Clinical Study by Salem Pain Clinic, Surrey, Canada, Shows That Facial Topical Cream Enhances Facemask Tolerability and Compliance During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The research will enable millions of people to use facemasks and protect their face from facemask-related complications

/EIN News/ -- SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A clinical research study has shown that facial topical cream promotes facemask tolerability and compliance during the COVID-19 pandemic. The reputable research was led and authored by Dr. Olu Bamgbade at the Salem Pain Clinic in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada.

Dr. Bamgbade is an anesthesiologist, assistant professor and specialist pain physician who trained in Nigeria, Britain, USA, France and South Korea (https://www.linkedin.com/in/olu-bamgbade-frcpc-md-pain-med-diploma-msc-baa79b18b/). Dr. Bamgbade is the director of the Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist pain clinic and research centre (https://salempainclinic.net/). The clinical research was published in the Journal of Taibah University Medical Sciences: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jtumed.2021.12.012.

Facemask use is associated with localized facial skin complications such as rash, bruising, acne, itching, discomfort, discoloration, redness, hotness, ulceration, crusting, infection, and dermatitis. Such complications may provoke face-touching, face-scratching and facemask non-compliance, which undermines facemask protective efficacy and COVID-19 infection control. Therefore, the research study examined the impact of different non-prescription topical creams on facemask tolerability, facemask compliance and related skin complications during the COVID-19 pandemic. Six topical creams were evaluated including petrolatum jelly, hydrocortisone cream, lidocaine gel, zinc oxide cream, arnica cream and diphenhydramine cream.

"The study revealed that all the topical creams reduce facemask-related facial redness, facial temperature rise, and facial pain. Facial temperature rise is lowest with topical lidocaine gel; early facial redness is lowest with topical hydrocortisone or diphenhydramine cream; severe facial redness is lowest with topical hydrocortisone or zinc oxide cream; and facemask-related pain is lowest with topical lidocaine gel," explained Dr. Bamgbade. "All the topical creams reduce facemask-related skin complications, and thereby enhance facemask compliance and tolerability. Facemask compliance is best with topical lidocaine gel. Topical petrolatum jelly has the best user satisfaction and odor rating. People who wear facemasks frequently or for prolonged duration should protect their skin with topical petrolatum, zinc oxide or arnica cream. People who experience facial redness from facemasks should treat their skin with topical hydrocortisone or diphenhydramine cream," advised Dr. Bamgbade. "People who experience significant facemask-related facial pain may use topical lidocaine gel."

Based in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, Salem Pain Clinic is a specialist pain clinic and research center that provides multimodal pain management, interventional pain treatment, substance misuse therapy, insomnia treatment and preoperative optimization therapy. Dr. Olu Bamgbade is an anesthesiologist, a specialist pain physician and the director of the Salem Pain Clinic. Visit https://salempainclinic.net/. For further information: salem.painclinic@gmail.com.

