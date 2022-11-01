Planet-Friendly Toy Brand Playper Launches Curious Kingdom Playset

Build-and-play, eco-friendly toy comes to life through imaginative play and educational AR experiences

/EIN News/ -- LOS GATOS, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playper, a sustainability-driven toy company, today announces the launch of the Curious Kingdom playset, introducing an innovative new play experience that combines classic building play and educational, digital learning experiences for the first time with a plastic-free playset. Built with PlayperBoardTM , an eco-friendly, 100% plastic-free material that contains no toxic materials or dyes, the Curious Kingdom playset not only opens a world of imaginative playtime with fun, engaging characters and stories, but it brings them to life through a magical AR experience. The corresponding, free Curious Kingdom app, available on the App Store or on Google Play, unlocks even more fun and excitement through fun learning games and activities, animated episodes with interactive stories, music, and hidden surprises that are specific to the Curious Kingdom playset.



Children ages 3 and up can build the Playper Curious Kingdom playset right out of the box, then enter a royal world led by colorful characters King Ketchup and Queen Alpha. Together they can embark on quests around the kingdom with lovable characters including Snuffles the Dragon, The Knight of Never-Ever, Ollie the Ogre and Princess Petunia. After the building is complete, a child by themselves, or with the help of a parent or guardian, can scan each piece on the free (and optional) Playper app and watch as they leap from your table onto the screen. The Curious Kingdom playset is available for purchase exclusively via Playper.com, is priced at $39.99 and includes a 2-story enchanting castle, complete with a working drawbridge, 7 fun and engaging characters, additional accessories to complete the magical scene, a reusable storage box, and an AR-enhanced magic sticker sheet.

“The Playper brand and Curious Kingdom came to life with the work of a team of children’s entertainment experts who share a passion for toys, storytelling, and interactive learning. We also happen to be parents and know first-hand that balancing screen time can be a challenge, which inspired us to launch a product that blends imaginative play with technology and educational entertainment experiences,” shares CEO and Co-Founder Webb Knudsen. “Not only is the imaginative play aspect important to us but we want to ensure we’re also providing a meaningful, planet-friendly option for parents and gift givers as part of our ‘Plastic-Free Under the Tree’ holiday initiative.”

Already garnering industry accolades, Playper was honored by leading business media outlet Fast Company with a 2022 World Changing Ideas Award, recognizing the small business and its efforts to make a positive impact on the world through innovative eco-friendly playsets. Sustainable toys and digital play are becoming more prevalent within playrooms and parents’ shopping carts all over the world, and Playper is making an effort to lead the charge in combining the two elements to create the best kind of toy for kids. Playper products are made with paper-based material that comes from wood harvested through sustainable forestry practices, and created from PlayperBoardTM which is a unique, high quality, durable paper-based material that contains zero toxic chemicals, plastics, or dyes. But much more important than all that, this really inspires children to learn, tell their own stories, and grow.

ABOUT PLAYPER, INC

Playper is a purpose-driven company that first and foremost considers its responsibility to the world. Delivering a fantastic product that wows, educates, and fosters creativity for kids through toys that are better for the planet runs core to everything we do.

