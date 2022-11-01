North Texas Food Bank Launches “Face of Hunger” Holiday-giving Campaign

Seasonal campaign to raise funds to provide 42.6 million meals to North Texans facing hunger

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) launched “The Face of Hunger” holiday-giving campaign today to raise awareness that hunger affects nearly 700,000 North Texans. This includes more than 250,000 children, or one in every five in our region, giving the NTFB service area the 4th highest level of food-insecure children in the country. The campaign aims to strengthen support during the holidays when the need for food assistance increases.

The campaign highlights the prevalence of hunger in North Texas and the people that it impacts. Hunger is not bound by race, color, creed, age or socio-economic level, and it exists in every community. The Face of Hunger campaign features images that reflect this diversity, emphasizing that hunger does not discriminate.

Due to inflation, the North Texas Food Bank reports that the need for food assistance is greater today than it was at the height of the pandemic. Since March of this year, the Food Bank has seen a 17% increase in the number of meals NTFB has provided access to through both SNAP and food distributed. The North Texas Food Bank and its feeding network of more than 400 food pantries and organizations are currently providing access to an average of 12.3 million meals each month.

“With inflated food, gas and housing costs, our neighbors in every zip code, many of whom were struggling before the pandemic, are facing increasingly difficult choices every day - deciding whether to purchase groceries or pay for other necessities such as gas, medicine or utilities,” said Erica Yaeger, Chief External Affairs Officer for the North Texas Food Bank. “That’s a decision no one should have to make.”

The North Texas Food Bank set a goal to raise enough funds to provide approximately 42.6 million nutritious meals through the holiday fundraising efforts. With a matching donation opportunity from Sammons Enterprises and the Beaumont Foundation of America, all gifts will be doubled, up to $200,000. This means that throughout the campaign, every $1 donated will provide six meals, according to NTFB. The campaign runs through December 31st.

“Helping our neighbors is a holiday staple for the compassionate community of North Texas and the need for the gift of health and hope this holiday season is greater now than ever as we face 40-year high inflation rates,” Yaeger said. “Join the North Texas Food Bank and our feeding network in providing nutritious meals this holiday season to children, seniors and families in our 13-county service area. The face of hunger is closer than you think.”

For more information and to donate, visit www.FaceOfHunger.org

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a diverse network of more than 400 feeding partners including food pantries and community organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to nearly 137 million nutritious meals, a 9% percent increase over the prior year. In response to the ongoing elevated hunger crisis, the organization has launched a $500 million campaign, Nourish North Texas, to provide more food for today and hope for tomorrow by addressing the barriers to food security that our neighbors face.

Jeff Smith North Texas Food Bank 469-891-7022 jeff.smith@ntfb.org