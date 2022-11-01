Comdata & AscendTMS Partner to Offer Innovative Truck Permitting and Management Technology

A cutting-edge solution that allows carriers to purchase and manage permits through its TMS software

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Florida, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InMotion Global Inc. announced today that AscendTMS, the world’s most popular and number one rated transportation management software (TMS), has added real-time truck permit purchases and management to its leading TMS software through a continued partnership with the largest provider of commercial truck permits, Comdata Inc.



A first-of-its-kind TMS software, AscendTMS now enables carriers to purchase and manage truck permits, send them to drivers, and get alerts when permits are needed for a particular trip or are going to expire.

“Comdata’s use of AscendTMS has made the process of obtaining truck permits easier and more cost-effective for carriers,” said Tim Higham, President of AscendTMS. “TMS software is the source of all truth regarding a carrier’s customers, assets, drivers—and now DOT permits. This free service has the potential to drastically reduce a carriers’ DOT fines and keep their trucks on the road longer by providing the capability to buy a permit with just a few clicks.”

Ed Sanderson, Director of RCS Permit Operations at Comdata, said, “As a principal provider of temporary trip/fuel and over-dimensional permits, Comdata is committed to offering innovative ways of enabling customers to get the permits they need while staying compliant and saving time. We believe this partnership with AscendTMS provides an unprecedented opportunity for drivers to order permits directly from their TMS, speeding up the process and reducing data errors.”

Comdata’s partnership with AscendTMS is great news for Comdata customers—all will receive a new 3-month Premium subscription to AscendTMS – including all truck permitting features - at absolutely no cost to the carrier. To learn more about the free Comdata/AscendTMS software offering, visit thefreetms.com/features/Comdata.

About InMotion Global

InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent‐pending Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by thousands of companies in over 30 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion-dollar international corporations and can manage any logistics operation. AscendTMS® is the world’s leading cloud-based TMS software, and ranked as the number one TMS software by Crowd Reviews, Capterra, and Software Advice (a Gartner company). InMotion Global, Inc. is headquartered in Brandon, Florida. Learn more at www.TheFreeTMS.com or at www.InMotionGlobal.com.

About Comdata

Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company, is a leader and innovator in commercial payment solutions, driving actionable insights from spending data, building enhanced controls to protect clients’ interests, and positively impacting day-to-day operations for fleet owners and managers and drivers in the trucking industry. Founded in 1969 in Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata has proudly supported the life-impacting trucking industry for over 50 years. To learn more, visit www.comdata.com.

