Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,234 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,620 in the last 365 days.

Sinclair Technologies Announces 14-Port Small Cell Antenna of the New SSOP1 Series

/EIN News/ -- AURORA, Ontario, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sinclair Technologies announces its first model of the new SSOP1 Series - a 14-port Small Cell Antenna with multi-band support, including low-band, mid-band, CBRS and LAA. 

This high-performance antenna was designed specifically for various types of applications, offering long life and reliability with a range of options suitable for any project. With its UV-resistant fiberglass radome and durable build, SSOP1 thrives in weather prone to harsh elements. Sinclair's small cell antenna is ideal for MIMO applications, providing outstanding 360⁰ coverage and high-speed capacity. Its compact size allows for easy installation and fast deployment, while extensive customizations from port counts, frequency bands to tilts and radiation patterns, offer flexibility in coverage solutions.

Some of the features include: 

  • Up to 14 ports quasi-omni small cell antenna, with future models accommodating up to 20 ports
  • Multiband support based on customizations: 696-960, 1695-2700, 3300-4200 & 5150-5925 MHz
  • Compact form factor for pole mount or integrated application
  • Outstanding performance with optimal gain and <-153 dBc PIM rating 
  • Ideal for multi-carrier and MIMO deployment 
  • Rugged build for long life and reliability

"As the industry gears up for 5G deployments, Sinclair is excited to announce the launch of the SSOP family of small cell antennas. These antennas are highly customizable to support various frequency bands, port counts, down tilts, and radiation patterns to enable reliable wireless coverage. They also feature high-quality compact UV-resistant fiberglass radomes to help operators overcome cell densification and network reliability challenges," says Wee Er, Executive General Manager at Sinclair Technologies. 

Small Cell Antenna SSOP1 Series is available for immediate order.

For more information, please visit www.sinctech.com.

Sinclair Technologies, a division of Norsat International Inc., is a leading designer and manufacturer of antenna and RF signal conditioning products, systems, and coverage solutions. Sinclair products are used extensively in public safety and private industry communication networks, such as emergency services, transportation, natural resources, and utilities. We have over 70 years of industry-leading expertise in all aspects of antenna and RF signal conditioning design and manufacturing. 

-30-

Contact Information:
Anna Pluciennik
Marketing & Communications Manager
apluciennik@sinctech.com

Related Images






Image 1: 14-Port Small Cell Antenna


14-Port Small Cell Antenna of the new SSOP1 Series



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


14-Port Small Cell Antenna

14-Port Small Cell Antenna

You just read:

Sinclair Technologies Announces 14-Port Small Cell Antenna of the New SSOP1 Series

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.