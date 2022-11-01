GerdLi: New Supplement for Heartburn Was Made by a Physician Who Sought Natural Heartburn Relief

After developing severe esophagitis and being prescribed life-long medications, Jimmy Minhas, a doctor and founder of GerdLi, researched and created the world's first natural supplement to relieve heartburn and acid reflux.

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physician-engineered GerdLi is the natural answer for people who live with acid reflux and heartburn. It's a premium-formulated antacid that maintains gut health and allows one to get back to eating the foods one loves. For those who hate to swallow pills, GerdLi comes as a small, easy-to-swallow capsule.

People that suffer from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) are left to take prescription medications and must reduce or eliminate eating spicy foods, acrid vegetables, fatty, fried foods, fruit juices, wine, coffee and soda. Even large meals or eating before bedtime can cause uncomfortable acid reflux symptoms and, at times, damage to the esophagus.

GerdLi contains D-limonene, derived from the rinds of citrus fruits such as oranges, mandarins, lemons, limes and grapefruits and works in several ways to help with GERD.

D-limonene decreases stomach acid

It relieves symptoms of GERD, including indigestion, sour taste, regurgitation and bloating

GerdLi is made with non-GMO ingredients, is vegan, gluten-free and has no artificial flavors or fillers

"So many products on the market aiming to combat GERD and acid reflux, but GerdLi is by far the best remedy I've used. GerdLi offers great relief and the fact that it's created by doctors makes it stand out even more." MK, Happy Customer

GerdLi was developed over three years, and after three months of trials and testing, half the participants found improvement in their GERD symptoms. GerdLi may work as soon as one week and averages 2-4 weeks for relief of acid reflux symptoms. One study showed 72% of the participants experienced improvement within the 2-4 week period.

Although GerdLi is proven to alleviate heartburn and symptoms of GERD, lifestyle changes are just as crucial to a successful acid reflux regimen. GerdLi is meant to complement healthy lifestyle habits allowing patients to choose a natural way to relieve acid reflux and heartburn. Improved health includes staying active, eating clean foods and staying hydrated by drinking lots of water throughout the day.

GerdLi is manufactured in a special FDA-registered facility, ensuring it's a safe supplement made with the highest quality ingredients. High-potency D-limonene is carefully sourced to be sure each bottle of GerdLi delivers the most effective results for reducing acid reflux. It works as an alkaline in the stomach to reduce acid, and its name is derived from lemon rinds, which have the highest concentration of limonene.

Once D-limonene is taken, it's rapidly absorbed in the gastrointestinal tract and distributed into tissue. GerdLi reduces heartburn and reflux symptoms and may help some people reduce the amount of prescription medication they take.

The mission at GerdLi is to help people suffering from acid reflux while offering them an alternative to prescription medications that often cause side effects. GerdLi also cares about creating a healthier world, donating part of its proceeds to support the Esophageal Cancer Society.

Contact Information:

Matt Kane

Media manager

hello@gerdli.com

680 850 3345



