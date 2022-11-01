Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 285,426 in the last 365 days.

Creatio Has Been Recognized in the 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms Report

Creatio has been recognized in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms (MAP) report for its product Marketing Creatio

BOSTON, MA, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, has been recognized in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms (MAP) report for its product Marketing Creatio. Creatio ranks third in New Customer Acquisition, Account-Based Marketing, and Customer Retention/Upsell Use Cases within the report amongst 12 MAP vendors.

This Critical Capabilities report is the companion of Magic Quadrant for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms aimed to help revenue leaders, as well as IT and operational executives, understand key market dynamics and determine which vendors might support their business needs. According to Gartner, the critical capabilities “…methodology requires analysts to identify the critical capabilities for a class of products or services. Each capability is then weighted in terms of its relative importance for specific product or service use cases. Next, products/services are rated in terms of how well they achieve each of the critical capabilities. A score that summarizes how well they meet the critical capabilities for each use case is then calculated for each product/service.” The 2022 B2B MAP consisted of six critical capabilities and three use cases.

The B2B MAP vendors were assessed according to the following Critical Capabilities: Customer Profile Management, Lead Scoring/Qualification, Lead Workflow, Multichannel Lead Management, Analytics and Measurement, and Integration with Other Applications. The scores are then summarized by how well the Critical Capabilities were met for the following Use Cases: New Customer Acquisition, Customer Retention/Upsell, and Account-Based Marketing.

The product Marketing Creatio is a ready-to-use platform to automate marketing campaigns and lead management workflows with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. It offers powerful capabilities for segmentation and audience management, end-to-end lead engagement, omnichannel campaigns, ABM workflows, out-of-the-box AI/ML models to increase conversions and pipeline contribution, improve productivity and efficiency of go-to-market teams.

Creatio was also named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for B2B Marketing Automation Platform. Find out more about Creatio’s position as a Leader.

Learn more about Marketing Creatio >>>

About Creatio 

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

Vera Mayuk
Creatio
+1 617-765-7997
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Creatio Has Been Recognized in the 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for B2B Marketing Automation Platforms Report

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.