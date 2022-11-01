Pioneer Consulting Announces Promotion of New Partner

Bertrand Clesca elevated to leadership after serving in senior client-facing roles

/EIN News/ -- HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Consulting , the full-service submarine fiber optic telecommunications consulting and project management company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Bertrand Clesca to Partner in the company.



Clesca, who is based in France, previously held the position of Director of Client Solutions and also served as a Senior Consultant. His client-facing responsibilities have comprised a broad range of services including capacity market analysis, market and feasibility studies, financial models, analysis of submarine cable system market trends, risk management, customer representation, quality assurance, procurement process management, supplier selection, optical network project design, and network engineering.

Clesca joins the company’s existing partners, Gavin Tully and Howard Kidorf, as a member of the business leadership team. Having joined Pioneer Consulting in early 2019, he brings over 30 years of optical telecommunications experience and knowledge, including research and engineering, marketing, and business development. Clesca holds several patents related to optical amplification and transmission, and has authored or co-authored over 80 peer-reviewed articles and conference presentations.

On assuming his new role, Clesca commented: “It is a great honor to be made Partner at Pioneer Consulting. Working as a part of the core team over the past three-plus years has been a privilege and I am excited for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

“When Bertrand came onboard, he quickly established himself as a leader at Pioneer, taking on numerous assignments and showing a strong ability to learn new things and expand his knowledge base,” said Managing Partner Gavin Tully. “He’s represented our brand extraordinarily well and been a key contributor to our success, especially in the Europe-Middle East-Africa region, where he’s done work in over 70 countries. Howard and I look forward to his contributions in advancing the business as a part of the leadership team.”

As Pioneer Consulting continues to grow, Clesca’s senior leadership role will further strengthen its presence in Europe, and France specifically, which is a significant hub for the submarine fiberoptic telecommunications industry.

About Pioneer Consulting

Drawing on decades of experience, Pioneer Consulting empowers clients to take their vision for a submarine fiber optic telecommunications system and make it a reality. The company provides expert counsel to guide clients through the full process of subsea cable installation, while also providing valuable technical and commercial insight about the submarine telecom industry. From comprehensive project management to system design to shipboard representation, Pioneer has the expertise and resources to support clients through each stage of their venture. Pioneer has completed 150+ projects, spanning every ocean across six continents. To learn more about how Pioneer Consulting is driving global subsea connectivity from beneath the waves visit, www.pioneerconsulting.com or follow the company at @PioneerConsults .