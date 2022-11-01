ProSearch Engagement Director Lauren Roso Named Relativity Innovation Award Winner

Roso recognized as a trailblazer in Education and Mentorship at 13th Annual Relativity Fest

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announced today that Lauren Roso was recognized with the Relativity Innovation Award for Education & Mentorship.



The Innovation Awards program celebrates trailblazing individuals and teams who are building custom solutions, empowering their colleagues or clients, and shaping new paths to benefit the industry and its communities. The Innovation Award for Education & Mentorship, presented to Roso at Relativity Fest in Chicago, recognizes an individual committed to lifelong learning and to sharing that passion for professional growth and development, both inside an organization and in the greater tech community.

“I have always made people a priority and work hard to foster relationships, formally and informally, particularly with women in my profession, both within my own organization and in the broader eDiscovery industry. So I am especially honored to be recognized with this Innovation Award for Education & Mentorship,” says Roso.

Roso is a client services engagement director at ProSearch, where she takes a holistic approach to eDiscovery management, planning, and execution of complex eDiscovery and investigations projects. She holds a B.A. in government and politics from the University of Maryland and a J.D. from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.

“To say we’re proud of Lauren is an understatement. She genuinely cares about the success of those around her and is always seeking ways to help continue their growth through professional opportunities, connections, or simply support,” says ProSearch director of client services Matt Davidson. “Lauren has an exceptional ability to bring people together and serves as an example to all of us at ProSearch. This recognition is very well deserved.”

The Relativity announcement, including a full list of award winners, is available here: Relativity Recognizes Eight Trailblazers at the 2022 Innovation Awards Ceremony.

