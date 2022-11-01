Packaging Jars Market is About to Reach a Revenue of US$ 33 Bn in 2022 and is Anticipated to Reach a Valuation of US$ 44 Bn by the Year 2032 end. Get Insights from Future Market Insights, Inc.

Rapid Urbanization to accelerate the Packaging Jars Market, at a CAGR of 2.5% in the forecast period 2022-32. The North America region is anticipated to lead the packaging jars market during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global packaging jars market is worth US$ 33.04 Bn as of now and expected to reach US$ 43.98 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 2.5% between 2022 and 2032.



The emerging economies are witnessing an increase in female workforce, which calls for ready-to-use food, beverages, cosmetics, personal care products, and – pharmaceuticals. The challenges faced by various verticals include moisture and long distance transportation. They could be addressed well through packaging jars. The packaging jars market is thus expected to witness a stellar growth in the forecast period.

At the same time, the fact that flexible packaging solutions are taking over rigid packaging jars can’t be ignored. Also, raw materials, especially the sustainable ones, are witnessing volatility in prices. There are also issues regarding recycling these rigid jars. These factors could restrain the packaging jars market in the forecast period. Future Market Insights has entailed these facts with future prospects in its latest market study entitled ‘Packaging Jars market’. It has worked on both – micros and macros herein.

Key Takeaways from Packaging Jars Market

North America and Europe are at the matured stage of packaging jars market and the situation is expected to persist even in the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness growth of packaging jars market at the fastest pace with Australia, Japan, India, and China holding the baton.

LATAM is also expected to pick up pace herein with Brazil taking the top brass.



Competitive Jars

Owens-Illinois, in January 2021, went on records to state that it has revived the initially idled furnace stationed at Waco (Texas). This was the outcome of rising demand for jars to pack alcoholic beverages.

Graham Packaging, in January 2021, came up with a novel website to mark its corporate identity. The company’s objective is that of re-introducing itself for reinstating and elevating commitment toward sustainable and smart packaging to adhere to environmental-friendliness.

ALPLA Group, in August 2021, announced that it had acquired Wolf Plastics Group for enhancing the product portfolio, thereby making itself present in South-eastern and Central Europe.

Saverglass, in November 2021, did open a new-fangled 430K square foot multi-service warehouse in Fairfield (California) for providing quick access to alcohol- and wine-producing companies for glass bottle services.

Verescene, in November 2021, announced launching Verre Infini 20 (Infinite Glass). It comes across as a new-fangled glass composition for expanding its PCR1 glass manufacturing capabilities all over. As of now, the production is carried out in Spain and France, and is likely to be implemented in South Korea in 2023 and the US in 2022.

Vitro, in October 2021, announced investing US$ 70 Mn to construct a novel container furnace at Vitro plant in Toluca (Mexico).

“With increased urbanization, the demand for on-the-go products with reduction in downtime (say – in terms of cooking) is expected to increase. This factor is bound to record marked growth of packaging jars market in the near future”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

What Package does the Packaging Jars market get?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the packaging jars market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on material type (plastic (polyethylene (PE), HDPE, LDPE, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polycinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS), polypropylene (PP), ethyl vinyl alcohol (EVOH) and glass), by product type (straight sided, snap top, domed based, taped jars, and others), by capacity (small size (less than 10 oz), medium size (10 oz to 30 oz), large size (30 oz to 100 oz), and very large size (100 oz & above), and by end-user (food and beverages, cosmetics and personal care, home care, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and lubricants, and others).

Packaging jars go well with reactive and volatile products. Also, they are reported to be more durable. These factors would render the packaging jars market indispensable in the near future.





Key Segments in the Packaging Jars Market

By Material Type:

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) HDPE LDPE Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polystyrene (PS) Polypropylene (PP) Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Glass

By Product Type:

Straight Sided

Snap Top

Domed Based

Taped Jars

Others





By Capacity:

Small Size (Less than 10 oz)

Medium Size (10 oz to 30 oz)

Large Size (30 oz to 100 oz)

Very Large Size (100 oz & above)

By End User:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Home Care

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals and Lubricants

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe





