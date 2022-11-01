ZoidPay Announces the Launch of ZETA, the First On-Demand Metaverse

ZoidPay, the leading provider of go-to open architecture for building the next generation of Web 3.0 Financial Services, has announced the launch of ZETA, the first on-demand Metaverse.

/EIN News/ -- BUCHAREST, Romania, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its commitment to democratize access to the next generation of Web 3.0 Financial Services, ZoidPay has announced the launch of ZETA, the first on-demand Metaverse.

What is ZETA?

Integrating Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Extended Reality (XR), ZETA allows users to extend their reality with evolving utility. For example, users interested in retail will be able to explore many day-to-day experiences in the Metaverse, besides access to a host of Web 3.0 Financial Services, in a fully immersive digital experience.

Eduard Oneci, CEO & Co-Founder at ZoidPay, stated:

"Built entirely in-house, ZETA aims not just to let anyone access the Metaverse, but offers an opportunity to be an active part of it. The potential is unlimited. As the first on-demand Metaverse, we offer an open architecture that lets anyone create a customized Metaverse. So, we invite developers to get in touch with us with their requirements, and we'll build them a customized digital world,"

Imagine walking into a bank branch in the ZETA Metaverse as an Avatar of your choice, welcomed by a bank employee ready to understand your financial needs before presenting you with tailored solutions. The switch from TradFi to DeFI is set to happen now. Click here for a video preview of what Zeta is all about.

Zeta Use Cases

From retail to banking, entertainment to education, ZETA promises to be the go-to destination for all users' day-to-day experiences. With ZETA, ZoidPay is set to extend its open architecture for all businesses to create their own customized Metaverse.

Business clientele, including blockchain projects, developers, or merchants, can use ZETA to create their own customized Metaverse aligned with the needs of their customers. Use cases for businesses can range from market testing while allowing users to interact with a new product or service to replicating a real-life experience in a virtual environment to gathering user feedback.

As per a recent estimate by Global Data, the global Metaverse market size, valued at $22.79 Billion in 2021, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.8% during 2022-2030.

Eduard Oneci continues:

"Almost every industry, be it healthcare & personal care, automotive, entertainment, travel & leisure, or eCommerce, has a use case in the Metaverse. At ZETA, we aim to introduce businesses to this opportunity. We can present use cases on how a business can leverage the Metaverse for real-life benefits,"

Web 3.0 Services & Next-Gen Apps

ZoidPay is currently forging partnerships with leading brands and merchants to join ZETA, with the potential of offering users an immersive experience unlike any other. All of this will be provided in an environment meant to protect the user's data which is of utmost importance.

ZETA will also act as a platform to showcase all the disruptive products and services ZoidPay has planned as the go-to open architecture for building the next generation of Web 3.0 financial services. Leading among these will be the availability of APIs and SDKs, allowing developers to build the next-gen of financial Apps and dApps, and test these with an audience in the Metaverse.

With ZETA, ZoidPay will be at the forefront of the Web 3.0 revolution, leveraging its technological expertise in blockchain development to further develop its ecosystem and facilitate the development of blockchain applications that have a real-world use case. Anyone who wants to create their very own customized Metaverse can learn more here.

About ZoidPay

ZoidPay was established in 2018 as the go-to open architecture for building the next generation of Web 3.0 financial services. It is a one-stop crypto liquidity solutions provider, enabling instant card issuance for purchases from any merchant at the lowest fees. For B2B clientele, ZoidPay offers full support APIs and SDKs to developers & financial businesses that want to build next-gen Web 3.0 financial services.

ZoidPay Socials

Twitter | Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: Elena Oglinda

Contact Email: marketing@zoidpay.com

ZoidPay is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest

Contact Information:

Elena Oglinda

Media Contact

marketing@zoidpay.com



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment