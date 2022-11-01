Joseph Malfitano Joins Gordon Brothers as Senior Managing Director

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joseph Malfitano has joined Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, as Senior Managing Director on the firm’s transaction team supporting retail, commercial and industrial, and real estate in North America.

Malfitano will work in partnership with business leaders to leverage Gordon Brothers’ deep asset knowledge and operational expertise to deliver rapid, customized and integrated solutions to clients and partners.

Based in Philadelphia, Malfitano has over 20 years of experience in structuring complex asset acquisition and disposition transactions, both in and out of court, across the retail, real estate, brands, commercial and industrial sectors. Prior to joining Gordon Brothers, he was the founder and managing member of the former Malfitano Partners, a boutique advisory firm focused on assisting retailers and industrial manufacturers to manage change and transformation.

“We’re thrilled Joseph has joined Gordon Brothers as we embark upon the next chapter of our firm,” said Frank Morton, Chief Investment Officer of Gordon Brothers. “In leveraging our deep history and experience and strengthening our capabilities with new talent, we are better positioned to seamlessly deliver strategic customer-focused experiences.”

“Gordon Brothers has a deep understanding of assets across industries,” said Malfitano. "I’m looking forward to continuing to strengthen and expand the firm’s holistic approach to delivering integrated solutions to maximize value for clients undergoing transformation.”

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

Lauren Nadeau Gordon Brothers +1.617.422.6599 lnadeau@gordonbrothers.com