22-2142, DC22-2143, and DC22-2145 through DC22-2187. DC22-2117 was redrilled as DC22-2034 due to downhole survey failure. Geotechnical holes DGT22-2148, DGT22-2150, DGT22-2152, DGT22-2154, DGT22-2157, DGT22-2159, DGT22-2161, DGT22-2164, DGT22-2166, DGT22-2169, DGT22-2174, DGT22-2175, DGT22-2180, and DGT22-2188 have not been included in this release.

1 Donlin Gold data as per the 2021 Technical Report and S-K 1300 Report (both as defined herein). Donlin Gold possesses Measured Resources of approximately 8 Mt grading 2.52 g/t and Indicated Resources of approximately 534 Mt grading 2.24 g/t, each on a 100% basis and inclusive of Mineral Reserves, of which approximately 4 Mt of Measured Resources and approximately 267 Mt of Indicated Resources inclusive of Reserves is attributable to NOVAGOLD through its 50% ownership interest in Donlin Gold LLC. Exclusive of Mineral Reserves, Donlin Gold possesses Measured Resources of approximately 1 Mt grading 2.23 g/t and Indicated Resources of approximately 69 Mt grading 2.44 g/t, of which approximately 0.5 Mt of Measured Resources and approximately 35 Mt of Indicated Resources exclusive of Mineral Reserves is attributable to NOVAGOLD. Donlin Gold possesses Proven Reserves of approximately 8 Mt grading 2.32 g/t and Probable Reserves of approximately 497 Mt grading 2.08 g/t, each on a 100% basis, of which approximately 4 Mt of Proven Reserves and approximately 249 Mt of Probable Reserves is attributable to NOVAGOLD. Mineral Reserves and Resources have been estimated in accordance with NI 43-101 and S-K 1300.

