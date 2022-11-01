Pivofy Becomes Uncap, Outlines Vision for Its Future in Ecommerce

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After nearly a decade of growth in the SMB ecommerce sector, Chicago-based Pivofy announced a new name and outlook for the future of the agency. Now operating under the name Uncap, the Chicago-based boutique also launched a Managed Services business unit focused on automating processes, managing ecommerce technology and helping brands with growth initiatives.

Since opening its doors in 2014, Uncap has successfully worked with more than 300 startups and small businesses in the United States and Canada to grow their ecommerce capabilities and revenues. With a proven track record and credentialed partnerships with Shopify Plus, Netsuite, Hubspot, Klaviyo and other leading platforms, Uncap now lays out a vision for growth in the mid-market segment.

"We've prided ourselves in being a results-oriented business," says Uncap founder and CEO Denis Dyli. "And because of the results we've consistently generated for clients, we knew it was time to expand what we offer and who we offer it to."

Uncap's ecommerce expertise includes personalization, pricing and promotions, funnel optimization, retention and loyalty, site structure and design, memberships, conversion rate optimization, SEO, category and product page development, digital marketing, automation, compliance, replatforming, integrations and more. The company is uniquely suited to help B2B organizations — manufacturers, suppliers, wholesalers, resellers, distributors and hybrid brands that also operate B2C — with their ecommerce implementations.

With Uncap, you get access to a talented team with experience across industries and technology platforms. "Our team has grown rapidly, particularly as the demand for B2B ecommerce increased in the past several years," adds Dyli. "The rebrand allows us to tell a bigger story about how we uncap the power of companies' ecommerce engines."

Read more about Uncap and its expanded services at the new website: www.uncap.com.

About Uncap

We're Uncap, your everything-ecommerce experts. Since 2014, we've combined cutting-edge technology with the highest level of service to drive results for startups and SMB organizations throughout North America. If you need solutions implementations, technology integrations or overall business optimization, leverage our experience and capabilities. We'll work as an extension of your team, quickly identifying opportunities to drive results and Uncap your ecommerce potential.

