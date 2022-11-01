KarmaCheck Welcomes Kevin Krantz as the New Vice President of Sales

Addition of Experienced Sales Leader Strengthens Company Revenue Generation and Sales Management

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KarmaCheck , a first-of-its-kind company that uses data-driven technology to bring truth, speed, and efficiency to background checks, announced today that Kevin Krantz, a veteran sales executive, has joined as Head of Sales. Krantz, who recently spent 12 years in sales leadership at LinkedIn, will be responsible for driving growth and leading sales management across the organization.



Krantz brings over two decades of sales management experience, including distinguished tenures at LinkedIn and AT&T. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer of Density, a leading space analytics platform for measuring and improving workplaces.

"I am excited to have Kevin join our executive team as Vice President & Head of Sales," said Eric Ly, Founder & CEO of KarmaCheck. "Kevin has a deep knowledge of our market and customers, along with a keen ability to transform his experience and passion into bottom-line results. We are thrilled to have him on board as we enter our next growth phase."

Krantz began his career in technology consulting before joining AT&T, where he rounded out his experience in human resources and IT, consulting and managing large-scale projects, including a nationwide SAP implementation affecting 300,000 employees. Later, Krantz joined LinkedIn as an Enterprise Relationship Manager, later becoming the company's Senior Director of Global Sales.

"I am delighted to join KarmaCheck and look forward to sharing this amazing product and service with more of the world. The team has reimagined the entire process of background screenings with an eye towards best-in-class technology," Krantz said. "Joining an executive team that includes a LinkedIn co-founder gives instant credibility to both the quality of the people here, and of the value of what we can deliver. It is a first-class product and organization. I’m ready to get started."

About KarmaCheck

KarmaCheck has reimagined background checks with a tech-first, data-driven approach that brings truth to the internet and provides the fastest background check for employment needs. Employers and employees benefit from real-time, actionable notifications, so hiring decisions come sooner. In addition, KarmaCheck’s mobile-first background check platform is easy to access, reliable, and compliant. Visit www.karmacheck.com to learn more.