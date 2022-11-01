WyoTech to Unveil 90,000-Square-Foot Expansion in November

The $16 million expansion will allow the school to increase its capacity up to 1,200 students to accommodate a rapidly growing enrollment.

/EIN News/ -- LARAMIE, Wyo., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WyoTech, a leading U.S. automotive, diesel, and collision trade school, announces it will host an open house on Nov. 19 to unveil the much anticipated 90,000-square-foot expansion to its Laramie, Wyoming campus. The $16 million expansion will allow the school to increase its capacity to 1,200 students to accommodate a rapidly growing enrollment.

The expansion is a key asset in WyoTech's vision to provide the best training, the best experience and the best outcomes in the automotive and diesel industry. It will help the school better serve its growing student population. Between 2018 and 2021, enrollment at WyoTech increased by 2,300%. And so far in 2022, the school has grown 6,817% since 2018.

The new building includes eight new classrooms, capable of having up to 44 students each. Most of the building will be committed to shop space, creating a state-of-the-art training center for students to get hands-on training across its six specialty programs, including Street Rod, High-Performance Power Trains, Applied Service Management, Chassis Fabrication, Advanced Diesel, and Trim and Upholstery.

"This expansion allows WyoTech to grow and offer students the best automotive and diesel technician training in the country," said Jim Mathis, WyoTech President. "WyoTech has proven to be a leader in preparing students for life after WyoTech, and this expansion only further expands its capacity to help more students.

"We welcome all interested in seeing our campus in Laramie, Wyoming, to our ribbon cutting on Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. Visit www.WyoTech.edu/RSVP to see our new space and partake in some Wyoming hospitality."

According to a 2022 report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, bachelor's degree seekers decreased by 3% this year, and have fallen by 3.9% since 2019 — a two-year decline of 333,900. This comes at the same time enrollment in trade programs is swelling, with the number of trade school students nearly doubling between 1999 to 2014, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

WyoTech is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), an agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

For more information, please visit https://www.wyotech.edu.

About WyoTech

WyoTech, formerly known as Wyoming Technical Institute, is a for-profit technical college founded in Laramie, Wyoming, in 1966. WyoTech provides training programs that prepare students for careers as technicians in the automotive and diesel industry with nine-month training programs that focus on hands-on experience.

