Creatio Has Been Recognized in the 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms Report
Creatio has been recognized in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms (MAP) report for its product Marketing CreatioBOSTON, MA, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, has been recognized in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms (MAP) report for its product Marketing Creatio. Creatio ranks third in New Customer Acquisition, Account-Based Marketing, and Customer Retention/Upsell Use Cases within the report amongst 12 MAP vendors.
This Critical Capabilities report is the companion of Magic Quadrant for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms aimed to help revenue leaders, as well as IT and operational executives, understand key market dynamics and determine which vendors might support their business needs. According to Gartner, the critical capabilities “…methodology requires analysts to identify the critical capabilities for a class of products or services. Each capability is then weighted in terms of its relative importance for specific product or service use cases. Next, products/services are rated in terms of how well they achieve each of the critical capabilities. A score that summarizes how well they meet the critical capabilities for each use case is then calculated for each product/service.” The 2022 B2B MAP consisted of six critical capabilities and three use cases.
The B2B MAP vendors were assessed according to the following Critical Capabilities: Customer Profile Management, Lead Scoring/Qualification, Lead Workflow, Multichannel Lead Management, Analytics and Measurement, and Integration with Other Applications. The scores are then summarized by how well the Critical Capabilities were met for the following Use Cases: New Customer Acquisition, Customer Retention/Upsell, and Account-Based Marketing.
The product Marketing Creatio is a ready-to-use platform to automate marketing campaigns and lead management workflows with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. It offers powerful capabilities for segmentation and audience management, end-to-end lead engagement, omnichannel campaigns, ABM workflows, out-of-the-box AI/ML models to increase conversions and pipeline contribution, improve productivity and efficiency of go-to-market teams.
Creatio was also named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for B2B Marketing Automation Platform. Find out more about Creatio’s position as a Leader.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.
