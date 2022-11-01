CLA Celebrates Principal and Signing Director Advancements

Accolades go to 145 professionals recognized for their accomplishments and who will advance in their roles at CLA.

/EIN News/ -- Charlotte, NC, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced the advancement of 145 professionals to principal and signing director roles, effective January 1, 2023. These advancements are in addition to the more than 770 professionals who advanced in July 2022.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate our leaders advancing this year as they are significant contributors to CLA’s success,” said Jen Leary, CEO of CLA. “These leaders are the best in the business. We have a lot of reasons to celebrate the talent from coast-to-coast at CLA.”

Nancy Brown, chief culture and engagement officer at CLA, shared, “Flexibility, choice, and a supportive family culture opens a world of opportunities for our team. I’m grateful to this next wave of principals and signing directors who have chosen a path that fits their personal inspired career and at the same time advances our purpose to create opportunities for those around us.”

2022 marks the fifth consecutive year CLA has ranked number eight in the Accounting Today Top 100 Firms List. In addition, CLA is Great Place to Work-Certified™, demonstrating that it is an employer of choice in the market and enabling avenues to continuously build culture through reporting, analysis, and actionable steps.

