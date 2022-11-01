Datavant Appoints Jose Garcia as Chief Financial Officer to Support Continued Expansion

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datavant, the global leader in helping organizations securely connect health data, today announced the appointment of Jose Garcia as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Mr. Garcia joins Datavant’s executive team, bringing substantial leadership experience building financial functions in public and private companies as well as those preparing for transitions.



Previously, Mr. Garcia was Chief Financial Officer of Apple Leisure Group, a fast-growing travel and hotel management company that was successfully acquired by Hyatt, and Chief Financial Officer of Spirit Aero-Systems, a public aviation company. Mr. Garcia started his career at General Electric (GE) where he spent 20+ years in various finance leadership roles across GE Renewable Energy, GE Latin America, and GE Power Services.

“I am excited to join Datavant and work again with Pete McCabe and the rest of the leadership team,” said Mr. Garcia. “Datavant is building the infrastructure for secure exchange of health data across many verticals – payers, providers, the public sector, the health analytics ecosystem, and life sciences. I look forward to continued investment in building a world-class finance team and finance operations to support all our verticals and supercharge our growth.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Jose to Datavant,” said Pete McCabe, CEO of Datavant. “In the last year, we’ve acquired and integrated four businesses and dramatically scaled organic growth. As we approach $1 billion in revenue and continue to build foundational infrastructure for healthcare, Jose’s expertise will be invaluable in helping us grow through our next chapter.”

About Datavant

Datavant’s mission is to connect the world’s health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of patient health records across datasets. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com .

