Donlin Gold Reports 2022 Drill Assay Results Yielding More High-Grade Intercepts

/EIN News/ -- ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donlin Gold LLC (“Donlin Gold”), owned 50/50 by Barrick Gold Corporation (“Barrick”) (TSX: ABX) (NYSE: GOLD) and NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (“NOVAGOLD”) (TSX, NYSE American: NG), is pleased to report additional assay results from the 2022 drill program, including 64 completed drill holes plus partial results for 9 holes. Key takeaways include:



The drilling was completed ahead of schedule in September, with assay results received to date representing approximately 70% or 29,600 meters (m) of drilling The top five intervals in this release come from four of the 30 holes drilled in the 20x20 m spaced Divide grid, and with 97% of the assays from these 30 holes received, results demonstrate the potential for favorable local reconciliation with the resource model During the 2022 drill program, 141 exploration drill holes were completed at 42,331 m, with the final assay results expected to be released in early 2023



The 2022 field season and Donlin Gold owners’ workshop in September advanced key project efforts including the geological model which confirms the size and continuity of the orebody and paves the way for the next steps such as optimizing different mining scenarios, refining engineering studies, continuing community outreach, and advancing permitting actions

With these additional assay results, the owners are advancing Donlin Gold up the value chain and are working toward a feasibility study decision



Statements by the Owners

Barrick President and Chief Executive Mark Bristow said: “I am encouraged by the progress that we are making at Donlin and in particular the understanding that our teams are accruing with regards to the orebodies and associated mineralization. Our recent workshop in Anchorage which also involved meetings with our Native Corporation partners, and the visit to the project helped us to set priorities for the next steps towards optimization work and studies.”

Greg Lang, NOVAGOLD’s President and CEO, said: “The 2022 drill campaign has proven rewarding for all of us at NOVAGOLD. The latest set of assays reported have delivered outstanding gold intercepts, especially for an open pit deposit that include, among others, drill hole DC22-2068 that intersected 42.28 m grading 30.68 g/t gold, with a sub-interval of 23.16 m grading 54.22 g/t gold located in the Divide domain which overlaps both the ACMA and Lewis deposits, making it one of the most significant intercepts in terms of grade-thickness ever reported at the Donlin Gold project”.

Dan Graham, General Manager of Donlin Gold added, “The 2022 Donlin Gold drill program has been a great success because of the truly remarkable work performed by the Donlin Gold team, including Calista and The Kuskokwim Corporation (TKC), and because of our collective dedication to the health and safety of everyone at site. We are thankful for our 150 contractors and employees, the majority of which are local hires from 24 Yukon-Kuskokwim (Y-K) communities, as they exceeded productivity rates and were able to complete the drilling ahead of schedule.”

Delivering Results

The prime focus of our activities this year was to undertake a drill program of 42,331 m with tight-spaced grid drilling in structural domains, in-pit and below-pit exploration in sparsely drilled areas, platform mapping to further confirm mineralization continuity and key geological controls in representative areas of the deposit with the results informing and supporting the global resource estimate, recent modelling concepts, and strategic mine planning work. Donlin Gold also completed additional condemnation drilling for the waste rock facility and 14 geotechnical drill holes for the Alaska Dam Safety certificates. In June, the Donlin Gold LLC Board approved an additional 43 drill holes totaling 8,380 more meters than originally planned to infill the Lewis 20x20 m grid to 10x10 m spacing.

The tight-spaced grid drilling program was initiated in 2021, beginning in East ACMA and expanded into West ACMA, Divide, and Lewis in 2022. The focus of the grid drilling program was to increase confidence in the extent and continuity of gold mineralization and structural controls over short-scale distances. The results received from the ACMA grids have confirmed recent geological modelling at wider drill-spacings in the immediate area surrounding the grid and have identified additional short-scale controls that will be employed to update and improve the geological domains used for resource estimation. Along with results from the Divide and Lewis grids, this will enable us to determine the best path forward toward an updated feasibility study, subject to a formal decision by the Donlin Gold LLC Board.

We are most encouraged by the expanded drill program for 2022, directed at the upside prospects in areas of the ACMA and Lewis pits where drilling had been limited to date. The new assays received have thus far yielded positive intercepts. The top five intervals in this release come from four of the 30 holes drilled in the Divide grid. With 97% of the assays from these holes received, the Divide grid results demonstrate the potential for favorable local reconciliation with the resource model. One of the top intervals (DC22-2068, 117.52-159.80 m) is shown on the cross section in Figure 1, and details on the geological context of occurrence for each are below:

DC22-2068 intersected 42.28 m grading 30.68 g/t gold starting at 117.52 m drilled depth, including a sub-interval of 23.16 m grading 54.22 g/t gold starting at 124.97 m drilled depth; the drill-hole is sub-parallel to a mineralized intrusive and the true widths of the interval and sub-interval are estimated to be 29 m and 16 m, respectively (e.g., Figure 1)

DC22-2077 intersected 48.96 m grading 20.61 g/t gold starting at 150.11 m drilled depth, including sub-intervals of 9.08 m grading 13.27 g/t gold starting at 152.60 m drilled depth and 31.29 m grading 27.09 g/t gold starting at 167.78 m drilled depth; the true widths of the mineralization across this interval and sub-intervals are estimated to be 32 m, 6m and 21 m, respectively

DC22-2063 intersected 60.96 m grading 12.35 g/t gold starting at 236.22 m drilled depth, including sub-intervals of 33.37 m grading 13.80 g/t gold starting at 247.06 m drilled depth and 8.79 m grading 26.73 g/t gold starting at 287.15 m drilled depth; the true widths of mineralization across this interval and sub-intervals are estimated to be 44 m, 24m and 6 m, respectively

DC22-2063 intersected 19.74 m grading 34.17 g/t gold starting at 162.18 m drilled depth, including a sub-interval of 11.35 m grading 57.93 g/t gold starting at 165.38 m drilled depth; the true widths of mineralization across this interval and sub-interval are estimated to be 13 m and 8 m, respectively

DC22-2092 intersected 41.19 m grading 6.64 g/t gold starting at 116.12 m drilled depth, including a sub-interval of 8.51 m grading 16.47 g/t gold starting at 147.47 m drilled depth; the true widths of mineralization across this interval and sub-interval are estimated to be 29 m and 6m, respectively

Drill-hole collar locations and the top five intervals in this release are shown in Figure 2

Drill-hole orientations, depths and significant intervals are shown in Tables 1 and 2, respectively, in the Appendix at the end of this release



Permitting & Stakeholder Engagement

Donlin Gold is a federally permitted project on private land with excellent and longstanding Native Corporation partners. Permitting in Alaska has represented a substantial undertaking over several years to ensure a diligent, thorough, transparent, and inclusive process for all involved, including stakeholders from the Y-K region. In the third quarter, Donlin Gold applied for a new air quality permit from ADEC. A draft permit is expected to be issued for public comment by the end of 2022. Donlin Gold is also preparing an updated Alaska Pollutant Discharge Elimination System application for a regularly scheduled renewal by ADEC. Furthermore, Donlin Gold is working with Calista, TKC, ADNR, and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management on re-locating easements and public ROWs in the project area. ADNR issued the proposed re-location plan for public comment in the summer of 2022.

Donlin Gold, its owners, and its partners Calista and TKC are intimately familiar with the permitting and regulatory processes applicable to the project and will continue to support the State in its defense of the thorough and diligent permitting process. Together, they will also continue working to secure the various remaining state-level permits and certificates required for the project.

Donlin Gold continues to work with Calista and TKC in all aspects of outreach and engagement throughout the Y-K region in the areas of education, health and safety, cultural traditions, and environmental initiatives, including creating a subsistence committee comprised of independent regional stakeholders reflecting diverse views on development initiatives, among other activities.

Some of these activities included the Backhaul Project, “In It for the Long Haul”. This was the fifth annual backhaul project to collect, remove, and safely dispose of household hazardous and electronic waste from 30 remote villages throughout the Y-K region, removing nearly 400,000 lbs. of waste during the last five years that would otherwise have ended up in landfills and waterways. Sustained efforts are also underway to promote youth education and healthy activities in the Y-K region through the Alaska School Activities Association and programs such as Alaska EXCEL, which provides life-changing educational and professional opportunities for rural Alaska students and young adults.

Donlin Gold signed two additional Shared Value Statements in the last three months with villages in the Y-K region for a total of 11 that formalize current engagement with key local communities, expand upon the long-term relationships already established with them, and address specific community needs including: water, sewer, and solid waste projects; the ice road that connects remote villages in the Y-K region; salmon and other aquatic life studies; and suicide and public safety prevention programs.

Calista and Donlin Gold also continued their proactive, bipartisan outreach in Alaska and Washington, D.C. to highlight the thoroughness of the project’s environmental review and permitting processes, in addition to the considerable benefits that the project would deliver to Native Alaskans. As a result, Alaska’s U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan have been long term supporters of the Donlin Gold project.

Donlin Gold 2022 Project Expenditures

The 2022 expenditure for Donlin Gold LLC (on a 100% basis) is expected to be $64 million, split equally between the two owners. The budget’s focus is to refresh geologic modelling and interpretation work for an updated resource model, as well as engineering activities to inform an updated feasibility study decision. In addition to the 42,331 meters of exploration drilling, the 2022 expenditures include fieldwork for the Alaska Dam Safety certificates, environmental studies, and external affairs activities.

Consistent with their longstanding track record, the owners will continue to advance the Donlin Gold project in a financially disciplined manner while emphasizing a strong safety culture, environmental stewardship, engineering excellence, and active community engagement.

About Donlin Gold

The Donlin Gold project is located in Alaska, the second largest gold-producing state in the United States. With approximately 39 million ounces of gold grading 2.24 grams per tonne in the measured and indicated mineral resource categories (100 percent basis)1, Donlin Gold hosts one of the largest and highest-grade undeveloped open-pit gold endowments in the world. The planned pits in which the existing resources are sited occupy only three kilometers of an eight-kilometer mineralized belt, which itself is located on less than 5% of Donlin Gold’s land position. Current activities at Donlin Gold are focused on the drill program, optimization efforts, community outreach, and advancing the remaining State permitting actions.

Donlin Gold is a committed partner to the Alaska Native communities both surrounding the project and within the State as a whole. This commitment underpins our approach and is also reflected in the way in which the asset itself is structured. An important factor that distinguishes Donlin Gold from most other mining assets in Alaska is that the project is located on private land designated for mining activities under the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA). Donlin Gold has entered into life-of-mine agreements with Calista, which owns the subsurface mineral rights and some surface land rights, and TKC, a collection of ten village corporations, which owns the majority of surface land rights. Donlin Gold is committed to providing employment opportunities, scholarships, and preferential contract considerations to Calista and TKC shareholders. The life-of-mine agreements include a revenue-sharing structure established in the context of the ANCSA, which resolved Alaska Native land claims and allotted some 44 million acres of land for use by Alaska Native Corporations. Additionally, our long-term commitment to economic development in the Y-K region is exemplified by Donlin Gold’s support of TKC’s initiative to launch energy and infrastructure projects in middle Kuskokwim villages. These partnerships, activities, and programs are illustrative of Donlin Gold’s commitment to sustainable and responsible development of the project for the benefit of all stakeholders.

FIGURE 1 Section View A – A’ Looking Southwest – Divide grid significant interval example from DC22-2068





Geological cross section in Divide grid showing downhole assay results from six drill holes superimposed on interpreted lithology and structure, including an example significant interval from DC22-2068 from 117.52-159.8 m. DC22-2068 is drilled sub-parallel to a faulted and mineralized mafic dyke.

FIGURE 2 Drill Hole Collar Locations





Depicted grid system is based on NAD83 UTM zone 4N coordinates. The location of the cross section shown in Figure 1 is indicated by A – A’.

QA/QC Procedures

The QA/QC procedures for the 2022 Donlin Gold project drill program and sampling protocol were developed and managed by Donlin Gold and overseen by Barrick and NOVAGOLD. The chain of custody from the drill site to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. All samples are HQ-diameter core. Approximately 95% core recovery has been achieved during the 2022 drill program. Core was logged, cut, and sampled at site by Donlin Gold employees. Samples were primarily collected on one- to two-meter lengths. Sampled half-core was crushed in Bureau Veritas’ Juneau and Fairbanks, Alaska sample preparation facilities. Crushed samples were sent to Bureau Veritas’ lab in Vancouver, British Columbia for pulverizing and gold assays and pulverized splits to an ALS Limited lab in Vancouver, British Columbia for multi-element analysis. Quality control samples were inserted (standards at 5% of primary samples, blanks at 5% of primary samples and duplicates at 2.5% of primary samples) into each batch of samples. The review of the quality control samples did not indicate any bias or error. Out of bounds quality control samples were handled with appropriate reruns and investigations. There are no known factors that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the drill program data referred to in this media release.

Downhole directional surveys were completed on all reported completed holes by Boart Longyear drill operators, and collar surveys were completed by Donlin Gold staff under the supervision of Professional Licensed Surveyors from Brice Engineering LLC.

Each of Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, Boart Longyear, and Brice Engineering LLC are independent of Donlin Gold, Barrick, and NOVAGOLD.

Scientific and Technical Information

In mid-2021, NOVAGOLD engaged Wood Canada Limited (“Wood”) to update the Second Updated Feasibility Study on Donlin Gold completed in 2011 (the “2011 Technical Report”). This update resulted in a report titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Donlin Gold Project, Alaska, USA” with an effective date of June 1, 2021 (the “2021 Technical Report”). In 2021, NOVAGOLD also engaged Wood to prepare a Donlin Gold technical report summary in accordance with Subpart 229.1300 of Regulation S-K – Disclosure by Registrants Engaged in Mining Operations (“S-K 1300”) as of November 30, 2021. The resulting report is titled “S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary on the Donlin Gold Project, Alaska, USA” (“S-K 1300 Report”), current as of November 30, 2021. Wood incorporated 2020 costs and new gold price guidance to meet the NOVAGOLD’s reporting requirements. The resultant 2021 Technical Report and S-K 1300 Report showed no material change to the previously reported mineral resources or mineral reserves.

NOVAGOLD is a registrant with the SEC and is reporting its Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves in accordance with S-K 1300 as of November 30, 2021. While the S-K 1300 rules are similar to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) rules in Canada, they are not identical and therefore two reports have been produced for the Donlin Gold project.

Certain scientific and technical information contained herein with respect to the Donlin Gold project is derived from the 2021 Technical Report and the S-K 1300 Report. Henry Kim, P.Geo., Senior Resource Geologist, Wood Canada Limited; Mike Woloschuk, P.Eng., VP Global Business Development & Consulting, Wood Group USA, Inc.; and Kirk Hanson, MBA, P.E., Technical Director, Open Pit Mining, Wood Group USA, Inc. are the Qualified Persons responsible for the preparation of the 2021 Technical Report, and each is an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”). Wood prepared the S-K 1300 Report.

Paul Chilson, P.E., who is the Manager of Mine Engineering for NOVAGOLD and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has approved and verified the scientific and technical information related to the 2021 and 2022 Donlin Gold project drill programs, the 2021 Technical Report and the S-K 1300 Report contained in this media release. To verify the information related to the drilling programs, he has visited the property in the past year; discussed logging, sampling, and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations.

Octavia Bath, P.Geo., who is a Barrick Mineral Resource Manager and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the assay results for the Donlin Gold project contained in this media release.

APPENDIX

TABLE 1

Drill Hole Orientations* and Depths

Hole ID Azimuth

(°) Inclination

(°) Depth

(meters) DC22-2033 331 61 254.51 DC22-2034 331 62 287.43 DC22-2035 238 45 877.52 DC22-2036 328 59 245.06 DC22-2037 335 59 289.86 DC22-2038 331 61 248.72 DC22-2039 331 56 289.26 DC22-2040 333 60 309.37 DC22-2041 331 61 261.82 DC22-2042 336 58 264.57 DC22-2043 329 60 230.12 DC22-2044 331 59 288.34 DC22-2045 331 60 224.94 DC22-2046 333 60 239.57 DC22-2047 331 59 230.12 DC22-2048 331 61 166.73 DC22-2049 331 61 145.24 DC22-2050 333 59 219.46 DC22-2051 242 52 851.61 DC22-2052 335 61 139.90 DC22-2053 334 59 292.91 DC22-2054 334 60 188.37 DC22-2055 335 62 215.19 DC22-2056 334 60 184.40 DC22-2057 335 59 244.45 DC22-2058 332 61 196.90 DC22-2059 339 60 234.85 DC22-2060 330 59 157.28 DC22-2061 331 59 247.80 DC22-2062 332 60 239.88 DC22-2063 334 58 300.38 DC22-2064 334 58 230.12 DC22-2065 332 59 225.55 DC22-2066 334 59 225.55 DC22-2067 246 52 777.54 DC22-2068 333 62 240.18 DC22-2069 333 61 260.60 DC22-2070 332 60 240.79 DC22-2071 330 61 225.55 DC22-2072 333 59 223.88 DC22-2073 330 61 233.17 DC22-2074 332 61 240.03 DC22-2075 330 59 233.78 DC22-2076 333 60 227.99 DC22-2077 330 61 211.68 DC22-2078 333 59 230.12 DC22-2079 334 61 235.00 DC22-2080 332 58 256.34 DC22-2081 332 59 239.88 DC22-2082 245 54 789.43 DC22-2083 328 64 220.07 DC22-2084 335 62 209.09 DC22-2085 334 57 249.94 DC22-2086 334 58 210.31 DC22-2087 332 56 220.37 DC22-2088 334 59 219.46 DC22-2089 332 59 243.84 DC22-2090 330 58 220.07 DC22-2091 334 60 260.30 DC22-2092 333 59 225.55 DC22-2093 334 59 235.00 DC22-2094 327 63 915.10 DC22-2095 335 58 199.95 DC22-2096 332 60 275.84 DC22-2097 256 70 483.11 DC22-2098 337 58 199.95 DC22-2099 333 58 227.38 DC22-2100 334 57 216.56 DC22-2101 311 64 522.43 DC22-2102 331 60 227.08 DC22-2103 330 61 291.08 DC22-2104 330 60 239.57 DC22-2105 336 59 275.84 DC22-2106 324 62 920.95 DC22-2107 334 60 265.18 DC22-2108 294 67 557.78 DC22-2109 334 62 303.28 DC22-2110 331 61 289.56 DC22-2111 332 61 245.36 DC22-2112 316 58 559.31 DC22-2113 334 63 259.99 DC22-2114 334 61 256.95 DC22-2115 334 60 311.05 DC22-2116 283 57 900.68 DC22-2118 332 61 280.87 DC22-2119 333 60 191.41 DC22-2120 335 60 188.06 DC22-2121 300 59 599.54 DC22-2122 325 58 249.93 DC22-2123 333 60 190.50 DC22-2124 332 59 116.13 DC22-2125 332 59 123.29 DC22-2126 333 60 130.76 DC22-2127 332 57 149.35 DC22-2128 242 59 249.94 DC22-2129 334 59 175.26 DC22-2130 285 56 949.91 DC22-2131 333 57 192.63 DC22-2132 334 62 623.01 DC22-2133 58 56 260.30 DC22-2134 336 55 312.88 DC22-2135 300 59 550.47 DC22-2136 334 58 210.01 DC22-2137 333 58 243.54 DC22-2138 334 61 257.25 DC22-2139 221 74 924.46 DC22-2140 332 60 109.73 DC22-2141 335 58 295.05 DC22-2142 337 63 551.69 DC22-2143 333 60 179.83 DC22-2144 332 60 192.02 DC22-2145 50 61 831.19 DC22-2146 332 60 281.94 DC22-2147 335 60 309.37 DC22-2149 334 57 325.83 DC22-2151 293 77 920.50 DC22-2153 334 59 342.90 DC22-2155 334 60 132.74 DC22-2156 334 60 149.35 DC22-2158 329 60 160.02 DC22-2160 333 58 184.40 DC22-2162 228 73 800.10 DC22-2163 329 59 213.06 DC22-2165 338 59 210.31 DC22-2167 331 58 240.49 DC22-2168 331 62 96.62 DC22-2170 326 58 81.08 DC22-2171 336 61 300.84 DC22-2172 331 59 70.10 DC22-2173 332 58 163.22 DC22-2176 331 62 300.84 DC22-2177 334 58 252.22 DC22-2178 330 61 144.17 DC22-2179 335 59 237.44 DC22-2181 330 61 163.37 DC22-2182 333 58 242.32 DC22-2183 333 60 105.77 DC22-2184 336 61 304.80 DC22-2185 335 60 190.50 DC22-2186 332 62 291.69 DC22-2187 332 60 214.27

* Note that azimuth and inclination values vary as each hole progresses. The stated values are hole averages, rounded to the nearest degree.





TABLE 2

2022 Donlin Gold Significant Assay Intervals

Hole ID







Area







From

(meters) To

(meters) Length

(meters) Au Grade (g/t) DC22-2033 ACMA 33.04 36.50 3.46 1.24 DC22-2033 42.17 50.01 7.84 2.79 Reported 7/28 DC22-2033 105.65 126.32 20.67 2.76 Reported 7/28 DC22-2033 172.08 176.43 4.35 1.03 Reported 7/28 DC22-2033 185.79 189.64 3.85 1.87 DC22-2033 TOTAL 40.17 2.36 DC22-2034 ACMA 44.35 48.16 3.81 1.78 Reported 7/28 DC22-2034 116.29 129.32 13.03 6.40 Reported 7/28 including 121.31 127.97 6.66 10.51 Reported 7/28 DC22-2034 140.80 145.80 5.00 10.39 Reported 7/28 DC22-2034 208.38 220.88 12.50 2.18 Reported 7/28 DC22-2034 TOTAL 34.34 4.93 DC22-2035 ACMA 433.53 440.95 7.42 6.30 Reported 7/28 DC22-2035 651.24 682.65 31.41 3.81 Reported 7/28 DC22-2035 751.88 756.10 4.22 8.15 Reported 7/28 DC22-2035 TOTAL 43.05 4.67 DC22-2036 ACMA 137.33 144.48 7.15 3.39 Reported 7/28 DC22-2036 152.57 159.29 6.72 2.94 Reported 7/28 DC22-2036 TOTAL 13.87 3.17 DC22-2037 ACMA 109.24 119.58 10.34 3.07 Reported 7/28 DC22-2037 TOTAL 10.34 3.07 DC22-2038 ACMA 114.50 126.63 12.13 3.24 Reported 7/28 DC22-2038 185.16 190.15 4.99 4.90 Reported 7/28 DC22-2038 TOTAL 17.12 3.72 DC22-2039 ACMA 122.46 126.13 3.67 3.46 Reported 7/28 DC22-2039 TOTAL 3.67 3.46 DC22-2040 ACMA 97.26 105.21 7.95 2.77 Reported 7/28 DC22-2040 114.45 122.41 7.96 1.50 Reported 7/28 DC22-2040 139.25 154.84 15.59 3.64 Reported 7/28 DC22-2040 197.60 216.25 18.65 10.78 Reported 7/28 including 199.35 207.03 7.68 19.69 Reported 7/28 DC22-2040 232.95 285.22 52.27 14.63 Reported 7/28 including 232.95 246.89 13.94 33.95 Reported 7/28 including 257.18 273.63 16.45 13.50 Reported 7/28 DC22-2040 TOTAL 102.42 10.31 DC22-2041 ACMA 75.03 81.99 6.96 4.60 Reported 7/28 DC22-2041 86.43 101.36 14.93 1.82 Reported 7/28 DC22-2041 105.74 113.42 7.68 4.43 Reported 7/28 DC22-2041 174.29 187.45 13.16 7.47 Reported 7/28 DC22-2041 TOTAL 42.73 4.48 DC22-2042 ACMA 19.80 34.44 14.64 3.09 Reported 7/28 DC22-2042 95.10 102.28 7.18 3.71 Reported 7/28 DC22-2042 152.80 162.62 9.82 2.93 Reported 7/28 DC22-2042 168.21 187.81 19.60 4.06 Reported 7/28 DC22-2042 196.04 205.46 9.42 5.22 Reported 7/28 DC22-2042 TOTAL 60.66 3.78 DC22-2043 ACMA 49.61 58.38 8.77 7.23 Reported 7/28 DC22-2043 144.97 168.48 23.51 6.20 Reported 7/28 DC22-2043 TOTAL 32.28 6.48 DC22-2044 ACMA 26.21 30.14 3.93 2.78 Reported 7/28 DC22-2044 157.31 166.42 9.11 3.62 Reported 7/28 DC22-2044 171.95 176.69 4.74 4.55 Reported 7/28 DC22-2044 TOTAL 17.78 3.69 DC22-2045 ACMA 12.53 18.23 5.70 3.95 Reported 7/28 DC22-2045 41.42 58.40 16.98 1.56 Reported 7/28 DC22-2045 63.84 73.05 9.21 2.40 Reported 7/28 DC22-2045 128.03 133.50 5.47 3.18 Reported 7/28 DC22-2045 138.75 146.20 7.45 1.74 Reported 7/28 DC22-2045 158.22 170.45 12.23 1.93 Reported 7/28 DC22-2045 205.38 213.77 8.39 1.92 Reported 7/28 DC22-2045 TOTAL 65.43 2.16 DC22-2046 ACMA 24.38 32.42 8.04 5.25 Reported 7/28 DC22-2046 109.52 135.25 25.73 5.22 Reported 7/28 DC22-2046 176.88 194.04 17.16 3.48 Reported 7/28 DC22-2046 207.43 212.14 4.71 1.32 Reported 7/28 DC22-2046 220.58 223.77 3.19 1.02 Reported 7/28 DC22-2046 TOTAL 58.83 4.18 DC22-2047 ACMA 37.19 47.66 10.47 2.37 Reported 7/28 DC22-2047 135.33 140.13 4.80 9.08 Reported 7/28 including 136.37 140.13 3.76 11.06 Reported 7/28 DC22-2047 151.83 176.24 24.41 3.76 Reported 7/28 DC22-2047 TOTAL 39.68 4.04 DC22-2048 ACMA 6.44 10.48 4.04 5.16 Reported 7/28 DC22-2048 23.77 30.48 6.71 7.43 Reported 7/28 DC22-2048 36.88 43.61 6.73 3.48 Reported 7/28 DC22-2048 94.64 106.83 12.19 3.11 Reported 7/28 DC22-2048 111.17 143.61 32.44 1.18 Reported 7/28 DC22-2048 TOTAL 62.11 2.74 DC22-2049 ACMA 10.97 16.20 5.23 6.51 Reported 7/28 DC22-2049 95.70 112.44 16.74 2.76 Reported 7/28 DC22-2049 TOTAL 21.97 3.65 DC22-2050 ACMA 38.40 42.93 4.53 1.22 Reported 7/28 DC22-2050 98.40 123.70 25.30 2.82 Reported 7/28 DC22-2050 137.98 162.88 24.90 2.74 Reported 7/28 DC22-2050 TOTAL 54.73 2.65 DC22-2051 ACMA 69.70 80.01 10.31 1.27 Reported 7/28 DC22-2051 119.52 126.19 6.67 1.72 Reported 7/28 DC22-2051 343.75 356.05 12.30 3.24 Reported 7/28 DC22-2051 437.45 474.88 37.43 2.35 Reported 7/28 DC22-2051 533.86 565.30 31.44 4.63 Reported 7/28 including 545.90 550.40 4.50 11.45 Reported 7/28 DC22-2051 693.27 708.65 15.38 6.81 Reported 7/28 including 698.89 703.53 4.64 16.59 Reported 7/28 DC22-2051 746.67 767.93 21.26 3.74 Reported 7/28 DC22-2051 TOTAL 134.79 3.58 DC22-2052 ACMA 6.36 17.07 10.71 2.43 Reported 7/28 DC22-2052 100.72 104.92 4.20 1.93 Reported 7/28 DC22-2052 TOTAL 14.91 2.29 DC22-2053 ACMA 39.82 43.55 3.73 2.24 Reported 7/28 DC22-2053 50.55 59.82 9.27 2.09 Reported 7/28 DC22-2053 169.41 172.63 3.22 3.72 Reported 7/28 DC22-2053 286.82 290.15 3.33 2.57 Reported 7/28 DC22-2053 TOTAL 19.55 2.47 DC22-2054 ACMA 10.05 13.42 3.37 3.44 Reported 7/28 DC22-2054 108.52 148.31 39.79 3.37 Reported 7/28 DC22-2054 152.89 179.89 27.00 2.70 Reported 7/28 DC22-2054 TOTAL 70.16 3.11 DC22-2055 ACMA 12.19 35.77 23.58 2.36 Reported 7/28 DC22-2055 115.85 124.30 8.45 5.11 Reported 7/28 DC22-2055 131.99 152.88 20.89 4.12 Reported 7/28 DC22-2055 181.66 187.45 5.79 2.03 Reported 7/28 DC22-2055 TOTAL 58.71 3.35 DC22-2056 ACMA 2.44 13.33 10.89 17.55 Reported 7/28 including 7.01 11.13 4.12 44.11 Reported 7/28 DC22-2056 83.31 86.37 3.06 8.51 Reported 7/28 DC22-2056 99.82 173.80 73.98 4.21 Reported 7/28 including 109.12 115.28 6.16 18.20 Reported 7/28 DC22-2056 TOTAL 87.93 6.02 DC22-2057 ACMA 10.97 21.25 10.28 2.59 Reported 7/28 DC22-2057 40.56 48.17 7.61 1.97 Reported 7/28 DC22-2057 52.57 60.64 8.07 1.05 Reported 7/28 DC22-2057 118.89 123.88 4.99 2.23 Reported 7/28 DC22-2057 135.23 142.04 6.81 6.04 Reported 7/28 DC22-2057 147.74 160.25 12.51 3.91 Reported 7/28 DC22-2057 166.47 173.36 6.89 2.48 Reported 7/28 DC22-2057 186.43 194.98 8.55 4.04 Reported 7/28 DC22-2057 TOTAL 65.71 3.09 DC22-2058 ACMA 5.18 14.02 8.84 2.81 Reported 7/28 DC22-2058 21.46 33.01 11.55 3.50 Reported 7/28 DC22-2058 112.19 118.57 6.38 3.84 Reported 7/28 DC22-2058 124.23 138.62 14.39 8.18 Reported 7/28 including 130.24 136.99 6.75 15.15 Reported 7/28 DC22-2058 151.79 172.17 20.38 2.83 Reported 7/28 DC22-2058 TOTAL 61.54 4.31 DC22-2059 Divide 57.65 76.04 18.39 3.64 Reported 7/28 DC22-2059 81.48 86.56 5.08 1.01 DC22-2059 95.38 109.70 14.32 2.75 Reported 7/28 DC22-2059 118.26 131.88 13.62 2.74 DC22-2059 170.43 191.11 20.68 5.89 including 171.24 180.64 9.40 10.03 DC22-2059 195.86 203.33 7.47 2.01 DC22-2059 TOTAL 79.56 3.59 DC22-2060 ACMA 10.02 16.48 6.46 7.99 Reported 7/28 DC22-2060 116.69 121.75 5.06 2.26 Reported 7/28 DC22-2060 TOTAL 11.52 5.47 DC22-2061 Divide 22.80 25.91 3.11 2.36 Reported 7/28 DC22-2061 32.72 41.90 9.18 2.10 Reported 7/28 DC22-2061 55.87 66.97 11.10 2.59 Reported 7/28 DC22-2061 73.76 81.30 7.54 1.80 Reported 7/28 DC22-2061 91.09 129.15 38.06 3.08 Reported 7/28 DC22-2061 172.94 176.31 3.37 2.49 Reported 7/28 DC22-2061 186.10 196.08 9.98 2.51 Reported 7/28 DC22-2061 TOTAL 82.34 2.67 DC22-2062 Divide 54.25 87.49 33.24 1.02 Reported 7/28 DC22-2062 110.99 115.21 4.22 4.76 Reported 7/28 DC22-2062 126.31 132.65 6.34 9.68 Reported 7/28 DC22-2062 147.06 197.82 50.76 3.28 Reported 7/28 DC22-2062 TOTAL 94.56 2.98 DC22-2063 Divide 9.14 15.75 6.61 1.32 Reported 7/28 DC22-2063 61.13 75.81 14.68 3.12 Reported 7/28 DC22-2063 130.04 142.14 12.10 22.15 Reported 7/28 including 135.48 140.91 5.43 47.17 Reported 7/28 DC22-2063 162.18 181.92 19.74 34.17 including 165.38 176.73 11.35 57.93 DC22-2063 193.29 197.40 4.11 10.69 DC22-2063 204.49 230.12 25.63 4.42 DC22-2063 236.22 297.18 60.96 12.35 including 247.06 280.43 33.37 13.80 including 287.15 295.94 8.79 26.73 DC22-2063 TOTAL 143.83 13.26 DC22-2064 Divide 13.74 21.04 7.30 2.31 DC22-2064 61.87 68.61 6.74 1.76 DC22-2064 82.80 91.43 8.63 3.25 DC22-2064 95.92 100.36 4.44 13.49 DC22-2064 110.95 124.94 13.99 1.97 DC22-2064 TOTAL 41.10 3.51 DC22-2065 Divide 3.96 18.66 14.70 3.14 DC22-2065 22.79 33.41 10.62 1.47 DC22-2065 45.88 53.81 7.93 2.85 DC22-2065 85.26 89.98 4.72 4.16 DC22-2065 99.53 122.27 22.74 4.52 DC22-2065 156.22 159.79 3.57 3.33 DC22-2065 170.43 181.65 11.22 7.88 including 170.43 176.55 6.12 10.72 DC22-2065 TOTAL 75.50 4.07 DC22-2066 Divide 92.41 