Lenders One Opens Branded Mortgage Branch Location at Select Walmart Store in Orlando, FL

Walmart-based Mortgage Branches powered by Lenders One members offer prospective homebuyers and homeowners access to mortgage origination solutions within the community where they shop, live and work

/EIN News/ -- EL PASO, Texas, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lenders One® Cooperative, a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, banks and credit unions, and managed by a subsidiary of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., announces the grand opening of its third mortgage lender in-store branch location at a select Walmart store in Orlando, FL. The grand opening of this location is part of Lenders One’s nationwide initiative to offer prospective homebuyers access to mortgage origination solutions where they shop within their community.



The third Walmart-based in-store branch Lenders One location opened today in the Orlando, FL and is powered by Family First Funding, LLC. Founded in 2011 and based in Toms River, New Jersey, Family First Funding is a retail mortgage lender licensed to do business in 35 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Family First Funding offers high quality mortgage banking services to residential and business customers, with an aim to provide clients with fair and reasonable rates and costs, while keeping their clients informed and educated throughout the process.

“Walmart has long been a trusted name for consumers, so seeing the Walmart branch in-store opportunity in West Orange County come to fruition with Family First Funding is an exciting move to connect mortgage lenders and borrowers in the Orlando area,” said Justin Demola, CMB, President, Lenders One. “The physical in-store presence at Walmart allows Lenders One members to connect, face-to-face, with the local community and help them learn about the mortgage process, become mortgage ready and achieve the American Dream of homeownership.”

The objective of this initiative is for Lenders One members to offer a suite of mortgage solutions, including purchase, refinance and home equity lines, to Walmart customers with a strong focus on consumer education, underserved markets and affordable homeownership. In October 2022, two other Walmart-based in-store branch Lenders One locations opened with Family First Funding in Newton, NJ and MLB Residential Lending, LLC in Boonton, NJ.

The Walmart branch in-store opportunity helps Lenders One members diversify their business model with retail foot traffic in geographical areas in which they may not normally have a presence. Walmart customers can enjoy the convenience of being able to apply for or inquire about borrowing options face-to-face with a personal touch, in the same place they do their regular shopping and receive other in-store services.

About Lenders One Cooperative

Established in 2000, Lenders One Cooperative is a national alliance of 250+ mortgage bankers and a network of innovative proprietary solutions, technology, and 90+ solutions providers and capital markets providers, committed to propelling profitability, efficiency and connections for its members. Lenders One is dedicated to helping independent mortgage bankers, banks and credit unions compete in the market, improve their profitability and reduce loan manufacturing costs. Participants on the Lenders One platform originated greater than $700 billion of mortgages during 2021, collectively ranking as the largest retail mortgage entity in the U.S. Lenders One is managed by a subsidiary of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Visit www.lendersone.com for learn more.

About Altisource®

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at altisource.com.

