Henry C. Chang Joins MKS Instruments as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Asia

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) (“MKS”), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today announced that Henry C. Chang has joined MKS as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Asia, effective November 1. He will report directly to John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer, and will be a member of MKS’ executive team. Mr. Chang brings deep, relevant experience to the position, having most recently served as President - Alcon China for Alcon, Inc. He will lead the Asia Pacific sales organization for the Vacuum Solutions Division and the Photonics Solutions Division, with dotted-line responsibility for the associated functional organizations within Asia Pacific.



“Asia Pacific is a key region for MKS, as evidenced by our rapid growth in revenue and headcount there in recent years and our acquisition of Atotech in August,” said Mr. Lee. “We are delighted that Henry will provide an on-the-ground executive presence in this increasingly critical region and bring to the position a multicultural perspective and vast knowledge of the Asia Pacific region.”

Prior to Alcon, Mr. Chang worked at Danaher Corporation, where he most recently served as President & GM of the Water Quality Platform for Greater China and Japan. Prior to Danaher, Mr. Chang worked at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he served in various roles, including Vice President - APAC Commercial Operations of the Laboratory Products Group, Vice President and General Manager - Healthcare Solutions China of the Healthcare and Specialty Diagnostics business and most recently as Vice President and General Manager of its BioSciences Division for Greater China. Prior to Thermo Fisher, Mr. Chang spent 17 years with 3M Company, where he held multiple positions of increasing responsibility in the United States, Singapore and China focusing on the semiconductor industry.

Mr. Chang holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Houston, an M.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame, and an M.B.A. from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, advanced electronics and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed and feature enhancement for optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

MKS Contacts:

Investor Relations:

David Ryzhik

Vice President, Investor Relations

Telephone: (978) 557-5180

Email: david.ryzhik@mksinst.com

Press Relations:

Bill Casey

Senior Director, Marketing Communications

Telephone: (630) 995-6384

Email: bill.casey@mksinst.com

Tom Davies / Jeremy Fielding

Kekst CNC

Emails: tom.davies@kekstcnc.com / jeremy.fielding@kekstcnc.com