103.40 10.99 1.19 DC22-2066 154.06 174.62 20.56 2.48 DC22-2066 182.95 193.33 10.38 3.82 DC22-2066 TOTAL 41.93 2.47 DC22-2067 ACMA 83.17 92.99 9.82 1.43 Reported 7/28 DC22-2067 123.01 130.91 7.90 2.41 Reported 7/28 DC22-2067 145.78 160.87 15.09 5.49 Reported 7/28 DC22-2067 251.68 260.64 8.96 1.05 Reported 7/28 DC22-2067 273.14 288.11 14.97 1.94 Reported 7/28 DC22-2067 340.72 345.16 4.44 2.67 DC22-2067 416.80 434.50 17.70 4.26 Reported 7/28 DC22-2067 464.06 508.64 44.58 4.50 Reported 7/28 including 464.06 467.17 3.11 10.79 Reported 7/28 including 496.00 502.35 6.35 10.26 Reported 7/28 DC22-2067 582.22 592.53 10.31 2.82 Reported 7/28 DC22-2067 614.40 626.58 12.18 1.16 Reported 7/28 DC22-2067 644.08 652.25 8.17 1.79 Reported 7/28 DC22-2067 673.18 676.70 3.52 1.10 DC22-2067 724.00 730.65 6.65 1.05 Reported 7/28 DC22-2067 TOTAL 164.29 3.11 DC22-2068 Divide 41.52 45.77 4.25 2.86 DC22-2068 56.77 64.31 7.54 1.65 DC22-2068 117.52 159.80 42.28 30.68 including 124.97 148.13 23.16 54.22 DC22-2068 167.34 174.82 7.48 23.01 DC22-2068 180.11 222.73 42.62 3.59 DC22-2068 TOTAL 104.17 15.81 DC22-2069 Divide 16.43 22.20 5.77 1.64 DC22-2069 142.83 155.46 12.63 8.58 DC22-2069 163.29 172.93 9.64 5.37 DC22-2069 226.46 238.12 11.66 6.41 DC22-2069 TOTAL 39.70 6.16 DC22-2070 Divide 14.99 18.06 3.07 2.34 DC22-2070 29.49 35.35 5.86 6.38 DC22-2070 41.28 56.47 15.19 4.03 DC22-2070 63.62 68.36 4.74 3.66 DC22-2070 83.16 95.71 12.55 3.87 DC22-2070 101.29 108.20 6.91 5.12 DC22-2070 147.06 152.44 5.38 2.19 DC22-2070 163.87 187.84 23.97 2.05 DC22-2070 TOTAL 77.67 3.45 DC22-2071 Divide 10.99 15.05 4.06 2.57 DC22-2071 22.86 45.63 22.77 1.40 DC22-2071 80.34 86.02 5.68 3.10 DC22-2071 92.16 100.26 8.10 8.80 DC22-2071 145.66 156.44 10.78 4.43 DC22-2071 160.95 171.40 10.45 9.88 including 162.46 166.73 4.27 19.17 DC22-2071 176.69 180.92 4.23 1.17 DC22-2071 TOTAL 66.07 4.35 DC22-2072 Divide 41.52 54.86 13.34 1.64 DC22-2072 65.07 92.02 26.95 3.04 DC22-2072 140.67 148.61 7.94 24.65 including 142.57 148.61 6.04 30.23 DC22-2072 206.25 211.56 5.31 7.28 DC22-2072 TOTAL 53.54 6.32 DC22-2073 Divide 33.57 64.40 30.83 3.82 including 55.29 59.23 3.94 13.65 DC22-2073 81.25 88.21 6.96 2.04 DC22-2073 111.08 119.04 7.96 1.61 DC22-2073 157.00 191.98 34.98 4.73 DC22-2073 TOTAL 80.73 3.84 DC22-2074 Divide 56.36 60.49 4.13 2.08 DC22-2074 68.12 81.49 13.37 2.12 DC22-2074 92.93 103.34 10.41 4.58 DC22-2074 117.22 121.14 3.92 12.53 including 117.80 121.14 3.34 13.74 DC22-2074 TOTAL 31.83 4.20 DC22-2075 Divide 29.73 33.96 4.23 1.81 DC22-2075 110.54 131.98 21.44 6.87 including 119.08 125.35 6.27 10.16 DC22-2075 TOTAL 25.67 6.04 DC22-2076 Divide 33.53 36.85 3.32 4.02 DC22-2076 43.73 66.08 22.35 6.53 including 60.70 65.05 4.35 16.76 DC22-2076 80.88 97.66 16.78 6.97 including 80.88 84.76 3.88 12.24 DC22-2076 173.95 184.93 10.98 2.39 DC22-2076 194.09 203.41 9.32 2.82 DC22-2076 TOTAL 62.75 5.24 DC22-2077 Divide 4.57 30.32 25.75 4.53 DC22-2077 49.32 55.16 5.84 2.54 DC22-2077 77.11 99.43 22.32 2.58 DC22-2077 125.98 137.25 11.27 4.12 DC22-2077 150.11 199.07 48.96 20.61 including 152.60 161.68 9.08 13.27 including 167.78 199.07 31.29 27.09 DC22-2077 TOTAL 114.14 10.90 DC22-2078 Divide 61.30 64.58 3.28 6.15 DC22-2078 69.86 87.27 17.41 2.97 DC22-2078 103.62 108.05 4.43 10.08 DC22-2078 185.47 194.20 8.73 6.14 DC22-2078 198.33 210.77 12.44 1.68 DC22-2078 TOTAL 46.29 4.13 DC22-2079 Divide 10.97 16.06 5.09 3.25 DC22-2079 20.55 27.90 7.35 2.62 DC22-2079 85.84 94.22 8.38 3.13 DC22-2079 100.05 112.09 12.04 5.54 DC22-2079 120.11 123.20 3.09 5.66 DC22-2079 135.30 143.12 7.82 2.51 DC22-2079 149.30 156.06 6.76 8.11 DC22-2079 160.78 167.55 6.77 1.11 DC22-2079 175.16 187.13 11.97 4.32 DC22-2079 192.22 210.79 18.57 4.15 DC22-2079 216.40 219.98 3.58 2.79 DC22-2079 TOTAL 91.42 4.01 DC22-2080 Divide 122.00 136.32 14.32 4.78 DC22-2080 217.21 227.38 10.17 3.95 DC22-2080 TOTAL 24.49 4.44 DC22-2081 Divide 36.92 63.71 26.79 5.60 DC22-2081 97.99 106.07 8.08 10.84 including 101.46 106.07 4.61 18.04 DC22-2081 179.90 201.10 21.20 8.73 including 193.37 201.10 7.73 16.96 DC22-2081 TOTAL 56.07 7.54 DC22-2082 ACMA 4.35 9.55 5.20 1.49 DC22-2082 20.56 47.61 27.05 2.53 Reported 7/28 DC22-2082 60.07 68.99 8.92 2.26 Reported 7/28 DC22-2082 88.83 94.25 5.42 2.23 Reported 7/28 DC22-2082 130.34 136.86 6.52 3.71 Reported 7/28 DC22-2082 400.20 407.52 7.32 2.67 Reported 7/28 DC22-2082 423.91 427.27 3.36 7.32 Reported 7/28 DC22-2082 555.07 564.83 9.76 7.75 Reported 7/28 DC22-2082 568.85 583.94 15.09 3.35 Reported 7/28 DC22-2082 632.16 641.42 9.26 2.85 Reported 7/28 DC22-2082 648.46 655.20 6.74 2.32 DC22-2082 660.08 668.73 8.65 2.19 Reported 7/28 DC22-2082 684.64 701.30 16.66 4.29 Reported 7/28 DC22-2082 718.02 724.88 6.86 5.77 Reported 7/28 DC22-2082 TOTAL 136.81 3.47 DC22-2083 Divide 5.97 19.64 13.67 2.58 DC22-2083 28.96 34.84 5.88 9.00 DC22-2083 42.03 49.69 7.66 2.70 DC22-2083 63.74 74.62 10.88 3.64 DC22-2083 79.89 90.43 10.54 2.07 DC22-2083 150.41 153.61 3.20 6.68 DC22-2083 TOTAL 51.83 3.70 DC22-2084 Divide 10.21 22.94 12.73 1.09 DC22-2084 57.16 74.36 17.20 4.18 DC22-2084 95.45 123.56 28.11 2.11 DC22-2084 161.42 173.88 12.46 5.39 including 164.60 168.04 3.44 11.62 DC22-2084 193.03 204.18 11.15 5.31 DC22-2084 TOTAL 81.65 3.33 DC22-2085 Divide 43.41 49.26 5.85 2.61 DC22-2085 97.09 100.47 3.38 1.88 DC22-2085 111.86 117.68 5.82 3.09 DC22-2085 207.62 217.71 10.09 11.46 DC22-2085 TOTAL 25.14 6.17 DC22-2086 Divide 26.29 31.13 4.84 2.41 DC22-2086 53.02 91.07 38.05 2.51 DC22-2086 96.52 99.87 3.35 2.27 DC22-2086 160.87 170.78 9.91 22.24 including 164.38 170.78 6.40 32.16 DC22-2086 TOTAL 56.15 5.97 DC22-2087 Divide 11.50 16.54 5.04 1.56 DC22-2087 48.03 76.86 28.83 1.65 DC22-2087 82.94 91.59 8.65 2.49 DC22-2087 102.20 118.33 16.13 4.49 DC22-2087 177.92 183.78 5.86 1.03 DC22-2087 TOTAL 64.51 2.41 DC22-2088 Divide 34.00 57.90 23.90 3.56 DC22-2088 65.44 74.45 9.01 4.53 DC22-2088 79.44 96.06 16.62 5.40 DC22-2088 147.23 160.93 13.70 1.77 DC22-2088 TOTAL 63.23 3.79 DC22-2089 Lewis 50.90 72.00 21.10 5.20 including 57.63 62.04 4.41 12.52 DC22-2089 84.00 89.45 5.45 2.57 DC22-2089 121.79 125.19 3.40 1.69 DC22-2089 195.68 201.29 5.61 12.87 DC22-2089 218.02 226.37 8.35 4.21 DC22-2089 230.58 234.85 4.27 3.19 DC22-2089 TOTAL 48.18 5.20 DC22-2090 Divide 4.15 13.86 9.71 1.64 DC22-2090 44.94 66.56 21.62 3.29 DC22-2090 75.81 86.17 10.36 7.95 DC22-2090 95.62 101.40 5.78 2.66 DC22-2090 TOTAL 47.47 3.89 DC22-2091 Lewis 26.97 30.80 3.83 13.61 DC22-2091 105.46 121.74 16.28 6.80 including 113.63 120.70 7.07 11.34 DC22-2091 214.13 234.51 20.38 4.71 DC22-2091 253.96 257.45 3.49 6.10 DC22-2091 TOTAL 43.98 6.37 DC22-2092 Divide 19.63 23.19 3.56 3.30 DC22-2092 30.69 35.00 4.31 1.23 DC22-2092 57.38 72.38 15.00 1.77 DC22-2092 104.75 111.77 7.02 7.89 DC22-2092 116.12 157.31 41.19 6.64 including 147.47 155.98 8.51 16.47 DC22-2092 161.86 188.97 27.11 5.40 DC22-2092 204.22 223.72 19.50 6.96 including 204.22 207.79 3.57 26.36 DC22-2092 TOTAL 117.69 5.57 DC22-2093 Divide 54.25 59.03 4.78 1.79 DC22-2093 66.53 72.54 6.01 4.62 DC22-2093 79.23 97.63 18.40 4.36 DC22-2093 107.70 135.02 27.32 3.36 DC22-2093 174.89 192.75 17.86 2.20 DC22-2093 TOTAL 74.37 3.33 DC22-2094 Lewis 80.82 87.56 6.74 1.22 DC22-2094 143.39 150.23 6.84 5.27 DC22-2094 167.20 170.69 3.49 6.50 DC22-2094 265.09 275.93 10.84 2.41 DC22-2094 317.34 325.07 7.73 1.82 DC22-2094 339.68 345.64 5.96 3.09 DC22-2094 724.58 732.28 7.70 1.03 DC22-2094 853.45 861.10 7.65 3.02 DC22-2094 867.81 872.53 4.72 1.12 DC22-2094 TOTAL 61.67 2.63 DC22-2095 Lewis 100.67 111.35 10.68 1.04 DC22-2095 182.75 187.05 4.30 2.76 DC22-2095 TOTAL 14.98 1.53 DC22-2096 Lewis 22.09 40.03 17.94 2.59 DC22-2096 53.34 63.94 10.60 1.58 DC22-2096 113.96 120.40 6.44 4.31 DC22-2096 132.13 138.40 6.27 7.43 DC22-2096 155.75 161.67 5.92 13.95 DC22-2096 166.79 170.54 3.75 2.83 DC22-2096 178.76 191.05 12.29 6.58 DC22-2096 216.87 221.36 4.49 8.31 DC22-2096 230.30 235.80 5.50 6.40 DC22-2096 TOTAL 73.20 5.25 DC22-2097 ACMA 9.35 19.81 10.46 2.11 DC22-2097 327.27 330.93 3.66 2.02 DC22-2097 408.58 414.92 6.34 2.60 DC22-2097 434.23 442.38 8.15 1.51 DC22-2097 TOTAL 28.61 2.04 DC22-2098 Lewis 40.84 53.21 12.37 1.61 DC22-2098 92.52 108.58 16.06 3.87 DC22-2098 189.64 193.09 3.45 4.49 DC22-2098 TOTAL 31.88 3.06 DC22-2099 Lewis 38.37 42.55 4.18 1.36 DC22-2099 97.48 107.64 10.16 4.40 DC22-2099 135.03 139.55 4.52 5.09 DC22-2099 166.85 171.27 4.42 9.37 DC22-2099 214.53 223.42 8.89 6.35 DC22-2099 TOTAL 32.17 5.32 DC22-2100 Lewis 50.90 54.72 3.82 4.95 DC22-2100 83.92 98.85 14.93 5.54 including 93.07 98.85 5.78 10.82 DC22-2100 115.26 127.76 12.50 1.46 DC22-2100 159.71 168.98 9.27 4.86 DC22-2100 181.95 186.61 4.66 4.38 DC22-2100 192.31 195.65 3.34 13.31 DC22-2100 205.75 212.17 6.42 2.88 DC22-2100 TOTAL 54.94 4.52 DC22-2101 ACMA 78.24 96.79 18.55 2.32 DC22-2101 222.57 226.12 3.55 1.53 DC22-2101 330.29 337.33 7.04 2.62 DC22-2101 401.94 406.60 4.66 6.55 DC22-2101 TOTAL 33.80 2.88 DC22-2102 Lewis 27.80 35.34 7.54 1.46 DC22-2102 79.01 90.25 11.24 1.67 DC22-2102 130.67 139.58 8.91 1.60 DC22-2102 192.24 215.38 23.14 5.34 including 198.21 203.53 5.32 10.60 DC22-2102 TOTAL 50.83 3.30 DC22-2103 Lewis 16.78 42.75 25.97 2.47 DC22-2103 47.05 53.75 6.70 3.25 DC22-2103 102.34 105.78 3.44 2.95 DC22-2103 121.33 124.73 3.40 2.12 DC22-2103 198.42 208.18 9.76 2.24 DC22-2103 225.82 243.50 17.68 7.93 including 231.98 235.89 3.91 26.64 DC22-2103 259.95 266.44 6.49 6.48 DC22-2103 TOTAL 73.44 4.19 DC22-2104 Lewis 47.19 57.37 10.18 2.54 DC22-2104 75.74 84.26 8.52 3.45 DC22-2104 188.55 203.57 15.02 2.00 DC22-2104 209.85 213.48 3.63 9.56 DC22-2104 TOTAL 37.35 3.21 DC22-2105 Lewis 5.12 13.94 8.82 1.95 DC22-2105 19.51 30.48 10.97 3.15 DC22-2105 58.39 61.66 3.27 3.83 DC22-2105 81.20 86.06 4.86 1.44 DC22-2105 93.54 103.65 10.11 4.97 DC22-2105 135.61 142.54 6.93 1.83 DC22-2105 190.50 195.68 5.18 4.83 DC22-2105 214.74 219.90 5.16 9.60 including 215.70 219.90 4.20 10.84 DC22-2105 227.08 230.68 3.60 2.34 DC22-2105 240.33 264.84 24.51 3.08 DC22-2105 TOTAL 83.41 3.51 DC22-2106 Lewis 311.93 319.53 7.60 1.32 DC22-2106 346.70 353.51 6.81 1.32 DC22-2106 359.33 364.54 5.21 1.92 DC22-2106 527.11 533.19 6.08 1.78 DC22-2106 783.23 791.28 8.05 2.35 DC22-2106 831.41 841.07 9.66 1.13 DC22-2106 861.25 865.46 4.21 1.37 DC22-2106 887.25 890.32 3.07 1.91 DC22-2106 907.60 915.26 7.66 1.68 DC22-2106 TOTAL 58.35 1.61 DC22-2107 Lewis 51.42 58.74 7.32 4.66 DC22-2107 94.04 99.36 5.32 1.43 DC22-2107 172.78 178.31 5.53 3.56 DC22-2107 191.34 194.48 3.14 6.30 DC22-2107 218.52 236.11 17.59 5.83 DC22-2107 TOTAL 38.90 4.73 DC22-2108 ACMA 92.60 108.72 16.12 1.57 DC22-2108 264.23 281.36 17.13 2.33 DC22-2108 290.14 346.54 56.40 2.97 DC22-2108 350.71 360.79 10.08 1.80 DC22-2108 399.70 408.81 9.11 1.76 DC22-2108 421.74 425.39 3.65 4.92 DC22-2108 434.84 438.65 3.81 3.72 DC22-2108 452.70 461.60 8.90 3.19 DC22-2108 479.15 504.77 25.62 3.62 DC22-2108 TOTAL 150.82 2.79 DC22-2109 Lewis 44.52 47.71 3.19 1.01 DC22-2109 58.34 72.76 14.42 7.37 including 67.97 72.76 4.79 16.36 DC22-2109 94.22 120.70 26.48 6.65 including 114.84 120.06 5.22 17.28 DC22-2109 160.32 172.22 11.90 4.85 DC22-2109 215.13 219.67 4.54 1.38 DC22-2109 224.01 229.20 5.19 2.84 DC22-2109 246.94 260.39 13.45 7.54 DC22-2109 266.62 279.25 12.63 6.91 DC22-2109 287.32 298.74 11.42 7.11 including 289.14 295.77 6.63 10.99 DC22-2109 TOTAL 103.22 6.14 DC22-2110 Lewis 38.40 55.49 17.09 3.45 DC22-2110 77.58 89.08 11.50 5.84 including 82.91 86.71 3.80 13.66 DC22-2110 157.98 164.53 6.55 28.96 including 160.07 164.53 4.46 39.78 DC22-2110 171.74 176.73 4.99 1.53 DC22-2110 203.52 220.68 17.16 4.39 DC22-2110 240.47 261.14 20.67 7.66 DC22-2110 TOTAL 77.96 7.14 DC22-2111 Lewis 32.61 47.31 14.70 2.83 DC22-2111 51.61 55.60 3.99 1.63 DC22-2111 59.89 69.53 9.64 4.80 DC22-2111 83.73 95.01 11.28 2.90 DC22-2111 100.65 104.67 4.02 2.30 DC22-2111 TOTAL 43.63 3.12 DC22-2112 ACMA 38.60 45.11 6.51 1.06 DC22-2112 69.57 72.78 3.21 3.50 DC22-2112 168.20 181.71 13.51 5.94 including 168.20 171.69 3.49 13.83 DC22-2112 226.32 230.69 4.37 11.89 DC22-2112 298.79 302.22 3.43 1.44 DC22-2112 349.76 356.62 6.86 1.06 DC22-2112 482.40 489.66 7.26 5.36 DC22-2112 551.82 556.71 4.89 6.93 DC22-2112 TOTAL 50.04 4.70 DC22-2113 Lewis 16.86 22.86 6.00 1.77 DC22-2113 54.04 62.79 8.75 3.66 DC22-2113 69.98 79.00 9.02 2.09 DC22-2113 169.43 180.60 11.17 4.17 DC22-2113 184.85 201.17 16.32 4.17 DC22-2113 211.14 225.62 14.48 5.35 DC22-2113 TOTAL 65.74 3.86 DC22-2114 Lewis 63.33 69.07 5.74 1.51 DC22-2114 73.46 92.17 18.71 5.21 DC22-2114 96.60 102.14 5.54 6.29 DC22-2114 134.11 144.35 10.24 4.53 DC22-2114 177.27 184.35 7.08 6.13 DC22-2114 191.43 197.22 5.79 1.87 DC22-2114 212.84 217.65 4.81 7.89 DC22-2114 231.30 235.64 4.34 2.52 DC22-2114 240.68 252.65 11.97 10.73 including 240.68 252.65 11.97 10.73 DC22-2114 TOTAL 74.22 5.65 DC22-2115 Lewis 67.64 75.99 8.35 1.57 DC22-2115 90.30 104.02 13.72 1.98 DC22-2115 112.36 132.70 20.34 4.79 DC22-2115 156.51 173.33 16.82 2.05 DC22-2115 239.27 247.37 8.10 4.35 DC22-2115 TOTAL 67.33 3.08 DC22-2116 Lewis 766.44 770.18 3.74 2.57 DC22-2116 807.03 811.93 4.90 8.00 DC22-2116 829.64 842.47 12.83 1.61 DC22-2116 TOTAL 21.47 3.24 DC22-2118 Lewis 21.14 26.21 5.07 1.79 DC22-2118 32.30 40.70 8.40 2.16 DC22-2118 60.69 75.27 14.58 5.72 DC22-2118 83.67 88.58 4.91 4.87 DC22-2118 218.52 225.77 7.25 1.53 DC22-2118 243.39 247.67 4.28 16.98 DC22-2118 262.28 274.05 11.77 2.20 DC22-2118 TOTAL 56.26 4.34 DC22-2119 Lewis 124.64 130.00 5.36 4.14 DC22-2119 179.11 189.20 10.09 1.41 DC22-2119 TOTAL 15.45 2.36 DC22-2120 Lewis 41.86 71.73 29.87 6.96 including 52.68 70.93 18.25 10.36 DC22-2120 78.20 101.04 22.84 6.17 including 80.33 86.61 6.28 12.66 DC22-2120 127.00 132.71 5.71 2.14 DC22-2120 TOTAL 58.42 6.18 DC22-2121 ACMA 59.50 82.42 22.92 1.59 DC22-2121 87.79 94.75 6.96 1.54 DC22-2121 182.26 188.91 6.65 1.12 DC22-2121 397.61 402.83 5.22 12.80 including 399.35 402.83 3.48 14.99 DC22-2121 408.92 412.38 3.46 9.85 DC22-2121 566.27 571.73 5.46 2.89 DC22-2121 TOTAL 50.67 3.38 DC22-2122 Far East 84.62 88.83 4.21 2.67 DC22-2122 95.55 101.11 5.56 1.08 DC22-2122 141.57 145.08 3.51 2.06 DC22-2122 TOTAL 13.28 1.84 DC22-2123 Lewis 30.56 34.64 4.08 1.16 DC22-2123 45.70 62.94 17.24 3.42 DC22-2123 70.46 73.76 3.30 1.29 DC22-2123 107.21 111.69 4.48 2.19 DC22-2123 TOTAL 29.10 2.67 DC22-2124 Lewis 69.53 72.95 3.42 2.17 DC22-2124 91.14 100.00 8.86 1.07 DC22-2124 TOTAL 12.28 1.38 DC22-2125 Lewis 38.18 57.38 19.20 3.60 DC22-2125 64.65 69.40 4.75 2.01 DC22-2125 TOTAL 23.95 3.29 DC22-2126 Lewis 39.11 52.89 13.78 3.84 DC22-2126 122.30 126.68 4.38 11.16 DC22-2126 TOTAL 18.16 5.61 DC22-2127 Lewis 69.80 76.16 6.36 3.09 DC22-2127 95.08 100.90 5.82 3.94 DC22-2127 123.47 135.60 12.13 1.51 DC22-2127 TOTAL 24.31 2.50 DC22-2129 Lewis 86.23 92.10 5.87 11.25 DC22-2129 106.97 112.05 5.08 2.07 DC22-2129 133.09 136.61 3.52 6.38 DC22-2129 163.98 167.38 3.40 1.97 DC22-2129 TOTAL 17.87 5.92 DC22-2130 Lewis 548.33 552.69 4.36 8.14 DC22-2130 575.23 579.54 4.31 2.93 DC22-2130 609.21 615.73 6.52 3.39 DC22-2130 620.29 648.96 28.67 5.95 DC22-2130 653.01 656.15 3.14 2.96 DC22-2130 677.51 684.45 6.94 3.18 DC22-2130 TOTAL 53.94 5.04 DC22-2131 Lewis 50.56 75.00 24.44 3.35 DC22-2131 81.77 90.12 8.35 4.45 DC22-2131 TOTAL 32.79 3.63 DC22-2136 Lewis 21.47 26.65 5.18 2.45 DC22-2136 41.60 64.68 23.08 3.61 DC22-2136 71.28 89.05 17.77 3.72 DC22-2136 98.76 102.27 3.51 5.19 DC22-2136 TOTAL 49.54 3.64 DC22-2137 Lewis 34.48 49.62 15.14 2.15 DC22-2137 60.66 66.27 5.61 3.61 DC22-2137 70.71 76.03 5.32 1.07 DC22-2137 80.14 87.93 7.79 3.51 DC22-2137 176.55 180.42 3.87 7.54 DC22-2137 191.20 207.57 16.37 2.69 DC22-2137 217.26 222.97 5.71 2.49 DC22-2137 227.42 237.44 10.02 2.92 DC22-2137 TOTAL 69.83 2.90 DC22-2138 Lewis 68.52 79.10 10.58 9.19 including 70.43 76.62 6.19 14.48 DC22-2138 90.90 97.20 6.30 4.80 DC22-2138 135.85 138.88 3.03 1.53 DC22-2138 203.86 227.60 23.74 3.68 DC22-2138 232.16 238.35 6.19 12.28 DC22-2138 249.94 254.18 4.24 9.62 DC22-2138 TOTAL 54.08 6.22 DC22-2140 Lewis 4.20 29.88 25.68 5.07 including 11.58 18.75 7.17 10.30 DC22-2140 37.80 45.39 7.59 8.94 including 37.80 44.27 6.47 10.24 DC22-2140 TOTAL 33.27 5.95 DC22-2141 Lewis 16.70 42.04 25.34 3.84 DC22-2141 55.91 62.05 6.14 9.30 DC22-2141 89.44 92.80 3.36 2.66 DC22-2141 205.42 215.19 9.77 7.74 DC22-2141 267.95 276.76 8.81 3.33 DC22-2141 289.12 292.36 3.24 7.54 DC22-2141 TOTAL 56.66 5.17

