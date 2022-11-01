Franklin Mining moves from Development to Operational Stage

/EIN News/ -- Carson City, NV, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Mining CEO William Petty (OTC Pink: FMNJ) has overcome months of supply chain setbacks, manufacturing delays, and transportation issues to finally bring the previously-purchased pieces of mining machinery to Bolivia in anticipation of breaking ground and extracting gold. This exciting development officially begins the operational stage, having previously spent the time and resources mapping out potential mining areas and assembling a team of geologists, engineers, and operators.

The areas under contract are minerally dense in the triangular region flanked by Apolo, Tipuani, and Guanay, Bolivia. The first mining location, Yuyuo, will begin production as soon as the equipment has been assembled and ore arrives to be processed. The initial processing stage will recover tailings from the ground as well as alluvium from dredging the river. It is thought that this is the most economical way to begin.

The larger machinery, capable of processing more than 150 tons of ore per hour, will require 1000 gallons of water per minute, as well as a 190kv generator and six operating employees. The smaller machinery requires 600 gallons of water per minute, will use the same generator for power, and can output 70 tons per hour.

“We have organized a great team, including on-site management and machine operators, that will begin working two 8-hour shifts. We will need to perform a few more tests before we are working at full steam ahead, but I am overjoyed to be entering our operational phase after all of this time,” announced CEO William Petty.

