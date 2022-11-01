Discuss Launches New ‘Made for Pharma’ Capabilities and Continues Record Growth

New Privacy Controls Purpose-built for Pharmaceutical and Other Highly-Regulated Industries

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, WA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discuss, the leading purpose-built video platform for turning experiences into insights, announced today that it continued to experience record growth in Q3 with over a 200% year-over-year increase in annual recurring revenue. In addition, Q3 revenue, platform usage and total customers served were at record levels. This incredible growth was driven from 45 new subscription customers across a variety of industries including technology, financial services, consumer packaged goods (CPGs), pharmaceutical, agencies and hospitality companies around the world.

“Despite the macroeconomic conditions every organization is facing today, we’re proud to have a video qualitative research platform that’s loved by customers and is being seen as even more critical than ever to understand and adapt to the quickly evolving perspectives across target audiences,” said Simon Glass, CEO of Discuss. “We’re thrilled that our customer-driven innovation that led to our launch earlier in the year of the industry’s first truly connected video qualitative research platform has resulted in such massive adoption of Discuss at organizations big and small.”

The innovation continues, with a host of ‘Made for Pharma’ capabilities also announced today that will help Discuss further accelerate its growth into pharma and other highly regulated industries. These new capabilities are focused on key users and personas of its people experience platform, including:

Recruiters and respondents - who will never have to worry about personally identifiable information being seen by anyone but them.

Observers - adding to industry leading capabilities, the new enhancements enable additional options where observers can be restricted from hearing native audio (via voice modulation).

The customer organization itself is the big winner, as qualitative video research can be done and easily shared across teams while all the controls are in place that ensure the highest level of security and privacy. For example, the ability to anonymize recordings and names with blurring can now be done in just a couple clicks. This ultimately allows more people across the organization to hear in-depth experiences being shared while mitigating any and all risk associated with the sharing of those insights.

“We know how important privacy and security is, especially for our customers in highly regulated industries. With this new suite of capabilities, our goal is to help them protect the privacy of respondents and ensure their data is safe and secure. By putting the control in our customers’ hands, they can select the features that best suit their specific needs,” added Glass.

In addition to the company’s record growth, Discuss was recently ranked as a high performer on G2’s Quarterly 2022 Grid Reports which includes multiple grids within the User Research Software category (including enterprise and mid-market) as well as the Consumer Video Feedback category. Discuss was also named last week as a winner of the 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Awards in the Analytics + Business Intelligence Category, based on its Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS), UI/UX, recent product improvements, 3rd party analyst research, amongst other criteria.

About Discuss

Discuss is helping leading organizations, brands and agencies across the globe turn people’s experiences into insights. Hundreds of thousands of Market Insights, CX and UX professionals trust Discuss to go beyond data points and bring in-depth insights to life across their organization in real-time, transforming customer relationships. With the Discuss People Experience Platform, hundreds of global brands and agencies such as Unilever, Target, Ipsos, KraftHeinz, HP, Ford, and Mastercard are making more informed strategic decisions faster than ever before. For more information, visit www.discuss.io.

