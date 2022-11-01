Smile Digital Health Expands Product Offering With Alphora Acquisition

Additional capabilities help offer higher quality, increased efficiency and more accessible, satisfying healthcare

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smile Digital Health, a leading FHIR® health data fabric and exchange solutions provider, announced today that it has acquired Alphora, a market leader in Clinical Quality Language (CQL) that provides tooling and services to unlock clinical reasoning, decision support and other quality metrics capabilities. As a result of the acquisition, Smile Digital Health customers now have access to Smile Alphora, the company's new clinical reasoning capability that leverages its Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) expertise to quickly and accurately generate insights that efficiently improve patient outcomes. Powered by the world's most advanced health data fabric, Smile Alphora is the first major expansion under the company's new Smile Digital Health umbrella and, along with the company's Smile CDR platform, exemplifies its broad expertise and capabilities.

"Clinical reasoning integrated with the health data fabric will bring pivotal capabilities to our clients. Event-driven analysis supports quality measures, clinical decisions, order sets and a broad range of practice guidelines which will drive efficiencies and process improvements for all healthcare organizations," said Duncan Weatherston, Chief Executive Officer, Smile Digital Health. "We are delighted to have such an amazing team of innovators join us through our acquisition of Alphora. Together, we will help transform the landscape of information-driven healthcare."

The new Smile Alphora offering will bring added, advantageous capabilities to Smile Digital Health, including a high-performance measure evaluation platform for quality measurement and reporting, a standards-based clinical reasoning engine, complete FHIR and CQL-based measure specifications for evaluating clinical quality, and more. The added CQL capabilities brought by Alphora will aid decision support and decision analysis, expanding Smile Digital Health's ability to effectively make healthcare more efficient and expedited.

"Smile Alphora, the culmination of our long-standing relationship with Alphora indicates a leap forward in open standards and health information technology as it brings together a best-in-class group of people and marries the collection and analysis of data with the application of that data to create a direct and tangible health outcome for patients," said James Agnew, Chief Technology Officer, Smile Digital Health. "The expertise that Alphora brings in deriving knowledge from clinical data will allow Smile Digital Health's customers to extract additional insights and actionable details from their data, unleashing the power of near real-time healthcare quality metrics."

"We believe in the availability of high-quality clinical practice guidelines and recommendations to all peoples. Clinical reasoning and the dynamic delivery of content is how that gets done. Smile Digital Health is the platform where the belief becomes a reality," said Rob Reynolds, Director of Product, Smile Digital Health.

Over the coming year, Smile Digital Health plans to continue its advancements in end-to-end interoperability with expanded offerings that greatly enhance the breadth of its data fabric solutions by helping customers meet current interoperability goals and innovate to prepare for future digital transformations.

