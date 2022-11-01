HomeAid Launches Month-Long Homelessness Awareness Campaign

Learn, Act, and Share to Join the Fight Against Homelessness

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeAid launches a month-long national campaign to raise awareness about homelessness. HomeAid believes housing is a human right. This awareness campaign encourages people to Learn, Act, and Share about the issues surrounding homelessness and will focus on those individuals and populations who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, every day in the United States, nearly 600,000 people live on our streets or in shelters, and thousands more families across the country live double and triple up with other families because they can't afford a home. The causes of homelessness are many, including job loss, lack of affordable housing, medical crisis, domestic abuse, and mental health disorders.

The solution to homelessness is straightforward: housing. By connecting people experiencing homelessness to housing and services, they have a safe and stable location from which they can address areas that may have contributed to their homelessness, such as unemployment, health problems, and addiction.

"As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, most people take time to consider what they're thankful for and donate some of their time, attention, and resources to others. In the spirit of thankfulness and giving, each year HomeAid initiates this 30-day campaign," said Scott Larson, Chief Executive Officer of HomeAid. "By becoming a part of this daily campaign, you are not only raising awareness but you are strengthening the national movement to building a future without homelessness in every community across this country."

HomeAid and its 19 affiliates will be participating in this awareness campaign throughout November. Various events and activities are planned across the country in honor of Homelessness Awareness Month. They include:

10/3 - Thanksgiving Meal Drive 10/3 through 11/4 - HA Orange County

10/3 - Share the Warmth Drive 10/3 through 10/28 - HA Colorado

10/19 - Foundation Builders Breakfast - HA Portland

11/4 - HALO Luncheon - HA Houston

11/5 - Ending Homelessness Gala - HA Orlando

11/7 - Share the Warmth Drive 11/7 through 11/30 - HA Puget Sound

11/10 - Top Golf Event - HA Los Angeles

11/12 - HA National Capital Region Gala & Auction - HA National Capital Region

11/13 - 5K Walk and 20th Anniversary Celebration - HA San Diego

11/15 - Toy Drive - HA Northern California

11/18 - Fundraising Luncheon - HA Austin

To learn more about HomeAid's mission, Homelessness Awareness Month, or how to get involved, please visit www.homeaid.org.

About HomeAid

Founded in 1989, HomeAid develops, builds, and preserves a variety of housing, including emergency, interim, transitional, permanent supportive, and affordable housing through its 19 affiliates in 13 states. HomeAid partners with hundreds of nonprofit organizations nationwide that provide housing and support services.

HomeAid has completed 1,043 housing and outreach projects with a value of more than $315 million. HomeAid has added over 12,600 beds that have served over 520,000 previously homeless individuals. For more information, visit www.homeaid.org.

Contact Information:

Monique Waddington

Marketing & Development Coordinator

mwaddington@homeaid.org

19497771660



