Sinclair Technologies Announces 14-Port Small Cell Antenna of the New SSOP1 Series

/EIN News/ -- AURORA, Ontario, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sinclair Technologies announces its first model of the new SSOP1 Series - a 14-port Small Cell Antenna with multi-band support, including low-band, mid-band, CBRS and LAA.

This high-performance antenna was designed specifically for various types of applications, offering long life and reliability with a range of options suitable for any project. With its UV-resistant fiberglass radome and durable build, SSOP1 thrives in weather prone to harsh elements. Sinclair's small cell antenna is ideal for MIMO applications, providing outstanding 360⁰ coverage and high-speed capacity. Its compact size allows for easy installation and fast deployment, while extensive customizations from port counts, frequency bands to tilts and radiation patterns, offer flexibility in coverage solutions.

Some of the features include:

Up to 14 ports quasi-omni small cell antenna, with future models accommodating up to 20 ports

Multiband support based on customizations: 696-960, 1695-2700, 3300-4200 & 5150-5925 MHz

Compact form factor for pole mount or integrated application

Outstanding performance with optimal gain and <-153 dBc PIM rating

Ideal for multi-carrier and MIMO deployment

Rugged build for long life and reliability

"As the industry gears up for 5G deployments, Sinclair is excited to announce the launch of the SSOP family of small cell antennas. These antennas are highly customizable to support various frequency bands, port counts, down tilts, and radiation patterns to enable reliable wireless coverage. They also feature high-quality compact UV-resistant fiberglass radomes to help operators overcome cell densification and network reliability challenges," says Wee Er, Executive General Manager at Sinclair Technologies.

Small Cell Antenna SSOP1 Series is available for immediate order.

For more information, please visit www.sinctech.com.

Sinclair Technologies, a division of Norsat International Inc., is a leading designer and manufacturer of antenna and RF signal conditioning products, systems, and coverage solutions. Sinclair products are used extensively in public safety and private industry communication networks, such as emergency services, transportation, natural resources, and utilities. We have over 70 years of industry-leading expertise in all aspects of antenna and RF signal conditioning design and manufacturing.

-30-

Contact Information:

Anna Pluciennik

Marketing & Communications Manager

apluciennik@sinctech.com



Related Images











Image 1: 14-Port Small Cell Antenna





14-Port Small Cell Antenna of the new SSOP1 Series









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment