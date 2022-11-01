Sabert Corporation Expands Sustainable Food Packaging Offerings with the Upcoming Launch of Five New Products

Packaging Solutions Launching This Fall Join Sabert’s Expanding Product Portfolio and Complement Company’s Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation

SAYREVILLE, N.J., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing growth and commitment to sustainability, Sabert Corporation, a global leader in innovative and sustainable food packaging solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of five new packaging and catering products. These environmentally friendly products are made from various materials each with unique sustainability benefits including compostability, recyclability and recycled content usage. These new products join Sabert’s growing portfolio of products, including four additional new product lines released earlier in 2022.



Sabert’s newest packaging products offer a variety of new features, including options for on-shelf merchandising, catering, takeout, on-the-go, and more. From fast casual to supermarkets, products are designed with diverse foodservice operators in mind. New products include:

Fiber-based:

Square Paper Bowls: Easily recycled paperboard bowls have a trendy appearance and practical usage. Designed for both cold and warm applications and grease resistant, making it suitable for a large selection of foods. Topped with PET lids for clarity when merchandising on shelf.





Pulp Max Bowls: Designed for curbside pickup, home delivery or carryout use, new Pulp Max Bowls are microwave- and refrigerator-safe. The Pulp Max Bowls offer easy transport for meals and offer superior oil and grease resistance.



Designed for catering:

New size now available! 18’’ UltraStack® Platters: Designed for large gatherings, the 18’’ UltraStack® Platter is a sturdy catering-style tray with audible button locks to ensure swift and secure transportation of meals. Deep walls deliver extra strength, while secure stacking prevents tipping and spills. Platters feature a black base with a clear lid.





Clear UltraStack® Square Platters: The full line of UltraStack® Platters in sizes 10.7” to 18” is now available in clear. Designed for transport with a steep-wall durability to prevent spills and tipping. Clear platters help with food merchandising and improve recyclability.





18x7” Rectangular Platter: Ideal for family meal kits and on-the-go for two, these new Rectangular Platters offers both enhanced presentation of meals and audible button locks for fast and easy packaged food.



“As the demand for carryout, catering and on-the-go food delivery continues to trend upward, we are excited to expand our already extensive portfolio of packaging products and offerings with innovative solutions that support our commitment to reducing environmental waste,” said Stephny S. Halstead, Vice President, Marketing & New Product Development. “These brand-new products deliver the ideal fusion of sustainability and adaptability all while making a lasting impression on current and future customers.”

The five new catering and take-out products offer cutting-edge approaches to food packaging and join four other new packaging products including on-the-go Single Serve Bowls, Clear 8x8 3-Compartment Hinged Takeout packaging, and the Patented ‘Pop-Top’ 32oz Hot Food Container– all launched by Sabert earlier in 2022.

To learn more about Sabert’s packaging products, please visit https://sabert.com/products/collections.

About Sabert

Sabert is a leading global manufacturer of innovative food packaging products and solutions. The company was founded in 1983 on a single mission: to enhance and advance the way people enjoy food. Headquartered in Sayreville, New Jersey, Sabert operates North American facilities in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia as well as manufacturing facilities in Nivelles, Belgium; Kimbolton, England; Lodz, Poland; and Zhongshan, China. Using its proprietary Packaging Value Model™, Sabert combines deep insights about food lifecycles and consumer lifestyles, with fast and flexible production capabilities. Its industry-leading product designs encompass all five areas of innovative packaging: Performance, Presentation, Safety, Sustainability and Economics. For more information, visit www.sabert.com.