Significant intervals represent drilled intervals and not necessarily true thickness of mineralization due to drilling at a low angle relative to the interpreted mineralization controls. True width of drill holes has been estimated based on the latest geological and ore controls model and it is subject to refinement as additional data becomes available. Except where specifically disclosed, the true width of intercepts is unknown at this stage. Mineralized intervals meet or exceed 3 meters in length above 1 g/t. A maximum of 4 meters of continuous dilution (< 1 g/t) is permitted. Assays from DC22-2033, DC22-2034, DC22-2036 through DC22-2050, DC22-2052 through DC22-2058, and DC22-2060 represent holes from the 20x20 m spaced West ACMA grid drilling. Assays from DC22-2059, DC22-2061 through DC22-2066, DC22-2068 through DC22-2081, DC22-2083 through DC22-2088, DC22-2090, DC22-2092, and DC22-2093 represent holes from the Divide 20x20 m spaced grid drilling. Assays from DC22-2089, DC22-2091, DC22-2095, DC22-2096, DC22-2098 through DC22-2100, DC22-2102 through DC22-2105, DC22-2107, DC22-2109 through DC22-2111, DC22-2113 through DC22-2115, DC22-2118 through DC22-2120, DC22-2123 through DC22-2127, DC22-2129, DC22-2131, DC22-2134, DC22-2136 through DC22-2138, DC22-2140, DC22-2141, DC22-2143, DC22-2144, DC22-2146, DC22-2147, DC22-2149, DC22-2153, DC22-2155, DC22-2156, DC22-2158, DC22-2160, DC22-2163, DC22-2165, DC22-2167, DC22-2168, DC22-2170 through DC22-2173, DC22-2176 through DC22-2179, DC22-2181 through DC22-2187 represent holes from the Lewis 10x10 m spaced grid drilling. Assay data are not yet available from 124.94 m to 230.12 m in DC22-2064, 121.14 m to 240.03 m in DC22-2074, 122.38 m to 245.36 m in DC22-2111, 0 m to 108.51 m in DC22-2119, 344.86 m to 514.90 m and 684.45 m to 949.91 m in DC22-2130, 92.34 m to 168.25 m in DC22-2137, 0 m to 81.69 m and 139.60 m to 192.02 m in DC22-2144 and all of holes DC22-2132 through DC22-2135, DC22-2139, DC22-2142, DC22-2143, and DC22-2145 through DC22-2187. DC22-2117 was redrilled as DC22-2034 due to downhole survey failure. Geotechnical holes DGT22-2148, DGT22-2150, DGT22-2152, DGT22-2154, DGT22-2157, DGT22-2159, DGT22-2161, DGT22-2164, DGT22-2166, DGT22-2169, DGT22-2174, DGT22-2175, DGT22-2180, and DGT22-2188 have not been included in this release.

1 Donlin Gold data as per the 2021 Technical Report and S-K 1300 Report (both as defined herein). Donlin Gold possesses Measured Resources of approximately 8 Mt grading 2.52 g/t and Indicated Resources of approximately 534 Mt grading 2.24 g/t, each on a 100% basis and inclusive of Mineral Reserves, of which approximately 4 Mt of Measured Resources and approximately 267 Mt of Indicated Resources inclusive of Reserves is attributable to NOVAGOLD through its 50% ownership interest in Donlin Gold LLC. Exclusive of Mineral Reserves, Donlin Gold possesses Measured Resources of approximately 1 Mt grading 2.23 g/t and Indicated Resources of approximately 69 Mt grading 2.44 g/t, of which approximately 0.5 Mt of Measured Resources and approximately 35 Mt of Indicated Resources exclusive of Mineral Reserves is attributable to NOVAGOLD. Donlin Gold possesses Proven Reserves of approximately 8 Mt grading 2.32 g/t and Probable Reserves of approximately 497 Mt grading 2.08 g/t, each on a 100% basis, of which approximately 4 Mt of Proven Reserves and approximately 249 Mt of Probable Reserves is attributable to NOVAGOLD. Mineral Reserves and Resources have been estimated in accordance with NI 43-101 and S-K 1300.

