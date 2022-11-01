Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,238 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,638 in the last 365 days.

WyoTech to Unveil 90,000-Square-Foot Expansion in November

The $16 million expansion will allow the school to increase its capacity up to 1,200 students to accommodate a rapidly growing enrollment.

/EIN News/ -- LARAMIE, Wyo., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WyoTech, a leading U.S. automotive, diesel, and collision trade school, announces it will host an open house on Nov. 19 to unveil the much anticipated 90,000-square-foot expansion to its Laramie, Wyoming campus. The $16 million expansion will allow the school to increase its capacity to 1,200 students to accommodate a rapidly growing enrollment.

The expansion is a key asset in WyoTech's vision to provide the best training, the best experience and the best outcomes in the automotive and diesel industry. It will help the school better serve its growing student population. Between 2018 and 2021, enrollment at WyoTech increased by 2,300%. And so far in 2022, the school has grown 6,817% since 2018. 

The new building includes eight new classrooms, capable of having up to 44 students each. Most of the building will be committed to shop space, creating a state-of-the-art training center for students to get hands-on training across its six specialty programs, including Street Rod, High-Performance Power Trains, Applied Service Management, Chassis Fabrication, Advanced Diesel, and Trim and Upholstery.

"This expansion allows WyoTech to grow and offer students the best automotive and diesel technician training in the country," said Jim Mathis, WyoTech President. "WyoTech has proven to be a leader in preparing students for life after WyoTech, and this expansion only further expands its capacity to help more students.

"We welcome all interested in seeing our campus in Laramie, Wyoming, to our ribbon cutting on Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. Visit www.WyoTech.edu/RSVP to see our new space and partake in some Wyoming hospitality." 

According to a 2022 report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, bachelor's degree seekers decreased by 3% this year, and have fallen by 3.9% since 2019 — a two-year decline of 333,900. This comes at the same time enrollment in trade programs is swelling, with the number of trade school students nearly doubling between 1999 to 2014, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

WyoTech is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), an agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

For more information, please visit https://www.wyotech.edu

About WyoTech

WyoTech, formerly known as Wyoming Technical Institute, is a for-profit technical college founded in Laramie, Wyoming, in 1966. WyoTech provides training programs that prepare students for careers as technicians in the automotive and diesel industry with nine-month training programs that focus on hands-on experience.

Contact Information:
Mike Albanese
mike.albanese@newswire.com

Related Images






Image 1: Wyotech








Image 2








Image 3








Image 4



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Wyotech

Wyotech

You just read:

WyoTech to Unveil 90,000-Square-Foot Expansion in November

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.