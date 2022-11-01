Windsor Fashions Launches 2022 Holiday Edit with Nicky Schmaderer

/EIN News/ --



CAPTION: Windsor Fashions partners with content creator Nicky Schmaderer for a Windsor x @nickyschmaderer_fit 2022 Holiday Edit

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC, the women’s shopping destination for every occasion, today announced the launch of its 2022 Holiday Edit with Arizona-based fashion and fitness influencer Nicky Schmaderer. The campaign focuses on party dresses and outfits that can be styled throughout the holiday season and even features a cameo of Nicky’s mom, Ivonne, sporting outfits from the collection. The styles are now available to shop in store and on WindsorStore.com.

Nicky partnered with Windsor to create a collection of holiday party outfits that can be worn throughout the season. Nicky chose an assortment of dresses, jumpsuits, sequin blazers and more, creating options for everyone and every festive occasion. Some of her favorites include the Major Metallic Moment Jumpsuit , the Showtime Chic Sequin Long Blazer and Jayla Long Sleeve Sequin Feather Mini Dress .

Nicky Schmaderer, who has worked with Windsor since 2019, is an Arizona-based blogger who focuses on all topics fashion, motherhood, and fitness. As a blogger, she wants women and men that visit her page to feel inspired to be, feel, and look their best from the inside out. Her mother, Ivonne, is a first-generation immigrant from Chile, and currently works as a domestic violence advocate in Omaha, Nebraska. Nicky takes great pride in her mother's culture and guarantees to sprinkle the love of her Hispanic heritage into her content. Nicky has formed a strong community of people from many cultural backgrounds and hopes to continue to spread positivity with this collection.

Nicky and Ivonne’s 2022 Holiday Edit is available in stores and online at WindsorStore.com .

For images and sample requests, please email WindsorPR@icrinc.com

ABOUT WINDSOR FASHIONS LLC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b6b4c32-b996-4a8b-bd49-cdaa31103433