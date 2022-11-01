JKH Door Service Company Provides Garage Door Services
JKH Door Service Company is a family-owned garage door company providing residential and commercial services from three California locations.REDDING, CA, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JKH Door Service Company is pleased to announce that they provide reliable garage door services for residential and commercial customers. Their expert team can complete maintenance, installation, and repairs to keep garage doors working correctly to avoid disruptions.
Customers can trust JKH Door Service Company to complete fast, efficient garage door services. The family-owned company offers three locations, providing quality service to more customers throughout the area. They install and repair all types and brands of garage doors, ensuring every customer receives stellar service and can feel confident in their door’s functionality. Custom options are available to suit every need.
JKH Door Service Company understands the importance of a functional garage door and aims to provide reliable service. Their team arrives promptly, fully equipped to complete repairs, ensuring no customer has to live without their garage door for longer than necessary. Their experienced technicians can handle any residential or commercial job, large or small.
Anyone interested in learning about their reliable garage door services can find out more by visiting the JKH Door Service Company website or calling +1 (530) 223-4545.
About JKH Door Service Company: JKH Door Service Company is a family-owned garage door company providing residential and commercial services from three California locations. Their technicians have the training and experience to install, maintain, and repair all garage door types. They are available to answer the call to ensure customers a fully functional garage door.
Company: JKH Door Service Company
Address: 20227 Charlanne Drive
City: Redding
State: CA
Zip code: 96002
Telephone number: +1 (530) 223-4545
Email address: info@jkhdoorservice.com
JKH Door Service Company
JKH Door Service Company
+1 (530) 223-4545
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook