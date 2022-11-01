SciSparc: Wellution™ Signs an Agreement with Logistics Facilities in New Jersey to Supports its Expansion to Additional e-Commerce Platforms

/EIN News/ -- Agreement is expected to optimize handling and shipment processes and reduce direct sales costs

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC) (“Company” or “SciSparc”), a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system, today announced that SciSparc Nutraceuticals Inc. ("SciSparc Nutraceuticals"), its wholly owned subsidiary, has signed an agreement with logistics facilities in New Jersey, U.S. as part of SciSparc Nutraceuticals' plans to expand sales of its WellutionTM ("the brand") products to new online platforms.

The logistics facilities are located near the second largest port in the U.S., Newark Airport and JFK Airport in New York. The logistics facilities offer an aggregate of 100,000 square feet with 20 loading docks for loading and unloading container and trucks. The facilities handle supply chain, inventory and order processing for many e-Commerce businesses.

"The success of an online brand depends, amongst other things, on operational efficiency and low costs that enable high margins on each sale. The establishment of access to advanced logistics infrastructure, to support our shift from selling our products on Amazon to making direct sales and expanding to additional eCommerce platform, is a key element in our plans for the future," Oz Adler, SciSparc's Chief Executive Officer, commented. "The facilities we engaged with offer a wide range of services - from intake and storage space for WellutionTM products, order processing direct shipping to the brand's customers and more. We intend to commence preparations for the launch of our direct sales operations and we explore possible platforms to launch in the brand’s products".

About SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC):

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of senior executives and scientists. SciSparc’s focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the Company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD): SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome, for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus.

About SciSparc Nutraceuticals Inc.

SciSparc owns Wellution™, a brand that sells dozens of hemp-based products, including hemp gummies, hemp oil capsules, hemp gel, hemp cream, detox pills, height pills, antibacterial creams, and anti-aging creams, among other beauty and hair treatment products that are all manufactured in the United States. Wellution™ offers eight variations of natural hemp candy supplements under two parent Amazon Standard Identification Numbers (“ASINs”) on Amazon that are differentiated by their hemp oil potency. The leading parent ASIN, which was launched in 2019, has received over 26,500 reviews and is consistently ranked as the #1 best seller in the category. In total, the brand has over 40,000 product reviews, most of which are 4 and 5-star reviews.

Forward-Looking Statements:

